Capital Investments At Braime Group (LON:BMT) Point To A Promising Future

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Braime Group (LON:BMT) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Braime Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = UK£4.3m ÷ (UK£34m - UK£13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Braime Group has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 15%.

See our latest analysis for Braime Group

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Braime Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Braime Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Braime Group Tell Us?

Braime Group deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 79% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 20%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Braime Group can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Story continues

Our Take On Braime Group's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And given the stock has only risen 15% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So to determine if Braime Group is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Braime Group we've found 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.