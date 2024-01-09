Advertisement
Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Rose on Strong Q3 Results

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Oakmark Funds, advised by Harris Associates, released its “Oakmark Global Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Oakmark Global Fund showed robust absolute gains in the fourth quarter. The fund returned 7.56% in the quarter compared to an 11.42% Return for the MSCI World Index. For the calendar year, the fund returned 17.25% compared to 23.79% for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

In its Q4 2023 investor letter, Oakmark Global Fund featured stocks such as Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is a financial holding company. On January 8, 2024, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) stock closed at $133.71 per share. One-month return of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) was 11.16%, and its shares gained 35.75% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has a market capitalization of $50.923 billion.

In its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter, Oakmark Global Fund stated the following regarding Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF):

"Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), which specializes in consumer finance, was the top contributor for the quarter due to strong third-quarter results. The company’s earnings per share of $4.45 was about 37% above consensus estimates, and its loan growth, net interest margin, non-interest income, operating expenses and charge-offs were all better than consensus estimates. In regard to credit quality, management noted that while portfolio-wide monthly delinquency and charge-off rates slightly exceeded 2019 levels, those trends were stabilizing. In addition, Capital One maintains sizeable capital and liquidity buffers. Overall, we appreciate the company’s value-focused management team, consistent reinvestment in technology development and stable deposit base."

A banker closely examining a document while seated at his desk.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 49 hedge fund portfolios held Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) at the end of third quarter which was 51 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in another article and shared billionaire Louis Bacon’s long-term stock picks. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

