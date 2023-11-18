Capital Investments At Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP) Point To A Promising Future

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Eneraqua Technologies (LON:ETP), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Eneraqua Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = UK£7.2m ÷ (UK£50m - UK£19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Eneraqua Technologies has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.8% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Eneraqua Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Eneraqua Technologies here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Eneraqua Technologies. Over the past four years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 23% and the business has deployed 1,316% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Eneraqua Technologies can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

On a side note, Eneraqua Technologies has done well to reduce current liabilities to 38% of total assets over the last four years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On Eneraqua Technologies' ROCE

In short, we'd argue Eneraqua Technologies has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. What's surprising though is that the stock has collapsed 88% over the last year, so there might be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. In any case, we like the underlying trends and would look further into this stock.

