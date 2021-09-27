U.S. markets closed

Capital Volvo Cars of Albany opens state-of-the-art, "electrified" facility at Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting

·2 min read

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 24, Capital Volvo Cars of Albany celebrated the grand opening of its new dealership in Colonie. Volvo Car USA President & CEO Anders Gustafsson, Capital Luxury Cars and Friendly Auto Group President and CEO Eric Kahn, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, Colonie Mayor Tom Tobin, and LeChase Construction Services led the ribbon cutting ceremony.

President and CEO of Capital Luxury Cars and Friendly Auto Group, Eric Kahn (Center) with President and CEO of Volvo Car USA, Anders Gustafsson (Left Center) and other members of the Volvo Car USA Executive Team.
President and CEO of Capital Luxury Cars and Friendly Auto Group, Eric Kahn (Center) with President and CEO of Volvo Car USA, Anders Gustafsson (Left Center) and other members of the Volvo Car USA Executive Team.

"We (Volvo) applaud our retailers that invest in our beautiful brand and join us on our transformational journey," Gustafsson said. "Congratulations to the entire team at Capital Volvo Cars of Albany on their investment in our collective future in one of our most important markets."

The new 19,261-SF dealership is located on approximately 4.3 acres at 350 New Karner Road, across the street from the 2.5-acre site it previously shared with Capital Luxury Cars' Jaguar and Land Rover franchises. The state-of-the-art facility includes a five-vehicle showroom and fifteen bay shop. Reflecting Volvo's leadership in electrification and sustainability, it also includes eight electric charging stations with the infrastructure to add more.

"Similar to when Volvo took a leadership role in safety years ago, Volvo is taking a leadership position in electrification and sustainability through Volvo Recharge, a full line of hybrid or electric offerings," Kahn said. "Now consumers can experience luxury recharge technology and get the excellent ownership experience offered by the Volvo dealership network."

LeChase was the construction manager on the project, which was designed by Cotler Architecture. Hershberg and Hershberg provided site engineering services.

ABOUT CAPITAL LUXURY CARS
Established in 2006, Capital Luxury Cars includes the Volvo, Jaguar, and Land Rover franchises. The group is led by President and CEO, Eric Kahn, who has steadily acquired and opened additional stores in New York, which now include Friendly Honda (Poughkeepsie), Friendly Ford (Poughkeepsie), Friendly Acura (Middletown) and Friendly Honda (Fayetteville).

ABOUT LECHASE
LeChase prides itself on offering the capabilities of a large firm while maintaining the personalized service of a small firm. Today, with operations across the East Coast, the company ranks among the nation's top contractors – providing general construction and construction management services in a wide range of industries and on projects of all sizes. With a dedicated team of talented professionals, LeChase has earned a reputation for quality, safety and integrity.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-volvo-cars-of-albany-opens-state-of-the-art-electrified-facility-at-grand-openingribbon-cutting-301386088.html

SOURCE Capital Volvo Cars of Albany

