Capital Investments At McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Point To A Promising Future

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at McDonald's' (NYSE:MCD) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for McDonald's, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$11b ÷ (US$50b - US$3.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, McDonald's has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.6% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for McDonald's compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for McDonald's.

The Trend Of ROCE

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like McDonald's. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 24% and the business has deployed 57% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On McDonald's' ROCE

McDonald's has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 97% return if they held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for McDonald's you'll probably want to know about.

