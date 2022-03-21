U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.94
    -20.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.76
    +0.64 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.40
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3167
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.5700
    +0.4000 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,157.54
    -232.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.48
    +14.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

CapitaLand Investment launches value-add logistics fund in South Korea to grow funds under management

·6 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has launched a value-add logistics fund in South Korea via a joint venture with PGIM Real Estate[1] to grow its funds under management[2] (FUM). CLI has a 10% stake in the fund while the remaining stake is held by PGIM Real Estate. The value-add fund has acquired a freehold operating cold storage logistics property located in Gwangju city, southeast of Seoul for about KRW 90.2 billion. CLI's FUM will increase to KRW 123.8 billion after the completion of its asset enhancement initiative (AEI) for the property.

CLI continues to expand its private equity business globally and the new value-add logistics fund is CLI's fourth private fund in South Korea set up within the past one and a half years. The latest acquisition is CLI's third logistics property in South Korea. In November 2021, CLI announced the launch of a core logistics private fund with PGIM Real Estate to acquire two operating cold storage logistics properties. In May 2021 and October 2020, two data centre development funds were also launched respectively.

Mr Simon Treacy, CEO, Private Equity Real Estate said: "The launch of our value-add logistics fund in South Korea demonstrates CLI's fund management expertise and our ability to execute a range of fund strategies, from core to development and value-add across different asset classes and geographies. Through our strong deal making capabilities and local networks, we closed this attractive investment opportunity, deepening CLI's logistics presence in South Korea. Working with like-minded capital partners allows us to expand in the resilient logistics sector in a capital-efficient manner, further increasing our FUM. CLI continues to seek opportunities to establish new capital partnerships and grow our portfolio in South Korea while remaining focused on sustainability."

Mr Matthew Sohn, Head for Korea, CLI (International) said: "We remain confident in the future growth of South Korea's logistics sector. Given the favourable demand-supply dynamics and the cold storage logistics property's prime location with convenient access to Seoul through the expressways, we expect the property to perform well. After we upgrade the asset from a pure cold storage facility to a key cold storage logistics distribution centre, we expect to generate higher rental income as we lease the property to new tenants, tapping on South Korea's growing ecommerce market."

CLI' s third cold storage logistics property in South Korea

The six-storey cold storage logistics property, named Hansol Cold Storage Centre Gwangju, is on a triple-net master lease with Hansol Logistics, generating stable fee-related income for CLI immediately. When the master lease with Hansol Logistics expires in November 2022, CLI will carry out an AEI over an estimated period of eight months. The AEI planned for the 26,705-square metre (sqm) property includes improving spatial efficiency, adding ramps and docks, as well as upgrading mechanical and engineering equipment. The property will also adopt sustainable building standards and features including the installation of an energy recovery ventilator and high-efficiency LED lights.

The property is located next to Taejeon Junction, a major traffic hub in Gwangju and is within a 30-minute drive to the south and east of Seoul through direct linkages to the Gyeongbu Expressway and the upcoming Seoul-Sejong Expressway which will be ready in December 2022. The cold storage logistics property will meet the demand for last-mile delivery services from the growing southeast region of Seoul.

CLI's first two logistics properties in South Korea were acquired under a core logistics private fund with PGIM Real Estate. The two properties are on master leases, generating an immediate stable source of fee income for CLI. Foodist Icheon Centre has a gross floor area (GFA) of 24,606 sqm and is located near Icheon and Bubal Interchange (IC) while Foodist Gyeongin Centre has a GFA of 8,716 sqm and is located near Cheongbuk IC and Balan IC. They are within an hour from Seoul via expressways and are part of the main sub-markets of the South Korean logistics market.

CLI's presence in South Korea

With the new value add logistics fund, CLI will have S$1.82 billion of FUM in South Korea upon completion of developments and AEI across the portfolio. In total, CLI has eight private real estate funds holding four office assets, three logistics assets and two data centres under development.

Through CLI's wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited and its hospitality trust, Ascott Residence Trust, CLI also has five serviced residences and hotels with more than 1,400 units in Seoul, Jeju and Seongnam.

[1]PGIM Real Estate is a business of PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc.

[2]Refers to the share of total assets under listed and unlisted funds [private funds and/or investment vehicles (including but not limited to programmes, joint ventures and co-investments)]

About CapitaLand Investment Limited (International) (www.capitalandinvest.com)

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real estate investment manager (REIM) with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 December 2021, CLI had about S$122.9 billion of real estate assets under management, and about S$86.2 billion of real estate funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and 29 private funds across the Asia-Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover integrated developments, retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.

CLI (International) oversees the growth and asset management of CLI's real estate portfolio in developed markets such as Australia, Europe, Japan, South Korea and USA. CLI (International)'s portfolio comprises commercial, data centre, multifamily, business park, industrial and logistics properties. CLI (International) has strong capabilities in deal sourcing and execution, extensive local market insights, as well as a proven track record in enhancing the value of its portfolio.

CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through its full stack of investment management and operating capabilities. As the listed investment management business arm of the CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand's development arm. Being a part of the well-established CapitaLand ecosystem differentiates CLI from other REIMs.

As part of the CapitaLand Group, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does. As a responsible real estate company, CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

Follow @CapitaLand on social media

Facebook: @capitaland / facebook.com/capitaland
Instagram: @capitaland / instagram.com/capitaland
Twitter: @capitaLand / twitter.com/capitaland
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/capitaland-limited
YouTube: youtube.com/capitaland

SOURCE CapitaLand

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum's Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) continue to soar 9.6% in morning trading Monday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) reported purchasing an additional 18.1 million shares last week, spending almost $1 billion on the stock. Buffett owns more than 10% of Occidental's stock, and with no end in sight to higher oil and gas prices amid rampant inflation, the energy sector has been on fire. Energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in 2022, with exploration and production (E&P) plays like Occidental Petroleum far outperforming integrated oil and gas plays such as ExxonMobil and Chevron.

  • Vinco Ventures stock soars, Goldman Sachs conducts first OTC bitcoin option trade, Al Michaels strikes deal with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Chinese Stocks Tumble As Hope For Better Times Proves Fleeting

    Chinese stocks fell hard Monday, including giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, over concerns about more disruption.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets about ambitious ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subamanian joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Tesla as the company's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about 'Master Plan Part 3'.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Tonix Says Fibromyalgia Candidate Failed To Achieve Statistical Significance Over Placebo

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) says that as expected, TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) did not significantly reduce fibromyalgia daily pain at Week 14 compared to placebo in the Phase 3 RALLY study. Tonix reported interim analysis results of RALLY in July 2021. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended stopping the study as it was unlikely to succeed on the primary endpoint for the planned full sample. Therefore, the Company stopped enrollment of

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • Today’s stock market choppiness is ‘directly related’ to Fed Chair Powell’s comments: Strategist

    Quant Insight CEO Mahmood Noorani and Blanke Schein Wealth Management CIO Robert Schein join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on interest rate hike cycles impacting the market, volatility levels, inflation, and opportunities in the tech and energy sectors.

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Fell Today

    Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell nearly 5% today after a big investor took a short position in the company, which currently has a nearly $38.5 billion market cap. Veteran short seller Jim Chanos, who rose to prominence by shorting Enron before scandal engulfed the energy and commodities company and eventually took it out of business, now thinks Coinbase is overvalued. Chanos of Kynikos Associates told CNBC Friday that he thinks Coinbase is a "bubble stock."

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]