Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Results of Its Annual Meeting of Limited Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P.
2 min read
ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) (the “Partnership”) today announced that it held its annual meeting of Limited Partners in Athens, Greece on September 23, 2021. At that meeting:

  1. Abel Rasterhoff was re-elected to act as a Class II Director until the Partnership’s 2024 annual meeting of Limited Partners (“Proposal One”);

  2. Dimitris P. Christacopoulos was re-elected to act as a Class II Director until the Partnership’s 2024 annual meeting of Limited Partners (“Proposal Two”);

  3. The appointment of Deloitte Certified Public Accountants S.A., as independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, was ratified (“Proposal Three”).

No other actions were taken at the meeting.

Proposal One and Proposal Two were respectively approved by 92.03% and 95.40% of the Partnership's common units entitled to vote and represented at the meeting (excluding common units owned by the Partnership's sponsor, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. and its affiliates). Proposal Three was approved by 98.59% of the Partnership's common units entitled to vote and represented at the meeting.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 18 vessels, including 12 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one Capesize bulk carrier and two LNG carriers.

CPLP-F

Contact Details:

Capital GP L.L.C.
Jerry Kalogiratos
CEO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: j.kalogiratos@capitalpplp.com

Capital GP L.L.C.
Nikos Kalapotharakos
CFO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: n.kalapotharakos@capitalmaritime.com

Investor Relations / Media
Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc. (New York)
Tel. +1-212-661-7566
E-mail: cplp@capitallink.com


