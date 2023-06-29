CapitaLand India Trust's (SGX:CY6U) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that CapitaLand India Trust's (SGX:CY6U) stock increased significantly by 9.6% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study CapitaLand India Trust's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CapitaLand India Trust is:

11% = S$145m ÷ S$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

CapitaLand India Trust's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, CapitaLand India Trust seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.5% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. For this reason, CapitaLand India Trust's five year net income decline of 3.8% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

From the 3.3% decline reported by the industry in the same period, we infer that CapitaLand India Trust and its industry are both shrinking at a similar rate.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CapitaLand India Trust fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is CapitaLand India Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 58% (implying that 42% of the profits are retained), most of CapitaLand India Trust's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. To know the 5 risks we have identified for CapitaLand India Trust visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, CapitaLand India Trust has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 95% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that CapitaLand India Trust has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

