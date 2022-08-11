U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,207.59
    -2.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,329.44
    +19.93 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,782.96
    -71.85 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,976.36
    +7.11 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +1.97 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.40
    -10.30 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    -0.51 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    +0.1020 (+3.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9580
    +0.0850 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,154.38
    +507.14 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.62
    -3.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.91
    -41.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Capitalize: 7 Ways Leaving Behind a 401(k) Account Can Hurt Retirement Goals

Capitalize
·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most people, retirement planning is a long-term process that involves setting aside money each month to ensure a comfortable lifestyle in their golden years. However, one financial misstep can significantly impact the amount of money available for retirement: forgetting about an old 401(k).

Here are seven ways leaving behind 401(k) accounts could work against retirement goals and what someone can do to avoid them.

1. Leaving behind 401(k) accounts can make it harder to plan for retirement.

Having retirement funds in too many accounts - whether forgotten or known -  can make it harder to plan for retirement and know whether savings are on track or not. One way to combat this is to consolidate retirement accounts into an Individual Retirement Account (IRA). Instead of having to check many old retirement accounts, it's easy to see retirement progress just by checking the IRA.

2. A forgotten 401(k) can be harder to access and may reduce total retirement savings.

If someone changes jobs and leaves their 401(k) with their old employer, there could be significant financial implications. Not only could the money sit uninvested or poorly allocated, but fees could also reduce the account's value. Over time, this can negatively impact the account's balance, leaving less money to support the account holder in retirement. In addition, it may take longer to receive a disbursement when someone is managing the distribution process for multiple accounts. Doing a 401(k) rollover to an IRA each time someone changes employers alleviates this problem because all the retirement funds will be in one place, streamlining the retirement planning and funds withdrawal process.

3. There can be tax implications depending on income level.

Many people make pre-tax 401(k) contributions, meaning the taxes are deferred until they begin taking distributions. This is a great benefit of 401(k)s and traditional IRAs; however, if someone is in a lower tax bracket today than they anticipate being in at retirement, a 401(k) could have an unnecessarily larger tax impact down the road. In such cases, rolling over 401(k) funds into a Roth IRA is one way to alleviate the tax concerns by paying taxes today instead of waiting until retirement. Of course, this depends on someone's current income and future expectations, which are different for everyone. 

4. There could be fewer investment choices in an employer-sponsored 401(k).

Employer-sponsored 401(k) plans usually have fewer investment options, and employees may be limited to pre-selected asset allocations chosen by the company. Since IRAs aren't managed by employers, the asset selection tends to be much more diverse. To help account holders, many IRA providers can automatically rebalance the account's asset allocation to ensure the investments align with long-term financial goals.

5. There can be higher fees in an old 401(k) than in other accounts.

A 401(k) account may have higher administrative fees and expenses than an IRA account. That's because many 401(k) plans only allow investment in mutual funds, which often have higher operating expenses than stocks, ETFs, and other assets available in an IRA. In an IRA, fees are generally easy to locate and understand, which may not always be the case with a company-sponsored 401(k) plan, where fees can be hidden and eat away at investment growth over time.

6. Forgotten 401(k)s make it harder to keep beneficiary designations up-to-date.

401(k) plan beneficiaries often change throughout life. For example, someone signing up for a company 401(k) out of college may list their parents as beneficiaries, but if that worker gets married and has children, the beneficiaries will change.

Having many retirement accounts could cause issues with beneficiary designations, especially with older 401(k)s that haven't been reviewed in a long time.

Consolidating old 401(k) plans into an IRA means there's only one set of beneficiaries that matters: those on the IRA. If the single list of beneficiaries stays updated, it guarantees the account holder's wishes will be followed.

7. Multiple retirement accounts can increase the risk of compromised accounts or identity theft.

Cybercriminals constantly seek opportunities to infiltrate online accounts and access personal information. Forgotten retirement accounts can be a target for thieves since the account holder may have never logged in to set a secure password, especially if the provider has changed after the account holder switched employers.

The scary part is that fraud could go unnoticed for years until the account holder decides to check back on those funds as they near retirement age. To safeguard against these fraudulent transactions, account holders should periodically check on all their 401(k) accounts, especially the old ones, and consider a 401(k) rollover each time after changing jobs. This can minimize the chances that an older account will be compromised.

The Bottom Line

These are just a few reasons to consider rolling over a 401(k) into an IRA. Ultimately, everyone's situation is different. Someone may have an excellent 401(k) and decide to keep their money in that account, while someone else might decide they're better off rolling over to an IRA. In any case, it's important to ensure old 401(k)s are working toward retirement goals instead of against them.

For those who decide a 401(k) rollover is right for them, there's good news; Capitalize will handle the legwork and administrative details to make sure the rollover gets done. Capitalize customers just need to identify their 401(k) provider and choose an IRA to transfer their money into. Capitalize will handle the rest for free, saving time, money, and hassle.

Contact: carolina.darbellesv@iquanti.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Robert Brockman, Accused of Biggest Tax Fraud in U.S. History, Dies at 81

    The software executive, whose penny pinching was integral to his success in the auto industry, was awaiting trial on charges of concealing more than $2 billion in income from the IRS.

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    Choosing stocks that can weather the storm and do well afterward, too, are the kinds of companies we should seek out, and the following trio of top tech stocks should outperform no matter what the market throws at it. Having shed its Warner Media division into the newly reconstituted Warner Bros Discovery in April, AT&T (NYSE: T) is now able to focus solely on its telecom operations and the rollout of its 5G network that will provide the industry with its next wave of growth. Although AT&T says it's not immune from the recessionary impacts affecting the broader economy, it's capable of managing through them and investing for the long-term benefit of customers and investors.

  • Are you still paying 1% to your financial adviser? Here’s what might make a lot more sense — and save you tens of thousands of dollars

    Many financial advisers charge based on how much money they manage on your behalf, and 1% of your total assets under management is a pretty standard fee. “Under $1 million dollars of investable assets, the flat fee may consume a very large percentage of their account and that would not be smart or advisable for the client,” says Paddock. In general, clients would do well to understand that percentage fees work well on smaller balances while flat fees are best for larger asset balances — and using the $1 million dollar threshold can be an easy way to draw a line in the sand for a client, says Kaleb Paddock, certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • These Analysts Just Made An Downgrade To Their Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EPS Forecasts

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ), with the analysts making...

  • Hut 8 Reports Operating and Financial Results for Q2 2022

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT), ("Hut 8" or the "Company") one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers and high performance computing infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. All dollar figures are in Canadian Dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise stated.

  • $10 Million Earns This Much Interest

    As you build a nest egg, you need to understand how much income you can expect it to produce. We explore how much interest $10 million could earn. The answer is going to vary based on where you stash your savings … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Would $10 Million Earn? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Worth Betting on Now?

    Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Rivian earnings preview: Why one metric will be key

    When EV maker Rivian releases its second quarter financial report tonight after the bell, all eyes will be on one key metric. Like Tesla, Lucid, and even GM and Ford before it, investors are keenly watching what Rivian CEO RJ Scraringe and team will say about the company’s annual production forecast, currently sitting at 25,000 vehicles for the year.

  • How Retirees Can Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payouts

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Performing In The Near Term

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Vertex Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VTNR ), with the analysts making...

  • Health Check: How Prudently Does Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Use Debt?

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Pan American Silver (PAAS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -121.43% and 16.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Marqeta Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) were tumbling this morning after the payments processing company reported its second-quarter results. While those results beat analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates, investors instead worried about Marqeta's announcement that it's looking for a new CEO. Marqeta reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.08 in the quarter, which was a huge improvement over the loss per share of $0.29 in the year-ago quarter and ahead of analysts' average estimate of a loss of $0.10.

  • Hedge Funds Were Right About These 10 Soaring Stocks

    In this article we take a look at how Hedge Funds Were Right About These 10 Soaring Stocks. Click to skip ahead and see why Hedge Funds Were Right About These 5 Soaring Stocks. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) are three stocks that have been on fire this […]

  • EV sales rise 63% in the first half of 2022 amid gas inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian and Akiko Fujita discuss the adoption of electric vehicles in the first half of 2022 and what brands are benefiting most.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir

    The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.