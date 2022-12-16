U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,835.93
    -59.82 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,725.70
    -476.52 (-1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,670.46
    -140.07 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.17
    -25.43 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.51
    -1.60 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    +13.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4660
    +0.0160 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3790
    -1.3610 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,825.77
    -576.53 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.68
    -16.80 (-4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Capital Square Acquires Headquarters of National Football League's Las Vegas Raiders for DST Offering

·5 min read

The acquisition is on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $57.6 million in equity from accredited investors

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a developer of mixed-use multifamily communities, today announced the acquisition of Zero Coupon LV Training Facility, the Las Vegas Raiders' training facility and corporate headquarters in Henderson, Nevada. The absolute net lease has an original term of 29 years with approximately 26 years of term remaining and seven 10-year renewal options thereafter with Raiders Football Club, LLC, which owns the National Football League franchise.

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square)
(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square)

The facility was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Zero Coupon LV Training Facility, DST, which seeks to raise $57.6 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.

"This acquisition is a touchdown for Capital Square and our investors who need leverage to complete their Section 1031 exchanges," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Crossing the finish line before year-end was a major accomplishment for our company."

Located at 1475 Raiders Way, the specialty property is just across from Henderson Executive Airport; approximately 11 miles from Allegiant Stadium, the home field of the Las Vegas Raiders; 10 miles from Harry Reid International Airport; and three miles from Interstate 15. In addition, the upscale residential communities of Anthem and Southern Highlands are nearby.

Built in 2020, the 336,000-square-foot built-to-suit facility features a three-story, 139,000-square-foot office building, 130,000-square-foot indoor practice facility complete with full and half-sized football fields, 50,000-square-foot performance center with a strength training gym, locker rooms and trainer/treatment areas, three outdoor football fields and an outdoor swimming pool.

"Since their move to Las Vegas, the Raiders have earned an enterprise value of $6.5 billion and have contributed to the significant post-COVID economic rebound the city has enjoyed," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "This investment opportunity provided the ability to own a facility with a long-term absolute net lease to one of the premiere NFL franchises located in one of the country's most exciting metropolitan areas."

Henderson has diversified its economy through substantial new non-tourism employment. In addition to the Las Vegas Raiders, other companies with facilities or offices in Henderson include Amazon, Google, Toyota Financial Services, Barclays, FedEx, Levi's and Ocean Spray. New developments in West Henderson include a 2.34 million-square-foot industrial tool manufacturing facility for HAAS Automation, a 600,000-square-foot Amazon distribution facility, and West Henderson Hospital topped out a $385 million, seven-story tower on its campus near the Raiders headquarters and training facility.

The Greater Las Vegas area has performed exceptionally well since the end of COVID-lockdowns, with more than 32 million visitors within the first ten months of 2022.1 Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip recorded $6.8 billion in gaming revenues during the year through October, on pace to exceed the 2021 total and already in excess of 2019 pre-pandemic revenues.2 The Las Vegas area benefits from many recreational amenities, sunny climate, favorable tax environment, and newly established or relocated professional sports teams.

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 163 real estate assets for over 6,000 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

Sources: 1. "Visitor Statistics: Year-to-Date Summary for 2022," Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, accessed December 1, 2022, https://www.lvcva.com/research/visitor-statistics. | 2. Howard Stutz, "Gaming slowdown? Not in Nevada as casinos head toward a record," The Nevada Independent, November 29th, 2022.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years, the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the Southeastern U.S., with eight current projects with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $6.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. Private placements are speculative.

Contact:

Jill Swartz


Spotlight Marketing Communications


949-427-1389


 jill@spotlightmarcom.com



 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-square-acquires-headquarters-of-national-football-leagues-las-vegas-raiders-for-dst-offering-301705410.html

SOURCE Capital Square

Recommended Stories

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Is Blasting Off Today

    Space imaging company Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) has agreed to be acquired in a deal valued at $6.4 billion. The offer price is a massive premium over Maxar's Thursday close, and the shares are up 120% on Friday as a result. Maxar provides high-resolution imagery to a range of government and commercial customers, including the Department of Defense.

  • 3 Things About Coinbase Global That Smart Investors Know

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing last April. Coinbase initially dazzled the bulls as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and other cryptocurrencies surged to record highs. In June, Coinbase's CEO warned investors that a "crypto winter" could start soon.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Potentially Be 2023's Biggest Winners

    Undoubtedly, 2022 was a year to forget for most technology stocks. Many excellent technology stocks are begging to be bought; Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are three examples that could be among the market leaders in 2023. Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Buying $10,000 worth of Alphabet on March 13, 2020, took some guts.

  • Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling

    Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Dropped While Nikola Soared Friday

    After soaring nearly 14% in early trading, Nikola shares were holding on to a gain of 7.5% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Investors in hydrogen production company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are moving that stock in the other direction after the announcement, however, with shares down 4% at that time. Nikola and Plug Power said yesterday they were initiating a strategic partnership intended to expand the use of hydrogen fuel.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Dropping This Week

    The electric vehicle maker's shares could enjoy a short-term catalyst after this week's trading ends, but there are more important things to watch.

  • Here's Who Owns Tesla Now That Elon Musk Is Selling Out

    Entrepreneurs sell out stock eventually, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no different. But he's still firmly in control of the company he co-founded.

  • Stock market sell-off: Investors 'are changing their focus,' market strategist explains

    A bad week for the market. Here's the bottom line.

  • Better Buy: Amazon vs. Apple

    A stock market sell-off in 2022 has tanked the share prices of some of the world's most valuable companies, creating an excellent time to invest in growth stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Regardless, Amazon and Apple continue to have great long-term outlooks, making both of their stocks worth an investment. Amazon has come a long way since starting out as an online book retailer in 1994, expanding into several lucrative industries.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. Whether it’s the remote of your television or your cellphone, semiconductors are an integral part of the devices around us and are […]

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Rocket 50.2% to 59.6% Higher in 2023 According to Wall Street

    The investment bank analysts who get paid to follow these stocks think they can make big gains in the coming year.

  • Block May Look Cheap, but I'm Not Buying

    Block (NYSE: SQ), once a high-flying growth stock with an astronomical valuation, is down 59% in 2022. Its valuation has dropped from more than 15 times trailing-12-month sales to only 2, which is quite cheap for a growth stock. The first is Square, what used to be its eponymous business, which is focused on merchant transactions.

  • Stocks: Meta rises, Adobe surges, real estate lags

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks like Meta and Adobe are trading as recession fears grow.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • Warren Buffett Bought Boatloads of These 2 Stocks in 2022

    The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact, as a sign that recession might be on the horizon, November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year. The immediate result was a sudden drop in stocks across the board, but the unintended consequence may

  • Carvana Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The formerly high-flying automotive e-commerce stock is down 98% this year. Should investors be buying?

  • Adobe beats on earnings, but analyst warns of risk to guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Adobe following fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Visa (V) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Visa (V) closed the most recent trading day at $213.32, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session.