U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.54
    +54.90 (+1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,752.68
    +494.36 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,030.97
    +134.13 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.14
    +28.58 (+1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.08
    +0.85 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.70
    -27.10 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    -0.20 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3790
    +0.0430 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0114 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1520
    +0.3740 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,071.62
    +1,429.09 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.04
    +0.12 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.91
    +4.54 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
JUST IN:

More Americans filed new jobless claims last week than expected

Another 351,000 individuals filed, 320,000 was estimated

CAPITOL CORRIDOR OFFERS 30% TRAVEL DISCOUNT THROUGH END OF 2021

Capitol Corridor
·3 min read

Oakland, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To welcome riders on board and promote train ridership, the Capitol Corridor is introducing a 30% discount on one-way and round-trip fares. The travel discount is just the beginning of our celebration of the rail corridor’s 30th anniversary.

In time for fall travel plans, the 30% off discount is available for travel now through December 31, 2021, with no black-out dates or advance-purchase requirement.

“We wanted to find an easy way to welcome both new and seasoned riders on our trains, while also recognizing our upcoming 30th anniversary.” said Rob Padgette, Managing Director of the Capitol Corridor. “The train is one of the safest and most enjoyable ways to travel throughout Northern California. Our hope is that this promotion, together with our ongoing COVID-19 protocols, will give people who are new to the train – or who haven’t used the service in a while – a great reason to give it a try.”

Promotion Details

  • Promotional tickets must be purchased online at Discount Offers & Travel Promotions (www.capitolcorridor.org/save30) or on the Amtrak mobile app (enter code V530). Offer cannot be purchased via station agent.

  • Promotional tickets are valid for 30% off the regular, full adult fare and cannot be combined with our fare discounts such as California Everyday Discounts.

  • Promotional tickets are good for one-way and round-trip travel between September 22 and December 31, 2021.

  • The promotional discount cannot be applied to multi-ride fares such as monthly, 10-ride, and student 6-ride tickets.

  • There are no black-out dates and no advance booking requirements.


California Everyday Discounts

In addition to this special, limited time offer, the Capitol Corridor has several ongoing discounts passengers can take advantage of at any time. These include California Everyday Discounts for students, seniors, passengers with disability, veterans, and active military.

The Friends & Family ticket offer, which is good any day of the week, allows one full-fare paying customer to bring up to five companions at 50% off.


Terms and conditions for all discount fares, as well as booking information can be found at Deals & Promotions.


Health and Safety Remains a Priority; Masks Required

To ensure the continued health and safety of passengers and staff, the Capitol Corridor’s rigorous health and safety protocols remain in place with enhanced surface cleaning and air filtration. Passengers are also required by federal mandate to continue wearing a face covering while on board trains, buses, and at stations. For more information visit Health & Safety.

About the Capitol Corridor

Managed by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA), the Capitol Corridor is an intercity rail service connecting the most economically vibrant urban centers in Northern California – from Auburn/Sacramento to Silicon Valley, and including San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley. With free Wi-Fi on board, Capitol Corridor trains provide a convenient, reliable, and comfortable alternative to the congested I-80, I-680, and I-880 freeways for over 1.8 million work and leisure travelers every year (prior to the COVID-19 pandemic)

CONTACT: Karen Bakar Capitol Corridor/BART 5103686871 karenb@capitolcorridor.org


Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) had jumped a solid 3% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday after the cruise line announced it is on track to have 50% of its fleet sailing again by October, and 65% by the end of the year. In its press release this morning, Carnival said that by the end of October, it will have resumed operations on 42 ships covering eight of its cruise line brands: Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O, and Cunard.

  • Carnival to have over half of its cruise ships sailing again by the end of October

    Shares of Carnival Corp. climbed 2.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator said it expects to have more than 50% of its cruise capacity operating by the end of October. The company said it also targets 65% of capacity returning to operation by the end of the year. The company said to date, eight of its nine cruise brands have resumed sailings, and those eight brands have announced that they will be operating 42 ships by the end of October, which is more than half of Carnival'

  • Disney World Takes a Big Step Into the New Normal

    The end of virtual queues for Disney's Hollywood Studios' wildly popular "Star Wars" ride is really just the beginning of the tollbooths.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Disney World Isn't Going to Get Any Cheaper Anytime Soon

    When Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced pricing for its new Space 220 restaurant, a richly themed dining experience set in a space station overlooking panoramic projections of Earth, social media let the House of Mouse have it. Who would pay $55 for a two-course lunch or $79 for a three-course dinner inside a theme park? Disney made Space 220 reservations available on Monday morning, and within minutes the first 60 days of availability were sold out.

  • Flights to Europe Are Cheaper Than They've Been in Years — Here's How to Find the Best Deals

    If you've been waiting for bargain fares to Spain, Italy, or Portugal, your time is now.

  • Good News for Airlines: The U.S. Will Open to More Foreign Visitors

    Since early 2020, the federal government has maintained a ban on international travel to the U.S. affecting billions of foreigners. Naturally, these restrictions have drastically crimped demand for international travel to and from the U.S., hurting airlines like Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL).

  • Travel technology platform Spotnana launches with $41M

    Spotnana emerged from stealth Thursday with $41 million in its pocket and an open global platform targeting the $1.4 trillion business travel industry. The Bay Area company’s investment includes a $34 million Series A, co-led by ICONIQ and Madrona Venture Group with participation from Decibel and Mubadala Capital, and a previous undisclosed $7 million seed round from 2020, also from ICONIQ and Madrona and including 8VC and Global Founders Capital. Founded by CEO Sarosh Waghmar and CTO Shikhar Agarwal in 2019, Spotnana is designing a software-as-a-service platform for travel buyers and suppliers aimed at automating associated back- and mid-office tasks, providing travel inventory from dozens of global sources and integrations with third-party workplace technology providers for ease of travel management.

  • Vendors told to vacate The Gallery mall in Baltimore at end of year; owner evaluating options for building

    Sibgha “Saba” Altaf said customers used to come from all over Maryland as well as Pennsylvania and New Jersey for her to do their eyebrows at The Gallery at Harborplace mall in downtown Baltimore. But foot traffic at the Inner Harbor mall slowed considerably when the food court closed in 2015, said Altaf, the owner and sole employee of Organic Eye Brow Threading. It dwindled even more once the ...

  • China keeps virus at bay at high cost ahead of Olympics

    Most of China is virus-free, but the severe response to outbreaks has left tourists jittery about traveling to places they might be barred from leaving.

  • Travelers continue to struggle with masking rules - and rule-breakers

    Now that the federal government has extended its mask mandate for public transportation until next year, it's time to talk about the rule-breakers - and what to do about them. Karin Kemp saw plenty of them on a recent flight from Chicago to Honolulu. The flight crew issued a stern warning that passengers had to wear face coverings at all times, including between sips of drinks and bites of food.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washingt

  • The pandemic has turned United Airlines into a thriving freight company

    United has embraced cargo flights more enthusiastically than any other passenger airlines. Now it's looking to hold onto its freight revenue post-pandemic.

  • 7 Travel Rewards Credit Cards Our Editors Have in Their Wallets

    The travel credit cards our editors use to score perks like free flights, airport lounge access, and discounts at hotels.

  • Explainer - Here's what we know about how U.S. will lift travel restrictions

    President Joe Biden's administration plans to ease in early November COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions that have barred people from much of the world from entering the United States starting in early 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still must issue a formal order that will provide details on the new rules and when they will begin. Here is a look at the U.S. travel restriction policy.

  • Travelers Can Now Explore Costa Rica on a Superyacht for the First Time in History

    Superyachts can explore the Osa Peninsula or the North Pacific Coast.

  • Don’t Bring Your Money Anxiety With You: Everything To Include in a Vacation Budget for a Stress-Free Trip

    Going on a vacation should be a purely enjoyable experience -- but it can be stressful if you didn't budget properly and figure out mid-trip that you're spending way more than you had anticipated....

  • TripSavvy's Molly Fergus Shares Travel Tips

    TripSavvy VP and General Manager Molly Fergus shares travel tips with Bay Area Focus host Len Kiese and shows you how to 'vacation like a pro.' For more, visit tripsavvy.com.

  • Stressed woman swaps six-figure salary for life on a remote island: 'Even water made me ill'

    Mel MacIntyre swapped a six-figure salary for life on a tiny Scottish island when work stress left her so unwell she couldn't even swallow water without her body reacting negatively.

  • I tried to book a family holiday for half term – this is where £2,000 can take you

    Now that the children are back at school, I am wondering what happened to summer. A disappointingly grey August has only stoked my pent-up desire to travel. Fortunately, things are looking up. Firstly, the Government has overhauled its travel restrictions, resulting in reduced testing costs and holidays hopefully becoming easier. Secondly, the October half term, when the new holiday rules apply, is fast approaching.

  • Alitalia's final weeks flying marked by protests, apologies

    Italy’s failing national airline Alitalia told passengers on Tuesday to just bring a single piece of hand luggage when travelling, given the intensifying strikes and labor protests that are disrupting services ahead of the airline’s planned Oct. 14 demise. In a series of tweets, Alitalia apologized to its customers and blamed the disruptions on union meetings that “over the coming days could result in delays in the services provided by Alitalia.” A single piece of hand luggage would ensure more timely luggage deliveries at destinations, Alitalia said.