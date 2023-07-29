Capital Investment Trends At Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Look Strong

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE), we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Shoe Zone, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = UK£14m ÷ (UK£86m - UK£34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Therefore, Shoe Zone has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shoe Zone compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Shoe Zone here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

It's hard not to be impressed by Shoe Zone's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 26% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 39% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Shoe Zone has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 63% to shareholders over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Shoe Zone (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

