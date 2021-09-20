U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,315.75
    -117.24 (-2.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,695.00
    -889.88 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,564.04
    -479.93 (-3.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,163.44
    -73.43 (-3.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.35
    -1.62 (-2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.60
    +11.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.18 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3060
    -0.0640 (-4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3650
    -0.0087 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3300
    -0.5650 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,433.73
    -4,352.42 (-9.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.07
    -52.31 (-4.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Capital Square Launches CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VI to Develop Luxury, Mixed-Use Multifamily and Retail Property in Raleigh, N.C.

·5 min read

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a leading sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments, announced today the launch of CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VI, LLC. The project-specific opportunity zone fund is raising capital to develop 320 West South Street, a 297-unit, luxury multifamily community with ground-floor retail space situated steps away from downtown Raleigh. CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VI seeks to raise $48,451,000 in equity from accredited investors.

Capital Square Opportunity Zone Funds Logo (PRNewsfoto/Capital Square)
Capital Square Opportunity Zone Funds Logo (PRNewsfoto/Capital Square)

"Capital Square launched CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VI, LLC, the firm's sixth opportunity zone fund, in response to strong demand from financial advisors across the nation," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer. "The fund combines the many benefits of tax deferral and exclusion from being in a qualified opportunity zone plus exceptional economics associated with a 20-story development in downtown Raleigh, the state capital of North Carolina. Capital Square invests in state capitals, such as Raleigh and Richmond, Virginia, where the firm's headquarters is located, because state capitals are insulated by the government from big economic swings and rarely suffer a downturn, even during a recession."

The completed project will include a 20-story, luxury multifamily community with approximately 8,384 square feet of ground-floor retail space, as well as an adjacent, standalone parking structure with 437 spaces.

The development is situated within the Warehouse District of Raleigh's central business district, at the intersection of the Boylan Heights neighborhood, Dorothea Dix Park and downtown. The community is within walking distance to several of Raleigh's prominent attractions, as well as galleries, art studios and dining and beverage options.

"320 West South Street represents a new standard in rental housing in downtown Raleigh," said Adam Stifel, executive vice president of development. "The property will have the absolute best views of downtown Raleigh and Dix Park, and also the best in market amenities and finishes, including a rooftop deck and club room overlooking the Redhat Amphitheater and downtown skyline, a state-of-the-art gym, and the largest pool and amenity deck in the downtown market. In addition, Raleigh is the second most-populous city in North Carolina, the largest city in the Research Triangle metro area, and home to many nationally ranked colleges and universities that further insulate the economy from economic downturns."

Raleigh recently ranked number one on the "Top 10 Real Estate Markets to Watch for 2021" list by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and the Urban Land Institute (ULI). According to Yardi Matrix, year-over-year multifamily rent growth in downtown Raleigh is projected to be 3.1% in 2023 and 3.0% in 2024.

Opportunity zones were created to stimulate long-term private investments in low-income urban and rural communities nationwide. Conceived as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, opportunity zone funds are intended to help foster economic growth by providing tax benefits to incentivize private investments in designated opportunity zones.

About Capital Square
Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $3 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. Private placements are speculative.

Contact:

Lauren Burgos


Spotlight Marketing Communications


949.427.1399


lauren@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-square-launches-csra-opportunity-zone-fund-vi-to-develop-luxury-mixed-use-multifamily-and-retail-property-in-raleigh-nc-301380695.html

SOURCE Capital Square

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about what happens next

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Monday morning amid a broad-based sell-off driven by concerns around the heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). At 11:30 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down about 5% from Friday's closing price. You've probably heard that Evergrande is thought to be close to bankruptcy, that the Chinese government is thought to be unwilling to bail it out, and that its failure could have broad effects on stocks in China and possibly beyond.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Evergrande crisis triggers this short-term stock market sell signal

    A key technical level for the stock market has been breached due to the crisis gripping China property developer Evergrande.

  • 15 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best blue-chip stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Invest In. Many investors consider buying blue-chip stocks to be the safest equity investment in the face of rising inflation, due […]

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • 2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    It can be unnerving to watch a stock drop 30% (or more), but it's something you'll likely encounter many times, especially if you invest in growth stocks. With that in mind, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are down 39% and 40%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Pinterest blends visual search and social media, enabling users to engage with content like articles, images, and videos.

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    This contractor giant packs a triple-threat punch that makes it worth considering for your portfolio.

  • Here are the worst-performing U.S. stocks as the Evergrande crisis rattles investors

    DEEP DIVE An expected bond default by real estate company China Evergrande Group led to an early tumble for U.S. stocks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 1%, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell 1.

  • China Evergrande Is a Big Problem for the Market. These Charts Show Just How Big.

    Advisors should keep an eye on credit-default swaps to gauge the risk of broader market impact from Evergrande’s debt woes. Looking at CDS for HSBC is one good proxy for estimating contagion. For investors, the weather has turned ominous.

  • Dow skids over 2% points as implosion of China’s Evergrande rattles stock market

    U.S. stocks trade sharply lower Monday afternoon, as investors parse the potential impact of the collapse of a debt-laden property developer in China and traders position ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers that begins Tuesday.

  • Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. Growth stocks are typically volatile, giving investors more chances to buy the dip without waiting for a general market downturn. Connected home-fitness leader Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped into the spotlight last year when people shifted from gym visits to at-home activities.

  • China Evergrande: What Is It and Why Are Investors Worried?

    The world's most indebted property developer is in big financial trouble. Why its looming failure is rocking global financial markets.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.