U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.75
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,439.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,448.75
    +22.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,287.20
    +11.90 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.62
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.20
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.57
    -2.27 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8800
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,734.92
    -551.46 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.60
    +29.70 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Capital Square 1031 Acquires 55+ Manufactured Housing Community in Vero Beach, Florida for DST Offering

·4 min read

The acquisition is on behalf of a DST investment offering

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today the acquisition of a 55+ lifestyle manufactured housing community in Vero Beach, Florida. The manufactured housing community consists of 183 homesites and was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Midway Estates MHC, DST, a Reg. D private placement.

Capital Square 1031
Capital Square 1031

"Midway Estates is a 55+ lifestyle manufactured housing community in the City of Vero Beach, a boutique retirement destination on the Atlantic coast of Florida, with unique potential for value-add," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "The average in-place homesite rent is only $585, approximately 27% below the market average of $720. Capital Square will increase the in-place rents gradually through annual mark-to-market increases as well as increases to the market average for new residents. Capital Square will make substantial strategic improvements to upgrade the community."

Located at 1950 S. U.S. Highway 1, Midway Estates is situated on 28 acres of land in Vero Beach, a boutique retirement destination on the Atlantic coast of Florida. The community is located off South U.S. Highway 1, granting residents convenient access to local and regional points of interest.

Capital Square intends to invest $3.8 million in the community to significantly enhance quality and value to compete with communities in the surrounding area that are currently obtaining significantly higher rents.

Capital Square has acquired seven 55+ age-restricted manufactured housing communities in coastal Florida markets for tax-advantaged real estate offerings.

"Midway Estates illustrates Capital Square's value-add manufactured housing strategy in Florida," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer. "By making strategic capital improvements, Capital Square will increase rents to market and increase occupancy by delivering new homes to sites that are currently vacant."

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 140 real estate assets for over 3,500 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square
Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $3.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Contact:
Lauren Burgos
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1399
lauren@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-square-1031-acquires-55-manufactured-housing-community-in-vero-beach-florida-for-dst-offering-301364738.html

SOURCE Capital Square

Recommended Stories

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)?

    Every investor in Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 in Right Now

    CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to build and enhance customer relationships, and ultimately to improve sales. When IDC examined global CRM market share by revenue during the first half of 2020, it found that Salesforce controlled more share at No. 1 (19.8%) than No.'s 2 through 5, combined!

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • 9 Cash-Rich Stocks That Can Better Weather the Fed’s Taper Risks

    These companies are more likely to continue marching ahead even when the Fed takes its feet off the gas.

  • Li Auto's stock rallies after surprise loss but revenue beat expectations, and outlook was upbeat

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. rallied 2.9% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported a surprise second-quarter loss but revenue that beat expectations as deliveries nearly tripled and provided an upbeat outlook. Net losses narrowed to RMB235.5 million ($36.5 million), or RMB0.26 per American depositary receipt, from RMB345.2 million, or RMB2.71 per ADS, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-ADS loss was RMB0.07, compared with the

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • China Slashes Kids’ Gaming Time to Just Three Hours a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China will forbid minors from gaming more than three hours most weeks of the year, imposing their strictest controls yet over entertainment for youths in a blow to the world’s largest mobile gaming arena.Gaming platforms from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to NetEase Inc. can henceforth only offer online gaming to minors from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a notice by the National Press and Publication Administration. Th

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company...

  • Ideanomics stock shoots up after deal to buy VIA Motors in a $450 million stock deal

    Shares of Ideanomics Inc. shot up 13.5% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric vehicle adoption facilitator and financial services company announced a deal to buy electric commercial vehicle company VIA Motors International Inc. in a stock deal valuing VIA at $450 million. Under terms of the deal, VIA shareholders will receive a total of 162 million Ideanomics shares at a price of $2.34 a share, which is 2.2% above Friday's closing price of $2.29. Separately, Ideanomics will advance $50

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    The S&P 600, an index of small-cap stocks, rose 2.9% Friday, more than triple the percentage-point gain on the large cap The leap came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that the bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500, according to The Leuthold Group. Usually, when small-cap profit forecasts are growing faster than those for large-caps, the small stocks outperform, Leuthold’s data show.

  • Peloton Treadmills Are Back, but Has the Stock Lost Its Step?

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) continues to stumble after recalling all of its high-end connected treadmills in May following the death of a child and numerous injuries. Although it will reintroduce the treadmills at the end of this month, the damage to its reputation, the lost opportunities, and the end of the pandemic boom may be too much for Peloton to regain its footing and resume its previous growth trajectory.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.