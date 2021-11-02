U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

Capitol City Homes Ranks Number 10 in the 2021 Fast 50 Awards

Capitol City Homes
·2 min read

Triangle New Home Building Company recognized at the Triangle Business Journal's annual ceremony

Capitol City Homes

Capitol City Homes
Capitol City Homes
Capitol City Homes

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitol City Homes (CCH), a premier new home builder in the Triangle area of North Carolina, ranked number 10 at the 2021 Fast 50 Awards, sponsored by the Triangle Business Journal (TBJ). TBJ's Fast 50 Awards program "honors the area's most dynamic privately held companies" each year. The complete rankings were revealed during the 29th annual Fast 50 Awards event at the Raleigh Convention Center on October 28. Profiles of the honorees were featured in a Fast 50 Awards special section in the October 29th edition of the TBJ.

"We are honored to be included among this group of highly respected and successful companies," says Managing Partner Jason Morrow. "This award recognizes the growth for which our team has worked so hard to achieve, both in numbers and product offerings."

CCH has built and closed more than 1,000 homes across the Triangle since its inception in 2009. They currently have 29 employees and are selling in 21 new home communities. Their list of awards include Parade of Homes Gold, Bronze, and Silver from the Wake County and Johnston County Home Builders Associations as well as Major Achievements in Marketing Excellence (MAME) Awards.

###

About Capitol City Homes

Founded in 2009 by Triangle area construction professionals with more than 70 years of home building experience, Capitol City Homes has built and closed more than 1000 homes. By operating from a philosophy that customers should have what they want in a home at a fair price, the company has created new processes and efficiencies that allow for more choices than a traditional builder. Capitol City Homes builds new homes from the $200s to the $800s in the Triangle and throughout North Carolina including Wake, Franklin, Harnett, Chatham, Craven, Cumberland, Person, Wilson, and Alamance counties and are building in more than two dozen communities.

https://www.capitolcity-homes.com.

Media Contact

Jenny Burke
President, Martin Communications
919-621-1619
jenny@thinkmartinfirst.com

