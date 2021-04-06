U.S. markets close in 1 minute

Capital Returns Issues Investor Presentation on FBL Financial Merger

Capital Returns Management, LLC
·1 min read
Urges Shareholders to Vote the GOLD Proxy Card to Oppose Sale to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company

NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Returns Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Capital Returns”), one of the top 10 beneficial owners of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (“FFG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FFG) and a significant and long-term investor in the insurance industry announced that it has issued a comprehensive investor presentation indicating the many reasons why shareholders should oppose the merger with Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company. The presentation can be viewed at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1012771/000092189521000939/ex991dfan14a12730003_040521.pdf.

Capital Returns encourages its fellow shareholders to review the presentation, its proxy materials, and its shareholder letters, all of which are available at https://saratogaproxy.com/capitalreturns.

Shareholders with any questions about how to vote, can contact Capital Returns’ proxy solicitor, Saratoga Proxy Consulting, LLC, at info@saratogaproxy.com or (888) 368-0379.

Please sign, date and mail the GOLD proxy card today to vote against the merger proposal.


