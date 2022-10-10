U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Capital Square Acquires Luxury Multifamily Community Near Louisville for DST Offering

·5 min read

The acquisition is on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $68 million in equity from accredited investors

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today the acquisition of Lyric at Norton Commons, a Class A+, 273-unit mixed-use multifamily community in the Louisville suburb of Prospect. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Lyric at Norton Commons Apartments, DST, which seeks to raise $68 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square)
(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square)

"A property of this caliber rarely comes along," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Lyric at Norton Commons Apartments is among the nicest properties Capital Square has acquired in the past 10 years. This is a unique opportunity to own the nicest, Class A + apartment community in the region."

Located at 11210 Peppermint Street, Lyric at Norton Commons offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 956 square feet. Spacious floor plans feature top-of-the-line finishes, including stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, large walk-in closets and either private patios or balconies. The luxury community is highly amenitized with a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style saltwater swimming pool with poolside cabanas, resident lounge with a complimentary gourmet coffee bar and business center, pet spa, indoor meditation space, movie room with stadium seating and multiple outdoor courtyards that feature lawn games and grills.

"Lyric at Norton Commons is one of the most luxurious multifamily communities in the Louisville market, featuring high-end interior finishes and extensive community amenities that are increasingly popular among affluent renters," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "Located in the premier Norton Commons master-planned community, residents enjoy ready access to the neighborhood's beautiful parks, bustling town center and numerous retail options. This is a unique multifamily community that delivers among the finest rental living options."

The four-acre Lyric property is located within the 600-acre Norton Commons master-planned neighborhood, which features a 150-acre system of parks, squares, plazas, walking trails, recreational and civic amenities. The lively Norton Commons town center is home to more than 90 businesses, including restaurants, shops, salons, and a post office. The neighborhood also features three schools, a full-service YMCA and Saint Bernadette Church, home to over 6,600 members.

Prospect, Kentucky, is one of the state's wealthiest cities with median household incomes exceeding $140,000 within a one-mile radius of the property. Annual multifamily rent growth is projected to reach more than 5% during the next five years, with a 97.3% occupancy rate through 2032, according to data provided by Yardi Matrix.

Greater Louisville is also a thriving economic hub with a diverse mix of industries, including healthcare and aging innovation, business services, logistics and e-commerce, as well as advanced manufacturing. Louisville's top employers include United Parcel Service, Jefferson County Public Schools, Norton Healthcare, Ford Motor Company and the University of Louisville Health. Additionally, Fortune 500 companies Humana Inc. and Yum! Brands, Inc., (the American fast-food corporation that operates the Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands), are headquartered in Louisville. Florida-based grocer, Publix Super Markets, Inc., is expanding to Kentucky for the first time and will build two 55,071-square-foot grocery stores in Louisville.

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 158 real estate assets for over 6,000 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the Southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $6.0 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. Private placements are speculative.

Contact:
Jill Swartz 
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949-427-1389
jill@spotlightmarcom.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-square-acquires-luxury-multifamily-community-near-louisville-for-dst-offering-301643881.html

SOURCE Capital Square

