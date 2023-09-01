Capital Investment Trends At SNS Network Technology Berhad (KLSE:SNS) Look Strong

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of SNS Network Technology Berhad (KLSE:SNS) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SNS Network Technology Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = RM64m ÷ (RM513m - RM275m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, SNS Network Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating SNS Network Technology Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of SNS Network Technology Berhad's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 282% more capital in the last four years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 27%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 27%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If SNS Network Technology Berhad can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that SNS Network Technology Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 54%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

SNS Network Technology Berhad has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. In light of this, the stock has only gained 7.0% over the last year for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

SNS Network Technology Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

