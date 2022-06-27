U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,896.30
    -15.44 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,401.15
    -99.53 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,518.16
    -89.46 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.68
    +8.95 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.89
    +2.27 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.16
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2110
    +0.0860 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4090
    +0.2390 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,708.97
    -515.99 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.14
    -10.66 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Capitalight Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IC.CN

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ("Capitalight" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 27, 2022.

As of the May 20, 2022, the record date for the Meeting, there were 90,419,146 common shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Of this amount, there were 18,056,034 common shares (20.0%) represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

  1. Election of Directors. Each of the nominees were elected as directors and will serve and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless they cease to hold office. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to the election of each director:

Nominee

For

Withheld

Brian Bosse

100.0%

0.0%

Marc Johnson

100.0%

0.0%

Bryan Loree

100.0%

0.0%

Douglas MacQuarrie

100.0%

0.0%

Veronika Hirsch

100.0%

0.0%

Elliot Beutel

100.0%

0.0%

  1. Appointment of Auditors. The Company's shareholders approvedthat MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants be appointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the directors are hereby authorized to fix their remuneration. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to this resolution:

For

Withheld

100.0%

0.0%

ABOUT IC CAPITALIGHT CORP.

The Company operates as a merchant bank that pursues value-based investment opportunities in accordance with its internal investment policies. The Company currently holds an investment portfolio consisting of debentures, common shares, and the Blue Lake mineral exploration property in Quebec. The Company also owns Capitalight Research Inc., which operates a subscription research business focused on providing gold, silver, copper and nickel, lithium, and rare earth price forecasts as well as Canadian preferred share and economic research.

To learn more about the Company please contact us at info@capitalight.co or visit our websites at www.capitalight.co or www.capitalightresearch.com

This press release was approved by:

Brian Bosse
CEO and Director
P: 866.653.9223

SOURCE: IC Capitalight Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706654/Capitalight-Announces-Results-of-2022-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Novavax and 1 to Sell

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a pandemic stock. Now it's down to $50, and the company's market cap is under $4 billion. Here are three arguments for buying Novavax stock and one reason for why you might want to avoid these shares.

  • Should You Consider Investing in NIO?

    Horos Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Since the inception of Horos (May 21, 2018), Horos Value Internacional has returned 22.3%, below the 55.2% gain of its benchmark, while Horos Value Iberia has returned 8.1%, outperforming the 0.5% return of […]

  • Robert Kiyosaki says that hot inflation will 'wipe out 50% of the US population' — here's what he means by that and how to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' is more bearish than ever.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. M

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • 1 Suffering Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) executed a four-for-one stock split on July 20 of last year, and shares of the graphics specialist have had mixed fortunes on the market since then. Initially, Nvidia enjoyed an impressive post-split rally. Nvidia's drop offers an enticing opportunity to buy a stock that could fly higher in the long run.

  • Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Tesla?

    Stock splits generate a ton of excitement among investors. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are on the clock, with Alphabet's 20-for-1 split coming up on July 1 and Tesla's date still to be determined. Tesla will hold its shareholder meeting on August 4th when it is expected a 3-for-1 split will be approved.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested five years ago

    We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits...

  • Should Investors Be Worried After Palantir's Q1 Earnings?

    Palantir's first-quarter results got a mixed review from investors, but the underlying fundamentals offer some encouragement.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 10% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks’ past performance and latest trading trends, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. Dividend stocks are in the limelight these days as risk of a recession grows and investors […]

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Metals Haven’t Crashed This Hard Since the Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as prices are pummeled by recession worries. Copper, the great economic bellwether, has ricocheted into a bear market from a record four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since a 1980s crisis froze London trading for four years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep.

  • Buy-the-dippers, take note: Wall Street’s most notorious bear sees a stock rally coming

    Morgan Stanley equity strategists, led by the bearish Michael Wilson, say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5% to 7%—before resuming losses.

  • 11 Big Stocks Boost Dividend Yields By 100% Or More

    If you like S&P 500 dividends, now's your time. Stocks' dividend yields are soaring this year.

  • Juul Ban: Here's What Altria Investors Need to Know

    The Food and Drug Administration recently announced a ban, blocking electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs from selling its products in the United States. The decision could mark a painful end to the disastrous saga for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which bought a 35% stake in Juul for $12.8 billion in late 2018. Altria's stock responded to the move by dropping near its 52-week low, but the ban of Juul isn't necessarily the blow to Altria the market is acting like it is.

  • Analysis-Meme stock investors place risky bet on bankrupt Revlon being the next Hertz

    Even for a veteran meme stock trader like Mike Minutelli, Revlon Inc is a wild bet. The 30-year-old plumber from Oxford, North Carolina, scored a 350% profit last week by selling half the shares in the U.S. cosmetics maker he bought after it filed for bankruptcy protection on June 16. Minutelli dabbles in shares such as GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - dubbed meme stocks because of their popularity with retail investors.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell in 2022 According to Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks you should sell in 2022 according to billionaire Dan Loeb. If you want to skip reading about Dan Loeb’s view on the current market situation and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell in 2022 According to Billionaire Dan […]

  • Analysts Just Decreased Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that recently received price-target cuts from analysts. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to Analysts Just Decreased Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Footwear retailer NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), health care company Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and biotechnology firm […]

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    The inventor of the GPU is currently valued at close to $400 billion. Let's see if that can more than double by 2025.