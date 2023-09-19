Capital Investments At KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Point To A Promising Future

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over KLA's (NASDAQ:KLAC) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KLA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.39 = US$4.0b ÷ (US$14b - US$3.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, KLA has an ROCE of 39%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for KLA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is KLA's ROCE Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like KLA. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 39% and the business has deployed 133% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On KLA's ROCE

KLA has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 385% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

If you want to continue researching KLA, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

