U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,401.96
    -10.57 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,256.98
    -51.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,378.41
    -33.54 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.83
    +6.51 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.51
    +6.22 (+6.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.50
    +22.30 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +0.58 (+2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7270
    -0.0530 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3005
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2820
    -0.1030 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,752.24
    -756.75 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.75
    +4.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Capital Square Acquires Value-Add Multifamily Community in Williamsburg, Virginia for DST/1031 Exchange Offering

·5 min read

The acquisition is on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $42.4 million in equity from accredited investors

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for Section 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today the acquisition of a 207-unit, value add multifamily community in Williamsburg, Virginia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Sterling Manor, DST.

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square)
(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square)

"Sterling Manor Apartments in historic Williamsburg, Virginia is an exceptional addition to Capital Square's growing portfolio of apartment communities in the southeast," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "An investment in Sterling Manor combines stable cash flow and appreciation with value added from upgrading the original apartment units. Capital Square continues to own the home court as the top apartment buyer in the region."

Located at 155 Sterling Manor Drive, the five-building luxury apartment property offers townhomes and garden-style apartments with spacious floorplans and best-in-class finishes. The community was constructed in 2008 and features 137 renovated units, and the sponsor intends to renovate the remaining 70 units to capture additional rental income. The property amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, resident lounge, business center, grilling/BBQ area, game room, bicycle storage, private balconies, package lockers, surface parking, and detached garages.

Sterling Manor is located in a thriving submarket that features average annual household income in excess of $100,000 and a strong multifamily occupancy rate of 96.6 percent, according to Claritas. The region is exceptionally strong, with 2,917 apartment units delivered and 3,914 apartment units absorbed during the last 12 months, a vacancy rate of 4.8%, and 12-month asking rent growth of 12.2%.1 Axiometrics projects average annual rent growth of 12.4 percent in the submarket between 2022 and 2023.

"Sterling Manor is a luxury multifamily investment opportunity for investor seeking upside in a value-add strategy," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer. "The property features high-end amenities in a high-income market with strong occupancy and growing demand for quality multifamily living."

Just 1.1 miles from the campus of the historic College of William & Mary, one of the oldest and most storied universities in the United States, and 2.5 miles from Colonial Williamsburg, Sterling Manor resides in a virtual time capsule of American history. Williamsburg's economy is tourism-based and driven by Colonial Williamsburg, the largest outdoor educational living museum in the country which provides immersive and authentic 18th-century programming for hundreds of thousands of tourists annually,2 and two theme parks: Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. In 2015, an estimated 2.78 million guests attended Busch Gardens Williamsburg, ranking it twentieth in overall attendance among amusement parks in North America.3

CS1031 Sterling Manor, DST seeks to raise $42.4 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 146 real estate assets for over 5,000 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

Sources: 1. CoStar | 2. www.colonialwilliamsburg.org/learn/about-colonial-williamsburg/#:~:text=Colonial%20Williamsburg%20is%20the%20largest,and%20programming%20for%20our%20guests | 3. www.teaconnect.org/images/files/TEA_160_611852_160525.pdf.).

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $5.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. Private placements are speculative.

Contact:
Jill Swartz
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1389
jill@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-square-acquires-value-add-multifamily-community-in-williamsburg-virginia-for-dst1031-exchange-offering-301524164.html

SOURCE Capital Square

Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock or Wait for Lower Prices?

    Nvidia stock has been getting obliterated over the past few weeks, as it's now 25% off the March high. Will it continue lower?

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Roku, Bulks Up on Biotech, Sells Twitter

    Ark Investment Management's Cathie Wood purchased several biotechnology and other tech-related stocks.

  • AT&T Isn't Calling My Name, But I Have a Trade Idea

    On Friday, AT&T and Discovery closed the $43B "Reverse Morris Trust" deal that turned their media operations into one larger, potentially key player in that space, while separating the core telecom and communications businesses. The merger combined AT&T's Time Warner business (including Warner Bros, HBO, Cinemax, Turner Broadcasting, CNN, CNN+, HBO, HBO Max, etc.) with Discovery (including Discovery, Discovery+, HGTV, Science Channel, Cartoon Network, TCM, TNT, Food network, TLC, Animal Planet, etc.). AT&T moves forward as a more finely tuned, much lighter company focused on 5G, wireless communications, and fiber-optic networking.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • Why Apple Stock Buybacks —and Its Dividend — Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • Why Organigram Shares Popped Today

    Canadian cannabis company Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) reported its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings today, and investors liked what they saw. The results from the quarterly period ended Feb. 28 have Organigram shares trading 9.4% higher as of 10:44 a.m. ET. Organigram said it had record net revenue of $31.8 million, up 117% compared to the prior-year period.

  • BlackRock busted 3 managing directors plotting a jump to a rival firm — and fired them before they could quit

    Konnin Tam, Steve Lessar and Veena Isaac helped manage a $3 billion strategy in the private equity group’s secondaries unit.

  • U.S. Car Sales Are in a Recession. Why One Analyst Is Bullish on GM and Ford Stock.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.

  • 10 LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 LNG shipping stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some LNG shipping stocks, go directly to 5 LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now. As energy transitions become the primary concerns of countries around the world, the role that liquified natural gas (LNG) could play in […]

  • Cathie Wood Just Bought These Metaverse and Crypto Stocks. Should You?

    Cathie Wood recently initiated a position in a new metaverse company, while also doubling down on her favorite crypto play.

  • Warren Buffett Showed Tough Negotiation Skills in Alleghany Deal

    Warren Buffett is known as a tough negotiator, and that was apparent in Berkshire Hathaway negotiations to buy the insurer Alleghany when the Berkshire Hathaway CEO refused to budge on his initial proposal, which was ultimately accepted by the Alleghany board. Buffett met Joe Brandon, the CEO of Alleghany (ticker: Y), for dinner in New York on Monday, March 7, according to the merger proxy filed late Monday. Buffett proposed to purchase Alleghany for $850 a share in cash less any fee paid to a financial advisor.

  • Is Amazon or Alphabet the Better Stock Split Investment?

    Two companies that lead many aspects of our digital lives, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), plan to execute 20-for-1 stock splits this summer. With both companies trading for thousands of dollars per share at the time of this writing, the stock splits would drop each company's stock under $160 at current share prices. The impending stock splits give investors who can't afford today's lofty share prices an opportunity to own a piece of these tech titans.