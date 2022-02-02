U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,546.47
    -0.07 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,348.02
    -57.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,272.73
    -73.27 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,027.06
    -23.68 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.42
    -0.78 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7700
    -0.0300 (-1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3810
    -0.3010 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,309.54
    -1,515.02 (-3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.65
    -29.83 (-3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.46
    +62.68 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Capital Rx Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Recognizes the most exciting and innovative health startups in New York</span>

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, a healthtech company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, today announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem, has recognized the company on its NYC Digital Health 100, showcasing the most exciting and innovative health startups in New York.

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Rx)

"Being named as one of the NYC Digital Health 100 companies is a true honor and testament to the entire Capital Rx team, who strives to make prescription medications affordable and accessible to all Americans," said AJ Loiacono, CEO of Capital Rx. "New York City draws a wealth of diverse and talented minds that want to transform the world, and because we're locally headquartered, we've been able to attract the best and brightest in the healthcare industry to support our mission. We're privileged to be named among our peers and other highly innovative companies in the region."

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

Capital Rx is the fastest-growing PBM in the United States that delivers greater transparency in prescription drug pricing. By creating better healthcare infrastructure, Capital Rx eliminates conflicts of interest between payers, drug makers, and pharmacies to generate immediate savings. Employer groups, health plans, unions including NYC's CWA Local 1180, and other local municipalities, are attracted to Capital Rx's marriage of fair and equitable National Average Drug Acquisition Cost (NADAC) pricing with its Clearinghouse Model, which brings undistorted visibility into actual drug unit costs and eliminates arbitrary price variability. In 2021, Capital Rx maintained 100% implementation satisfaction, 99.5% client retention, and 98% member satisfaction.

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised a historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr.

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology
To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, # of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.

About Capital Rx
Capital Rx is built around the mission of changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced. A health technology company daring to reimagine the pharmacy benefits industry, Capital Rx is executing on that mission through its Clearinghouse Model® - the first ethical framework for drug pricing. Capital Rx's enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI™, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, enabling patient engagement, and increasing efficiency to achieve the highest standards of clinical care. For more information, visit www.cap-rx.com.

Media Contact:
Kimberly Dreisinger | 805-350-4421
capitalrx@hermesprgroup.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-rx-named-to-nyc-digital-health-100-by-nychbl-301473994.html

SOURCE Capital Rx

Recommended Stories

  • Anavex CEO Says 'Inaccurate Impression' Clouded Rett Drug's Promise

    Anavex Life Sciences on Tuesday touted the "very large" impact its treatment had on patients with Rett syndrome, but AVXL stock crashed.

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer drug Aduhelm proves drug prices are a lie

    When Biogen cut the price of its Alzheimer's drug in half, it exposed the arbitrary nature of drug pricing.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Provides Positive Safety Update on the Pancreatic Cancer Cohort of its Multi-Indication Phase 1/2 Gastrointestinal Cancer Trial

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced the successful completion of the three-patient safety run-in for the pancreatic cancer cohort of the phase 1/2 GOBLET study following evaluation by the study's Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). The DSMB noted no safety concerns in these patients and recommended the study proceed as planned. The safety run-in for the trial's third-line metastatic colorectal cancer cohort remains ongoing.

  • GSK to get $1.25 billion to settle HIV drug patent row with Gilead

    Britain's GlaxoSmithKline will receive $1.25 billion from Gilead Sciences as part of a settlement between its HIV medicines unit and the U.S.-based drugmaker, ending a long-drawn patent dispute. The settlement, announced by GSK on Tuesday, relates to Gilead's antiretroviral drug Biktarvy, a medicine used to check the AIDS-causing virus, which GSK said in 2018 infringed on its unit ViiV Healthcare's dolutegravir and other similar compounds. HIV medicines developed by ViiV, in which Pfizer and Japan's Shionogi also hold small stakes, are a major part of GSK's plan to support its lagging pharmaceuticals business as it readies to spin off its consumer healthcare arm.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had climbed 4.3% as of 11:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The gain came after multiple news organizations reported that BioNTech and its big partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), are expected to soon file for U.

  • Medtronic announces first procedure in Europe with Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery system

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, and OLV Hospital Aalst today announced that the first clinical procedure in Europe was performed with the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The robotic prostatectomy was performed by Prof. Alexandre Mottrie, M.D., head of urology at OLV Hospital in Aalst, Belgium, and chief executive officer and founder of the Belgium-based ORSI Academy, a multidisciplinary center for training, research and development, and data analy

  • Why Provention Bio Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) were skyrocketing 30.8% higher as of 3:41 p.m. ET on Monday. The big jump continued the momentum that began on Friday after the drugmaker announced that it intends to refile for approval of teplizumab for delaying type 1 diabetes. As a result, Provention plans to resubmit its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the experimental therapy within the next couple of months.

  • N.Y. Cases Drop 92% From Peak; Fed Warns on Jobs: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. hospital admissions for Covid-19 are receding in 34 states and the nation’s capital, easing the health-care staffing crises that were widespread at the start of the year. The World Health Organization warned countries not to ease restrictions prematurely.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid

  • He spent 164 days battling COVID at a Jacksonville hospital. Now, he wants others to get vaccinated

    UF Health Jacksonville medical team celebrated the recovery of a patient hospitalized 164 days fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19.

  • What To Eat If You're Hungry Right Before Bedtime, According To Nutritionists

    Snacking before sleep isn't often recommended, but sometimes it's necessary. Here's what to grab.

  • L.A. County mask rules under scrutiny after Newsom, Garcetti seen maskless at game

    After California Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti were seen maskless at Sunday's Rams game, L.A. County's mask rules are questioned.

  • Gut Health & Your Immune System

    Registered dietician, and senior manager of scientific affairs at Danone North America, Kristie Leigh is here with tips for supporting your gut health #PaidForContent

  • Fireblocks valued at $8B, Wheels Up to buy U.K. aviation company and other tech news

    Fireblocks has raised $550 million in Series E funding that brings the cryptocurrency company’s valuation to more than $8 billion. The funding round was co-led by D1 Capital Partners and Spark Capital, with participation from General Atlantic, Index Ventures, Mammoth, CapitalG and others.

  • PBC health-care groups to receive thousands of N95 masks this week

    The federal government is sending 400 million masks to Americans as a preventive measure against the omicron variant of COVID-19.

  • This Common Habit Makes Your Dementia Risk Soar

    Dementia is a syndrome that leads to the deterioration of cognitive functions such as memory, the ability to think and learning capabilities. According to the World Health Organization: "Worldwide, around 55 million people have dementia, with over 60% living in low- and middle-income countries. As the proportion of older people in the population is increasing in nearly every country, this number is expected to rise to 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050." While experts are still learning

  • FDA Approves First Injectable For HIV Pre-Exposure Prevention - GSK, Pfizer Backed Treatment

    The FDA has approved ViiV Healthcare's Apretude (cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension) for use in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kilograms (77 pounds) for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV. ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), and Shionogi Limited. Apretude is given first as two initiation injections administered one month apart and then every two months after that. Pati

  • DeFuniak Springs police roll out new tool to restrain people without injury. Here's how it works.

    The DeFuniak Springs Police Department recently purchased four new restraint devices designed to apprehend people with little to no harm.

  • Biotech startup picked up rebounded CEO. Here's why they think it's a good match.

    The new company's approach, which is expected to enter an early-stage clinical trial this year, could both activate and suppress the immune system's response to solid tumors.

  • Dr. Fauci Says "It's Still Surging" For These States

    As the Omicron surge recedes in certain parts of America, it is ongoing elsewhere, as certain states remain in the deep, dark red of high alert. Which ones? And how can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with White House Correspondent Anita Powell, for Voices of America. Read on for his life-saving information—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't mis

  • Jail sued over ivermectin has allegedly left ailing inmates "harmed and worse off"

    At least 37 federal lawsuits have been filed against the jail and/or its doctor since his contract began in 2016.