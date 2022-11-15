U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.73
    +34.48 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,592.92
    +56.22 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,358.41
    +162.19 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,889.20
    +27.95 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.88
    +1.01 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.30
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    -0.46 (-2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0354
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    -0.0660 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0118 (+1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1300
    -0.8700 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,807.39
    +457.41 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.50
    -0.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.44
    -15.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Capital Rx is Crowned Winner of the Fierce Healthcare Fierce Innovation Award

·3 min read

  • Prestigious healthcare award recognizes Capital Rx's JUDI® enterprise health platform for representing the healthcare infrastructure of the future.

  • Capital Rx wins the Fierce Innovation Award for the Financial/Operational Solutions category.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, a healthcare technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, today announced that it has won the Fierce Healthcare Fierce Innovation Award. The healthcare awards program recognized Capital Rx for JUDI®, its ground-breaking enterprise health platform (EHP) for pharmacy benefit administration. Capital Rx won in the Financial/Operational Solutions category for the Fierce Innovation Award.  Every year Fierce Healthcare determines which company's innovative technologies and services are driving improvements and transforming the industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Rx)
(PRNewsfoto/Capital Rx)

JUDI is the industry's first cloud-native, self-service, end-to-end EHP. The platform, a true all-in-one solution combining pharmacy operations and pharmacy benefit processes, from claims adjudication, data integration, prior authorization, patient communication, client reporting, invoicing, and reimbursement to reporting within one ecosystem, is scalable and supports clients with multiple lines of business. It digitally links providers, patients, pharmacies, and health plans to achieve the highest standard of operational efficiency, clinical care, and member service. By replacing inefficient and costly legacy systems, JUDI saves plan sponsors time and money, enabling seamless management of an entire book of business and improving the member experience.

"When we first launched Capital Rx in 2017, we quickly realized that to deliver superior service, we couldn't rely on the technology solutions found in the marketplace," said Ryan Kelly, Chief Technology Officer of Capital Rx. "So we undertook the bold move to build JUDI as the platform that enables the highest levels of service in the industry. We're now one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies, thanks to JUDI. It's gratifying to see JUDI win a highly esteemed award like Fierce Innovation."

The win comes during a banner year for Capital Rx. The company closed a $106M Series C in June, where part of the fund will be invested into the infrastructure. Capital Rx also expanded into Medicare and Medicaid and signed several new clients earlier this year, including CDPHP, a prominent New York state health plan. With more than 170 employer groups, unions, health plans, and government entities as customers, Capital Rx covers more than 1.6 million lives with access to affordable prescription medications.

"Winners of the Fierce Innovation Awards represent those that champion innovation in the face of great competition," said Rebecca Willumson, SVP & Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. "Our panel of judges looked for effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation. We are very proud of this year's class and send our congratulations to all of the Innovation Award winners."

For more information about the Fierce Innovation Award and to view the complete list of winners, please visit here.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first equitable framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI®, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com.

Media Contact:
capitalrx@hermesprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-rx-is-crowned-winner-of-the-fierce-healthcare-fierce-innovation-award-301679215.html

SOURCE Capital Rx

Recommended Stories

  • Court told Musk's $56 billion pay wasn't for punching a clock

    A Tesla Inc director and a former executive took the stand on Monday and defended Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package against a shareholder's claims that the entrepreneur dictated terms of the deal to finance his dream of traveling to Mars. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to craft the 2018 package and then duped investors into approving it. The first day of a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, featured testimony from Ira Ehrenpreis, a Tesla director since 2007, who was pressed to explain why the board did not demand that Musk dedicate himself to the company full-time.

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Twitter-Musk Legal Fight Officially Ends as Judge Dismisses Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s four-month court battle with new owner Elon Musk is officially over, after one of the most contentious merger fights in US history.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Rejects Claim Its Missiles Hit in PolandMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks Rise as Traders Mull Softer Inflation Data: Markets WrapDelaware Chancery Court Judge Kathal

  • Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

    Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

  • Exro Technologies' Announces Resolution to its Patent Dispute with ePropelled

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro") a leading clean energy technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that it has resolved its dispute with ePropelled, Inc. relating to the patent infringement lawsuit that ePropelled filed against Exro in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • ‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

    Workers claimed the company committed wage theft, and that subcontractors falsified credentials for health and safety training.

  • Higher 401(k) contribution limits mean little to many workers

    45% of American households don’t have these types of retirement accounts.

  • Coinbase officially enters the fray in XRP lawsuit to support Ripple against SEC

    U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has officially submitted its amicus brief to support Ripple in the lawsuit the U.S. SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • You know it’s time to retire. How much notice should you give?

    A long transition into retirement can give you time to plan the next phase of your life and give your company time to hire and train someone new.

  • Real Estate Agents Aren't Surprised Digital Brokers Like Redfin Are In Trouble

    One year ago, tech real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) announced it was discontinuing its iBuyer division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 25% of its workforce. This week, digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) has done the same, shutting down its Redfin Now division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 13% of its staff. While many will see this as a sad sign of a faltering real estate economy, many real estate professionals

  • Americans say they will now need $1.25 million to retire comfortably — a 20% hike from last year. Do you have to adjust your plans for retirement?

    It's time to adjust your expectations.

  • Jury tells filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay $10 million total in rape suit

    Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis was ordered Monday to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit, bringing the total to $10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft to Adopt New Sexual Harassment Policies After Gates, Misconduct Audit

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. will adopt a series of new sexual harassment policies, following recommendations made by a law firm the company hired to review its practices after reports of misconduct and employee complaints.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Rejects Claim Its Missiles Hit in PolandMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks Rise as Traders Mull Softer

  • Amazon Prime members are receiving ‘disproportionate value’ from deals: Vice President

    Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reports of upcoming layoffs at the company, the state of the tech industry, and Prime membership growth.

  • Heating New England’s Homes Will Be Expensive This Winter

    A surge in heating-oil prices is hitting the Northeast as it braces for colder weather, putting the squeeze on household budgets and potentially accelerating the region’s shift toward other fuels. An average household that burns heating oil could spend 45% more for it this winter, according to a base-case forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, translating to hundreds more dollars apiece. People who burn the fuel to heat their homes should expect a bigger financial hit than those who use natural gas or propane.