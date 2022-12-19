U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,817.66
    -34.70 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,757.54
    -162.92 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,546.03
    -159.38 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.58
    -24.84 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.63
    +1.34 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.40
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.19 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9510
    +0.2720 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,641.53
    -118.39 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.98
    -2.41 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings

·1 min read

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2022.

Capital One Financial (PRNewsfoto/Capital One Financial Corporation)
Capital One Financial (PRNewsfoto/Capital One Financial Corporation)

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company's homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 7, 2023, through the company's homepage.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $317.2 billion in deposits and $444.2 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2022. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index

Visit Capital One About for more Capital One news.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-one-financial-corporation-to-webcast-conference-call-on-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-301704987.html

SOURCE Capital One Financial Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon.com Stock Is Still Falling

    A Wall Street analyst warns that things could get even worse for the e-commerce and cloud giant next year.

  • MoffettNathanson downgrades AT&T stock to Undeperform, slashes price target

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss MoffettNathanson’s 2023 profit outlook for Verizon and AT&T.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Dropping Monday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are starting off the week on another down note after a more than 7% decline last week. Today, Nio shares were down 5.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET as concerns mount over COVID-19 cases in China and economic conditions elsewhere. Investors are counting on the fourth quarter being a pivotal time for Nio's electric vehicle (EV) sales.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • 1 Passive Income Stock to Buy Today, and 1 to Avoid for Now

    When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.

  • Will Devon Energy Recover After Its Recent Drawdown?

    Devon Energy is at risk of a cyclical decline after a more than 15% month-over-month drawdown

  • Factors Setting the Tone for Carnival's (CCL) Q4 Earnings

    Carnival's (CCL) fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the resumption of cruise services, improved booking trends and fleet optimization efforts.

  • ‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

    Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Why AT&T Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) were pulling back today on a down day in the market and after MoffettNathanson downgraded the stock this morning. AT&T shares were down 4.1% as of 2:19 p.m. ET. Research firm MoffettNathanson lowered its rating on AT&T from market perform to underperform this morning for mostly valuation-based reasons.

  • While institutions own 43% of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 49% ownership

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • Amazon, Down Almost 50% This Year, Is the Top Big Tech Stock to Buy for 2023

    In 2021, it seemed like nothing could stop the upward trajectory of big technology stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The economy was booming as COVID-19 vaccines allowed pandemic-driven social distancing measures to be relaxed, and the digital advertising market hit new heights, leaving investors optimistic about internet stocks. High inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil have turned investors from extreme optimists to pessimists -- particularly when it comes to technology stocks like Amazon, which has steadily fallen 48% year to date.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Top 15 3D Printing Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top 15 3D printing companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to Top 5 3D Printing Companies in the World. If there is one technology that would appear like magic to prehistoric humans, or even dwellers of the 19th century, it is […]

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar 39% to 83% in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett is doing in 2022 what he's frequently done throughout his career -- beating the market. According to Wall Street, these three Buffett stocks could soar by 39% to 83% next year. Buffett himself likely didn't make the call to buy Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) for Berkshire's portfolio.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. BigCommerce

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) both help merchants set up online stores, process payments, and fulfill orders. Shopify is based in Ottawa, Ontario, and is one of Canada's largest tech companies. BigCommerce, which is based in Austin, Texas, is a lot smaller than Shopify.

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • Here's When to Buy Microsoft Stock (Again)

    Microsoft stock is back under pressure as the market is selling off. Here's where to look for support.