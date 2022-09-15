U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,913.71
    -32.30 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,064.85
    -70.24 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,585.24
    -134.44 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.47
    +1.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.50
    -2.98 (-3.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.30
    -34.80 (-2.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    -0.34 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9994
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    +0.0350 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1472
    -0.0070 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4190
    +0.3260 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,794.26
    -303.42 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.01
    -11.38 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Capital Square Acquires Class A Multifamily Community in Richmond, Virginia for DST Offering

·5 min read

The acquisition is on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $60.7 million in equity from accredited investors

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today the acquisition of Tapestry West, a 262-unit Class A multifamily community in Richmond, Virginia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments, DST, which seeks to raise $60.7 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square)
(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square)

"Capital Square is bullish on the Richmond market. The local economy is well known for its strength and stability," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "This is Capital Square's thirteenth acquisition of a multifamily community in the Richmond MSA. This is our home court.  We aim to own the home court by acquiring best-in-class apartment communities."

Located at 2031 Maywill Street, Tapestry West is located in the midst of one of the city's most vibrant areas and features exceptional community amenities that include: a resort-style swimming pool and large sundeck; an outdoor kitchen and lounge area; a state-of-the-art fitness center; a yoga studio; a bike repair station; a pet spa; a meditation room; a package center; and a clubhouse that features billiards, a coffee bar, business center and co-working stations.

The property is in close proximity to midtown Richmond and the emerging neighborhood of Scott's Addition, which features 13 breweries, cideries and distilleries, as well as a host of restaurants, night spots and newly developed luxury multifamily communities that cater to a growing number of millennial residents and empty nesters. Established in 1901, Scott's Addition is a historic area that is now one of Richmond's fastest growing neighborhoods. Once primarily a hub for industrial buildings and businesses, Scott's Addition is now home to nationally recognized restaurants, rooftop bars, a boutique bowling alley, cinema, shuffleboard bar, retail shops and more. The area is conveniently located with ready access to several Interstates, including I-64, I-95 and I-195, providing ready access to all of Greater Richmond and the city's thriving employment base.

"Tapestry West, in our opinion, is an exceptional, luxury multifamily property that caters to Richmond's thriving population of young professionals who demand high-end finishes and luxury amenities," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "Greater Richmond is one of the Southeast's most attractive areas, with a highly educated workforce, a growing economy and a diverse industrial sector. Richmond is flourishing by nearly every measure and Capital Square is excited to be a part of its growth and vibrant future."

Since its founding in 1737, Richmond has been the strategic center of commerce, innovation and decision-making power in Virginia – a state known for being pro-business. Serving as the Commonwealth's capital, Richmond is home to key local, state and federal government agencies, providing a strong foundation for professional employment in law, government and finance sectors. In addition, CoStar has announced it will build a $460 million corporate campus in Richmond, creating 2,000 jobs. The LEGO Group is building a 1.7-million-square-foot plant that will be located on a 340-acre site in Chesterfield County, Virginia, part of the Richmond MSA. This will be the first U.S. factory for the maker of the universal plastic building blocks. With construction beginning in fall of 2022, LEGO is investing more than $1 billion to build the factory and it is anticipated to create more than 1,760 jobs.

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 154 real estate assets for over 6,000 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square
Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern US, with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for six consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. Private placements are speculative.

Contact:

Jill Swartz                                                                                                              


Spotlight Marketing Communications


949-427-1389


jill@spotlightmarcom.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-square-acquires-class-a-multifamily-community-in-richmond-virginia-for-dst-offering-301625683.html

SOURCE Capital Square

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe stock sinks on $20 billion Figma acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses how Adobe stock is moving after it announced earnings and a deal with online design tools maker Figma.

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades.

  • Better Buy: CVS Health vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance

    CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) are two top names in healthcare. Will this trend continue, and are investors better off going with CVS, or can Walgreens rally from its lower price point? CVS makes sense as an investment for risk-averse investors looking for diversification and overall stability.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a powerhouse technology company on the cutting edge of the industry. In this video, I will use my six-step framework to analyze whether Nvidia stock is a buy at today's prices.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • SoFi Technologies Could Soar in 2023 According to This Analyst

    In this video, I will talk about the recent SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) upgrade by Bank of America analyst Manav Bhatia. The bank upgraded SoFi from neutral to buy and raised its price target from $8 per share to $9 per share.

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons

    In this article, we discuss 10 blue chip stocks to buy according to billionaire Jim Simons. You can skip our detailed analysis of Renaissance Technologies’ strategy and the current market outlook and go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons. Jim Simons is a leading mathematician and investor who […]

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is It Time to Buy 4 of the Stocks Hedge Funds Hate the Most?

    In a stock market like we've been going through this year, everyone is having a tough time, whether you've got just a few dollars in the game or billions, like Wall Street professionals. Arguably, the billionaires running hedge funds are having an even more difficult time than the small retail investor. While their first-half performance beat the S&P 500, according to BarclayHedge, an institutional-investor services division of Backstop Solutions, hedge funds are now suffering sustained redemptions by investors.

  • Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the most coveted stocks on the market for quite some time thanks to its rapid growth. Much of that growth in Nvidia stock is due to booming demand for the graphics cards that power a variety of applications ranging from gaming computers to data centers and vehicles. The loss of momentum in the key gaming GPU (graphics processing unit) business, as well as restrictions by the U.S. government on sales of data center chips to China, are going to weigh on Nvidia's performance in the short run.

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Popped Again on Thursday

    Crazy as it might sound, you can thank the U.S. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for that. As you'll recall, back on Tuesday the BLS announced that inflation had inched up 0.1% sequentially in August, rising to 8.3%. According to BLS figures, airline fares declined 8.8% between July and August, making it cheaper, and more attractive, to take a cruise vacation.

  • Evercore ISI upgrades Netflix stock to Outperform

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor discusses Evercore ISI's call on Netflix stock.

  • Stocks slide as investors mull economic data, Tesla stock in the green

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Thursday.