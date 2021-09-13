U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.50
    +24.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,801.00
    +194.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,519.25
    +77.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.90
    +17.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.31
    +0.59 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.26 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    +0.50 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3817
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0900
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,782.52
    -1,141.27 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,142.03
    -63.72 (-5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.61
    +58.41 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Capital Logistics Accelerates Growth, Appoints Christopher Kelly V.P. of Strategic Planning

·3 min read

Leading Logistics Firm Again Among Fastest Growing Companies with Growing Portfolio of Fortune 500 Shippers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Logistics, a leading North American cold-chain logistics provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Kelly as Vice President of Strategic Planning. Mr. Kelly has joined the Executive Leadership team at Capital, as the firm marks its second consecutive appearance on the annual INC 5000 List of America's fastest growing private companies.

"Sustaining and even accelerating the high double-digit growth that Capital has seen over the last several years, requires growth throughout our organization," shared Jeff Gerson, Capital Logistics' co-Founder and CEO. "Chris is a blue-chip hire, and a strong addition to our leadership team. He will help ensure that we have processes and systems that continue our impressive growth. Chris is a strong leader, an innovate thinker, and a strategically important human resource investment, that will help drive our future."

"My primary responsibility is the ongoing development and execution of the Capital strategy," said Mr. Kelly, speaking of his new role. "Creating reliable structure for continued scalable growth, while maintaining best-in-class experiences for our customers, our providers and our team will be my focus."

Capital Logistics has seen their staff increase in size consistently over the last several years, even as COVID induced hiring challenges have become an industry-wide pain point. Originally founded in 2009, with one New York office, the company now employs a team of over 80 people throughout the Unites States.

Likewise, the company has seen their clientele expand to include some of the country and the world's largest shippers, especially in the temperature controlled segment of the industry. Capital has won numerous awards from Food Logistics, 914 INC Magazine, and INC 5000. Perhaps none of their awards is more indicative of their performance than the award they received from Target Corporation, as their Best Overall Carrier for First Mile F&B, for 2020.

"Capital is a best in breed provider. They have grown to service some of the largest and most demanding clients in the business," shared Mr. Kelly. "Continuing that upward trajectory takes planning and near flawless execution. Making sure our team has access to the right technology, all the tools they need, making sure our carrier relationships continue to be a competitive asset, and making sure that we are always forward-looking is what it takes to stay on top in this business."

About Capital Logistics:
Capital Logistics is an Award Winning third party logistics (3PL) broker. The company was founded in 2009, with a mission of improving quality, service, communication and reliability in the logistics industry. Headquartered in White Plains, NY, the rapidly growing firm provides domestic and international logistics, with specialty divisions in temperature-controlled solutions, marine logistics, international freight forwarding and customs clearance.

If you would like more information, for images or interviews please contact:

John Van Dekker - jvandekker@enormouscreative.com - 914-800-9222

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-logistics-accelerates-growth-appoints-christopher-kelly-vp-of-strategic-planning-301374971.html

SOURCE Capital Logistics LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • China Tech Shares Slide on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell again Monday amid the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and the latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index finished 2.3% lower, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. dragging on the gauge. Chin

  • Winter weather could send oil to $100 per barrel, Bank of America analysts say

    The rally in crude oil futures has stalled since June, but could resume again and even hit $100 depending how cold it gets

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • 3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Economic uncertainty suggests market volatility may be on the horizon, and that means it could be a good time to focus your investing on high-quality companies rather than more speculative growth plays. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index houses 30 large, highly traded companies that operate across a wide variety of industries, which makes it a strong starting point for investors seeking dependable category leaders. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) as top Dow Jones stocks to buy right now.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Hyatt Hotels Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar 50% or Better, According to Wall Street

    All three of these growth stocks are poised to put up big gains once more investors land on the same page as investment bank analysts who follow them.

  • Boston Beer Stock Has Lost Its Fizz. It Might Be Time to Take a Sip.

    The company’s stock, which peaked in April at $1,306.45, has tumbled 60% to a recent $527.25 in less than five months. The decline has been driven by the same thing that drove shares higher—hard seltzer.

  • Sky-High Faang Stocks Were Never Anything But Screaming Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- What explains the bull market’s ability to power on despite valuations that eclipse anything other than the dot-com bubble? Everything from passive investing to buybacks is trotted out to explain it, but the real reason is the uncanny predictability of corporate America’s earnings machine.Patience is being rewarded like at no other time. Thanks to a climb in profits that is as steady as it is steep, valuations that once made noses bleed turn out to be very reasonable when measured

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer for the health of the U.S. stock market. Comprised of 30 profitable and time-tested companies, the Dow Jones is the perfect example of how buy-and-hold investing can make investors rich. Over the trailing 50 years, the Dow has averaged an annualized return of about 7.5%.

  • Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

    While the oil sector has dominated headlines after staging an incredible recovery, natural gas is quietly working its way into the commodity elite, posting 107% year to date gains

  • SKLZ Stock is Taking Off: Is It a Buy Right Now?

    The stock of mobile gaming platform provider Skillz (SKLZ) has seen significant volatility throughout this current year. Shares of the company soared to the $46 level earlier this year, during the previous meme rally. However, since then, investors have seen a tremendous amount of value lost. Shares of Skillz stock can now be picked up for around $11 apiece. Like many analysts on SKLZ stock, I'm neutral on this mobile gaming play. Sure, the potential upside with this stock is tremendous. However

  • Kansas City Southern settles on Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion bid

    The Kansas City, Missouri, company said in a statement Sunday that it has notified rival bidder Canadian National that it intends to terminate a merger agreement and make a deal with Canadian Pacific.

  • Oracle Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

    Shares have rallied 40% this year amid growing investor confidence in the company's gradual shift of more of its business to the cloud.