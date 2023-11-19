Capital Investments At Knaus Tabbert (ETR:KTA) Point To A Promising Future

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Knaus Tabbert's (ETR:KTA) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Knaus Tabbert is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = €102m ÷ (€678m - €364m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Knaus Tabbert has an ROCE of 33%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Knaus Tabbert compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Knaus Tabbert here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Knaus Tabbert. The company has consistently earned 33% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 168% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 33%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Another thing to note, Knaus Tabbert has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 54%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

In short, we'd argue Knaus Tabbert has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 19% over the last three years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

