CapitalXtend Introduces Gold Coin Rewards for its VIP Partners

CapitalXtend
·2 min read
CapitalXtend
CapitalXtend

URALSK, KAZAKHSTAN, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalXtend, the leading investment platform that empowers its clients and partners with robust and intuitive trading tools has introduced Gold coin rewards to honor its VIP Partners for their long-held association, trust, and remarkable contributions.


The multi-asset platform has globally announced the distribution of Gold coins for its partners to celebrate their impressive achievements under the CapitalXtend Partners Program. The reward distribution is a token of appreciation for all the dedicated partners whose performance and commitment has reached outstanding levels and has boosted CapitalXtend’s global community of successful investors.

CapitalXtend’s Founder & CEO, Mr. Philippos Tsangaris, says:

“We saw the partner program accelerate in 2021, and the recent quarters continue to present a strong track record of growth. CapitalXtend saw a 214% increase in the number of new registrations and it is only fair to make the program more rewarding in order to embrace and appreciate our esteemed partners.”

About the Partnership Program

CapitalXtend’s Partners Program is a revolutionary opportunity to earn accelerating income through referrals. Equipped with contemporary technology solutions and tailored to match the needs of potential partners, the program provides best-in-industry rebates, tools, and instant withdrawals.

About CapitalXtend

CapitalXtend is a new-age investment platform that has enabled a state-of-the-class trading journey for over thousands of traders and investors. Since 2005 the feature-rich platform provides 300+ instruments across Forex, Stock CFDs, Spot Metals, CFD Indices, Spot Energies, and Cryptocurrencies along with years of experience & guidance onboard.

It is a globally trusted financial service provider committed to revolutionizing the trading experience in the financial world with best-in-class offerings, technology-oriented services, the safety of funds, and 24/7 dedicated customer support.

Disclaimer:

CapitalXtend Group Ltd is incorporated in the Republic of Kazakhstan, registered as a Financial Services Provider with the Ministry of Economy, and regulated by the Financial Commission.

CONTACT: Company Name :- CapitalXtend Group Ltd Email Id :- marketing at capitalxtend.com Company Website :- https://www.capitalxtend.com


