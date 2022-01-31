U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.15
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1235
    +0.0083 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3445
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1300
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,450.42
    +634.21 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.66
    +41.48 (+4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Capital Southwest Announces Financial Results for Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 and Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.48 per share for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Capital Southwest Corporation
·25 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CSWC

CSWC Reports Pre-Tax Net Investment Income of $0.51 Per Share for Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest,” “CSWC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total Investment Portfolio: $876.8 million

    • Credit Portfolio of $744.7 million:

      • 91% 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt

      • $261.5 million in new committed credit investments

      • Weighted Average Yield on Debt Investments: 9.5%

      • Three credit investments currently on non-accrual with a fair value of $14.0 million, representing 1.6% of the total investment portfolio

        • No additional credit investments placed on non-accrual during the quarter

    • Equity Portfolio of $74.5 million, excluding investment in I-45 Senior Loan Fund ("I-45 SLF")

      • $6.8 million in new equity co-investments

    • CSWC Investment in I-45 SLF of $57.6 million at fair value

      • I-45 SLF portfolio of $180.0 million

        • Portfolio consists of 42 issuers: 95% 1st Lien Debt

      • $109.5 million of debt outstanding at I-45 SLF as of December 31, 2021

        • I-45 SLF fund leverage of 1.52x debt to equity at fair value at quarter end

      • I-45 SLF paid a $1.7 million quarterly dividend to CSWC; an annualized yield of 11.8%

  • Pre-Tax Net Investment Income: $11.8 million, or $0.51 per weighted average diluted share

  • Dividends: Paid $0.47 per share Regular Dividend and $0.50 per share Supplemental Dividend

    • 105% LTM Pre-Tax NII Regular Dividend Coverage

    • Total Dividends for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of $0.97 per share

    • Undistributed Taxable Income at quarter end estimated at $0.32 per share

  • Net Realized and Unrealized Appreciation on Investments: $0.7 million

    • $4.8 million of net appreciation related to the equity portfolio

    • $2.1 million of net depreciation related to the credit portfolio

    • $2.0 million of net depreciation related to I-45 SLF LLC

  • Balance Sheet:

    • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $18.7 million

    • Total Net Assets: $387.3 million

    • Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Share: $16.19

In commenting on the Company’s results, Bowen Diehl, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our portfolio continued to perform well this quarter, producing $0.51 of Pre-Tax Net Investment Income. Deal activity during the quarter was record setting, as we closed new commitments of approximately $268.3 million during the quarter. We also saw record volume in repayment activity with $158.4 million in proceeds received, generating $7.4 million in realized gains and a weighted average IRR on the exits of 16.2%. On the capitalization front, we continued to programmatically raise equity through our equity ATM program, raising $16.0 million in gross proceeds at 159% of the prevailing NAV per share during the quarter. Additionally, we raised $50 million in new institutional unsecured bonds with a coupon of 3.375%. As of the end of the quarter, our SBIC subsidiary had drawn $29 million of our initial $40 million leverage commitment from the Small Business Administration (the "SBA") at a weighted average interest rate of 1.43%. As a reminder, current SBA regulations provide for the ability to borrow up to $175 million in SBA-guaranteed debentures with at least $87.5 million in regulatory capital, subject to SBA approval. These financing activities continue to increase our earnings power allowing us to once again increase the dividend this quarter from $0.47 per share to $0.48 per share.”

Third Quarter Fiscal Year Investment Activities

Originations

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company originated investments in fourteen new portfolio companies and twelve existing portfolio companies, totaling $268.3 million in capital commitments. New portfolio company investment transactions that closed during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 are summarized as follows:

Winter Services Operations, LLC, $20.0 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt, $4.4 million Delayed Draw Term Loan, $4.4 million Revolving Loan: Winter Services provides snow and ice management services and de-icing agent distribution to commercial, industrial, and government customers across a growing footprint primarily based in the upper Midwest.

National Credit Care, LLC, $22.5 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt: National Credit Care is the second largest credit repair organization in the United States, consulting customers on credit health with the end goal of qualifying for a mortgage or receiving a lower mortgage rate.

Catbird NYC, LLC, $16.0 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt, $4.0 million Revolving Loan, $1.6 million Preferred Equity: Catbird NYC is a direct-to-consumer business that designs, manufactures, and sells Catbird brand delicate fine jewelry and offers a curated selection of jewelry and other products from third-party designers.

South Coast Terminals, LLC, $18.1 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt, $1.9 million Revolving Loan: South Coast Terminals is an independent contract manufacturer, bulk storage provider, packager and processor of specialty chemicals and lubricant additives.

ArborWorks, LLC, $13.0 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt, $3.0 million Revolving Loan, $0.1 million Preferred Equity: ArborWorks is a professional tree care firm that specializes in providing utility line clearing and vegetation management services on the West Coast.

Mercury Acquisition 2021, LLC (dba Tele-Town Hall), $12.5 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt, $3.3 million 2nd Lien Debt, Preferred Equity: Mercury Acquisition is a provider of mass communication service solutions that allow its customers to engage and manage large-scale audiences simultaneously using ultra-high-capacity, real-time voice and messaging products that provide significantly greater functionality than traditional webinar and conferencing services.

The Producto Group, LLC, $13.8 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt, $1.5 million Common Equity: The Producto Group is a manufacturer of high precision metal and plastic tooling components.

Lash OpCo, LLC, $6.5 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt, $7.0 million Delayed Draw Term Loan, $0.5 million Revolving Loan: Lash OpCo is a beauty-focused platform consisting of five brands, focused on eyelash beauty products and serum manufacturing.

Infolinks Media Buyco, LLC, $7.8 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt, $2.3 million Delayed Draw Term Loan, $1.0 million Common Equity: Infolinks is an exclusive digital ad placement provider that helps publishers monetize premium ad space through placement arrangements with programmatic buyers.

Air Conditioning Specialist, Inc., $9.0 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt, $1.0 million Revolving Loan, $0.5 million Preferred Equity: Air Conditioning Specialist is a provider of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning maintenance, retrofit, and new construction installation and service.

SIB Holdings, LLC, $7.4 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt, $1.9 million Delayed Draw Term Loan, $0.7 million Revolving Loan, $0.5 million Common Equity: SIB Holdings offers spend management and contract optimization solutions across a wide range of industries to help reduce their fixed overhead costs.

Spotlight AR, LLC, $7.5 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt, $2.0 million Revolving Loan, $0.8 million Common Equity: Spotlight is a provider of specialty analyst relations leveraging a proprietary software platform to unify the complexities of analyst relations processes and deliver expertise to its technology and services customers.

Everest Transportation Systems, LLC, $7.5 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt, $1.7 million Delayed Draw Term Loan: Everest Transportation Systems is a freight brokerage business that acts as an intermediary between large and medium shippers (with goods to move) and a fragmented base of carriers (with trucks to move goods).

ISI Enterprises, LLC, $5.0 million 1st Lien Senior Secured Debt, $2.0 million Revolving Loan, $1.0 million Preferred Equity: ISI Enterprises is a provider of managed services catering to the US Defense Industrial Base that need to comply with the National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification regulations.

Prepayments and Exits

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company received full prepayments on eleven debt investments totaling $151.9 million and proceeds from the sale of one equity investment totaling $6.5 million.

VTX Holdings, Inc. (dba Vertex One): Proceeds of $21.6 million, generating an IRR of 13.9%.

ICS Distribution, LLC (dba Relevant Rental Solutions): Proceeds of $20.5 million, generating an IRR of 13.6%.

Clickbooth.com, LLC: Proceeds of $18.2 million, generating an IRR of 11.9%.

KMS, Inc.: Proceeds of $16.0 million, generating an IRR of 9.4%.

Broad Sky Networks LLC: Proceeds of $15.8 million, generating an IRR of 13.6%.

ASC Ortho Management Company, LLC: Proceeds of $15.0 million, generating an IRR of 12.1%.

ESCP DTFS, Inc. (dba Industrial Specialty Services): Proceeds of $11.7 million, generating an IRR of 12.3%.

Capital Pawn Holdings, LLC: Proceeds of $8.9 million, generating an IRR of 12.1%.

Adams Publishing Group, LLC: Proceeds of $8.6 million, generating an IRR of 11.2%.

Sonobi, Inc.: Proceeds of $8.5 million, generating an IRR of 13.7%.

Chemistry Rx Holdings, LLC: Proceeds of $7.1 million, generating an IRR of 14.8%.

Danforth Advisors, LLC: Proceeds of $6.5 million from sale of equity investment, generating an IRR of 99.2%.

Third Fiscal Quarter 2022 Operating Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Capital Southwest reported total investment income of $22.3 million, compared to $20.3 million in the prior quarter. The increase in investment income was primarily attributable to an increase in average debt investments outstanding and an increase in prepayment fees received from portfolio companies.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total operating expenses (excluding interest expense) were $5.8 million, compared to $4.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase in expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in bonus accrual based on the Company's anticipated year end performance.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, interest expense was $4.7 million as compared to $5.4 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the redemption of the $140 million in aggregate principal amount of the October 2024 Notes (as defined below), which had an interest rate of 5.375%, and the issuance of the $150 million in aggregate principal amount of the October 2026 Notes (as defined below), which have an interest rate of 3.375%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total pre-tax net investment income was $11.8 million, compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Capital Southwest had a tax benefit of $0.1 million as compared to a tax provision of $0.3 million in the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily related to activity in our Taxable Subsidiary.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, Capital Southwest recorded total net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $0.7 million, compared to $2.8 million in the prior quarter. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, this included net realized and unrealized gains on equity investments of $4.8 million, net realized and unrealized losses on debt investments of $2.1 million and net unrealized losses on I-45 SLF LLC of $2.0 million. The net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $12.6 million for the quarter, compared to a net decrease in net assets of $4.6 million in the prior quarter.

The Company’s NAV at December 31, 2021 was $16.19 per share, as compared to $16.36 at September 30, 2021. The decrease in NAV per share from the prior quarter is due to the supplemental dividend of $0.50 per share paid to shareholders during the quarter, offset by net realized and unrealized appreciation on investments and the issuance of common stock at a premium to NAV per share under the Equity ATM Program (as described below).

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2021, Capital Southwest had approximately $18.7 million in unrestricted cash and money market balances, $190.0 million of total debt outstanding on the Credit Facility, $138.6 million, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, of the 4.50% Notes due January 2026 outstanding, $146.4 million, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, of the October 2026 Notes and $28.0 million, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, of SBA Debentures (as defined below) outstanding. As of December 31, 2021, Capital Southwest had $141.7 million in available borrowings under the Credit Facility and $11.0 million in undrawn SBA Debenture commitments. The regulatory debt to equity ratio at the end of the quarter was 1.23 to 1.

The Company has an "at-the-market" offering (the "Equity ATM Program") which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time through sales agents, shares of its common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100,000,000. On May 26, 2021, the Company (i) increased the maximum amount of shares of its common stock to be sold through the Equity ATM Program to $250,000,000 from $100,000,000 and (ii) reduced the commission paid to the sales agents for the Equity ATM Program to 1.5% from 2.0% of the gross sales price of shares of the Company's common stock sold through the sales agents pursuant to the Equity ATM Program on and after May 26, 2021.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company sold 616,156 shares of its common stock under the Equity ATM Program at a weighted-average price of $25.97 per share, raising $16.0 million of gross proceeds. Net proceeds were $15.8 million after commissions to the sales agents on shares sold. Cumulative to date, the Company has sold 7,140,363 shares of its common stock under the Equity ATM Program at a weighted-average price of $22.17, raising $158.3 million of gross proceeds. Net proceeds were $155.5 million after commissions to the sales agents on shares sold. As of December 31, 2021, the Company has $91.7 million available under the Equity ATM Program.

In August 2021, the Company issued $100.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.375% Notes due 2026 (the "Existing October 2026 Notes"). The Existing October 2026 Notes were issued at a price of 99.418% of the aggregate principal amount of the Existing October 2026 Notes, resulting in a yield-to-maturity of 3.5%. In November 2021, the Company issued an additional $50.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the October 2026 Notes (the "Additional October 2026 Notes" together with the Existing October 2026 Notes, the "October 2026 Notes"). The Additional October 2026 Notes were issued at a price of 99.993% of the aggregate principal amount, resulting in a yield-to-maturity of approximately 3.375% at issuance. The Additional October 2026 Notes are treated as a single series with the Existing October 2026 Notes under the indenture and had the same terms as the Existing October 2026 Notes. The October 2026 Notes mature on October 1, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time prior to July 1, 2026, at par plus a "make-whole" premium, and thereafter at par. The October 2026 Notes bear interest at a rate of 3.375% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April 1, 2022. The October 2026 Notes are the direct unsecured obligations of the Company and rank pari passu with our other outstanding and future unsecured unsubordinated indebtedness and are effectively or structurally subordinated to all of our existing and future secured indebtedness, including borrowings under our Credit Facility and the SBA Debentures.

In August 2016, CSWC entered into a senior secured credit facility (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the “Credit Facility”) to provide additional liquidity to support its investment and operational activities. The Credit Facility contains an accordion feature that allows CSWC to increase the total commitments under the Credit Facility up to $400 million from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. On August 9, 2021, CSWC entered into the Second Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement"). Prior to the Credit Agreement, (1) borrowings under the Credit Facility accrued interest on a per annum basis at a rate equal to the applicable LIBOR rate plus 2.50% with no LIBOR floor, and (2) the total borrowing capacity was $340 million with commitments from a diversified group of eleven lenders. The Credit Agreement (1) decreased the total borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility to $335 million with commitments from a diversified group of ten lenders, (2) reduced the interest rate on borrowings to LIBOR plus 2.15% with no LIBOR floor and removed conditions related thereto as previously set forth in the Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement, and (3) extended the end of the Credit Facility's revolver period from December 21, 2022 to August 9, 2025 and extended the final maturity from December 21, 2023 to August 9, 2026. The Credit Agreement also modified certain covenants in the Credit Facility, including, among other things, to increase the minimum obligors’ net worth test from $180 million to $200 million. CSWC pays unused commitment fees of 0.50% to 1.00% per annum, based on utilization, on the unused lender commitments under the Credit Facility.

On April 20, 2021, our wholly owned subsidiary, Capital Southwest SBIC I, LP (“SBIC I”), received a license from the SBA to operate as a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") under Section 301(c) of the Small Business Investment Act of 1958, as amended. The SBIC license allows SBIC I to obtain leverage by issuing SBA-guaranteed debentures ("SBA Debentures"), subject to the issuance of a leverage commitment by the SBA. SBA debentures are loans issued to an SBIC which have interest payable semi-annually and a ten-year maturity. The interest rate is fixed shortly after issuance at a market-driven spread over U.S. Treasury Notes with ten-year maturities. Current statutes and regulations permit SBIC I to borrow up to $175 million in SBA Debentures with at least $87.5 million in regulatory capital, subject to SBA approval. On May 25, 2021, SBIC I received a leverage commitment from the SBA in the amount of $40.0 million to be issued on or prior to September 30, 2025.

In November 2015, I-45 SLF entered into a senior secured credit facility led by Deutsche Bank. The I-45 credit facility has total commitments outstanding of $150 million from a group of four bank lenders, which is scheduled to mature in March 2026. Borrowings under the I-45 credit facility bear interest at a rate equal to LIBOR plus 2.15%. As of December 31, 2021, I-45 SLF had $109.5 million in borrowings outstanding under its credit facility.

Share Repurchase Program

On July 28, 2021, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding shares of common stock in the open market at certain thresholds below its NAV per share, in accordance with guidelines specified in Rules 10b5-1(c)(1)(i)(B) and 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. On August 31, 2021, the Company entered into a share repurchase agreement, which became effective immediately, and the Company shall cease purchasing its common stock under the share repurchase program upon the earlier of, among other things: (1) the date on which the aggregate purchase price for all shares equals $20 million including, without limitation, all applicable fees, costs and expenses; or (2) upon written notice by the Company to the broker that the share repurchase agreement is terminated. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company did not repurchase any shares of the Company’s common stock under the share repurchase program.

Declared Dividend of $0.48 Per Share for Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

On January 26, 2022, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company's dividend will be payable as follows:

Quarterly Dividend

Amount Per Share:

$0.48

Ex-Dividend Date:

March 14, 2022

Record Date:

March 15, 2022

Payment Date:

March 31, 2022

When declaring dividends, the Board reviews estimates of taxable income available for distribution, which may differ from net investment income under generally accepted accounting principles. The final determination of taxable income for each year, as well as the tax attributes for dividends in such year, will be made after the close of the tax year.

Capital Southwest maintains a dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") that provides for the reinvestment of dividends on behalf of its registered stockholders who hold their shares with Capital Southwest’s transfer agent and registrar, American Stock Transfer and Trust Company. Under the DRIP, if the Company declares a dividend, registered stockholders who have opted into the DRIP by the dividend record date will have their dividend automatically reinvested into additional shares of Capital Southwest common stock.

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call and Webcast

Capital Southwest has scheduled a conference call on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results. You may access the call by dialing (866) 502-8274 and using the Conference ID 4575014 at least 10 minutes before the call. The call can also be accessed using the Investor Relations section of Capital Southwest's website at www.capitalsouthwest.com, or by using http://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gtr5rdsv.

A telephonic replay will be available through February 8, 2022 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the Conference ID 4575014. An audio archive of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Capital Southwest’s website.

For a more detailed discussion of the financial and other information included in this press release, please refer to the Capital Southwest Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2021 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Capital Southwest’s Third Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation to be posted on the Investor Relations section of Capital Southwest’s website at www.capitalsouthwest.com.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $877 million in investments at fair value as of December 31, 2021. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $30 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, second lien and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements with respect to the business and investments of Capital Southwest. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical statements and can often be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "expect" and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks related to: changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests; changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; regulatory changes; tax treatment and general economic and business conditions; our ability to operate our wholly owned subsidiary, SBIC I, as an SBIC; and uncertainties associated with the continued impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the global and U.S. capital markets and the global and U.S. economy, the length and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States as well as worldwide and the magnitude of the economic impact of that outbreak; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business prospects and the operational and financial performance of our portfolio companies, including our ability and their ability to achieve their respective objectives, and the effects of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to continue to effectively manage our business.

Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review Capital Southwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and subsequent filings, including the "Risk Factors" sections therein, with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael S. Sarner, Chief Financial Officer
214-884-3829


CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

December 31,

March 31,

2021

2021

(Unaudited)

Assets

Investments at fair value:

Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (Cost: $673,871 and $540,556, respectively)

$

691,229

$

546,028

Affiliate investments (Cost: $136,929 and $90,201, respectively)

127,947

85,246

Control investments (Cost: $76,000 and $72,800, respectively)

57,589

57,158

Total investments (Cost: $886,800 and $703,557, respectively)

876,765

688,432

Cash and cash equivalents

18,668

31,613

Receivables:

Dividends and interest

8,966

10,533

Escrow

1,344

1,150

Other

274

171

Income tax receivable

33

155

Debt issuance costs (net of accumulated amortization of $4,340 and $3,582, respectively)

4,271

2,246

Other assets

2,234

1,284

Total assets

$

912,555

$

735,584

Liabilities

SBA Debentures (Par value: $29,000 and $0, respectively)

$

27,965

$

October 2024 Notes (Par value: $0 and $125,000, respectively)

122,879

January 2026 Notes (Par value: $140,000 and $140,000, respectively)

138,630

138,425

October 2026 Notes (Par value: $150,000 and $0, respectively)

146,357

Credit facility

190,000

120,000

Other liabilities

13,392

11,655

Accrued restoration plan liability

2,853

2,979

Income tax payable

1,527

50

Deferred tax liability

4,494

3,345

Total liabilities

525,218

399,333

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)

Net Assets

Common stock, $0.25 par value: authorized, 40,000,000 shares; issued, 26,265,215 shares at December 31, 2021 and 23,344,836 shares at March 31, 2021

6,566

5,836

Additional paid-in capital

424,250

356,447

Total distributable (loss) earnings

(19,542

)

(2,095

)

Treasury stock - at cost, 2,339,512 shares

(23,937

)

(23,937

)

Total net assets

387,337

336,251

Total liabilities and net assets

$

912,555

$

735,584

Net asset value per share (23,925,703 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 21,005,324 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021)

$

16.19

$

16.01


CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Investment income:

Interest income:

Non-control/Non-affiliate investments

$

14,805

$

11,306

$

42,873

$

31,010

Affiliate investments

2,116

1,774

4,774

5,715

Control investments

Payment-in-kind interest income:

Non-control/Non-affiliate investments

614

980

1,717

3,224

Affiliate investments

200

627

951

1,265

Control investments

Dividend income:

Non-control/Non-affiliate investments

1,235

1,570

1,589

Affiliate investments

9

9

Control investments

1,705

1,681

4,862

5,144

Fee income:

Non-control/Non-affiliate investments

2,591

1,394

4,005

2,817

Affiliate investments

267

40

413

107

Control investments

Other income

4

3

12

18

Total investment income

22,311

19,040

61,186

50,889

Operating expenses:

Compensation

3,353

2,444

7,083

6,125

Share-based compensation

849

771

2,848

2,236

Interest

4,655

4,528

15,015

13,253

Professional fees

607

538

1,956

1,691

General and administrative

1,010

787

2,968

2,339

Total operating expenses

10,474

9,068

29,870

25,644

Income before taxes

11,837

9,972

31,316

25,245

Federal income, excise and other taxes

68

195

283

587

Deferred taxes

(130

)

1,260

365

1,003

Total income tax provision (benefit)

(62

)

1,455

648

1,590

Net investment income

$

11,899

$

8,517

$

30,668

$

23,655

Realized gain (loss)

Non-control/Non-affiliate investments

$

4,017

$

(127

)

$

6,561

$

(5,325

)

Affiliate investments

140

140

(1,628

)

Control investments

Income tax provision

(1,442

)

(1,442

)

Total net realized gain (loss) on investments, net of tax

2,715

(127

)

5,259

(6,953

)

Net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments

Non-control/Non-affiliate investments

3,165

5,593

12,558

16,417

Affiliate investments

(3,849

)

245

(4,700

)

(1,012

)

Control investments

(2,049

)

2,152

(2,769

)

11,075

Income tax benefit (provision)

679

(719

)

(783

)

(1,968

)

Total net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on investments, net of tax

(2,054

)

7,271

4,306

24,512

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments

661

7,144

9,565

17,559

Realized loss on extinguishment of debt

(262

)

(17,087

)

(548

)

Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations

$

12,560

$

15,399

$

23,146

$

40,666

Pre-tax net investment income per share - basic and diluted

$

0.51

$

0.52

$

1.40

$

1.36

Net investment income per share – basic and diluted

$

0.51

$

0.45

$

1.37

$

1.27

Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations – basic and diluted

$

0.54

$

0.80

$

1.03

$

2.18

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted

23,432,522

19,134,824

22,393,935

18,629,463


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • Could The Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • Why Space Stocks Blasted Off Today

    With the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock index up 2.5% as of 1:20 p.m. ET, it looks like investors have decided that Monday will be a "risk-on" day for the stock market. It's no great surprise, then, that some of the riskiest stocks around -- space stocks -- are flying higher. Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) was up 9.3%.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 10.8% Today

    The company didn't announce any new service, but said installers "have seen an increase in deployments" of Enphase microinverters and batteries as extreme weather and power outages hit the state over the weekend. This follows an announcement late last week that Enphase was partnering with Semper Solaris, an installer of solar and battery systems in California, to expand offerings across that state. It hasn't hurt that the stock market overall is up today, and solar energy stocks in particular are rising sharply.

  • A Monster Metaverse Stock to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is one of the hottest trends in technology right now, and it has Wall Street excited -- which isn't surprising, as major tech names such as Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Microsoft, and many others are invested in this concept. Goldman Sachs analysts say they think that the metaverse is the next paradigm shift in the way people use the internet. As a result, there are several investment opportunities for investors looking to benefit from the growth of the metaverse.

  • What to expect when Google parent Alphabet reports earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley previews earnings estimates for Google parent company Alphabet.

  • Chipmaker NXP Beats Fourth-Quarter Goals, Hikes Dividend 50%

    NXP Semiconductors late Monday beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend 50%.