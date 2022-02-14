U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

Capital Square Promotes Jeffrey A. Gregor to Chief Legal Officer

·4 min read

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that it has promoted Jeffrey A. Gregor to chief legal officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square)
(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square)

"I have worked with Jeff Gregor for over 20 years, first at the Hirschler Fleischer law firm, where we led the Real Estate Securities Practice Group, and, then, as legal counsel to several sponsor firms in the same business niche as Capital Square," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Capital Square was formed in 2012 by Jeff and several other experienced real estate executives who had worked together in prior sponsor firms. Capital Square has grown rapidly under Jeff's leadership and the legal team of three lawyers and two paralegals he has assembled. Jeff and his legal team give Capital Square a competitive advantage over our competitors."

Gregor joined Capital Square in 2013 as executive vice president and general counsel. During his eight years with the firm, he has helped launch 113 investment programs that have raised in excess of $2 billion. These include Delaware statutory trusts, qualified opportunity zone funds and a real estate investment trust that are collectively comprised of more than 145 real estate assets.

Gregor previously served in an identical capacity with Daymark Realty Advisors (formerly Grubb & Ellis Realty Investors and Triple Net Properties, LLC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Grubb & Ellis Company. During his tenure, he helped more than 5,200 clients and oversaw a nationwide commercial property portfolio of 33 million square feet, including more than 8,700 apartment units. Gregor was also Grubb & Ellis' senior corporate and securities counsel, and a senior associate and member with Hirschler Fleischer's real estate securities practice group in Richmond, Virginia.

"As one of the country's premier sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investment programs, Capital Square provides our investors with valuable opportunities to build and protect their assets," said Gregor. "Having an experienced, in-house legal team is a tremendous asset to the company, the investors we serve and their financial advisors. I am very proud to lead this talented team of professionals as we continue to expand access to the benefits available through strategic real estate investment."

Rogers added, "On a personal level, Jeff is a consummate professional, with the rare ability to stay calm in a storm and complete difficult projects quickly and on cost-efficiently. Jeff is able to disagree without being disagreeable, he builds trust with colleagues as well as adversaries, which makes for a productive and pleasant work environment. I am proud to call Jeff a friend and colleague."

Gregor earned his juris doctorate from the University of Richmond School of Law and his bachelor's degree from St. Mary's College of Maryland.

About Capital Square
Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $4.9 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Contact:
Julie Leber
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1391
julie@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-square-promotes-jeffrey-a-gregor-to-chief-legal-officer-301480609.html

SOURCE Capital Square

