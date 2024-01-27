Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.085

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CFFN) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.085 per share on 16th of February. The dividend yield will be 5.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Capitol Federal Financial's stock price has increased by 31% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Capitol Federal Financial Will Pay Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Capitol Federal Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. But while this history shows that the company was able to sustain its dividend for a decent period of time, its most recent earnings report shows that the company did not make enough earnings to cover its dividend payout. This is an alarming sign for the sustainability of its dividends, as it may mean that Capitol Federal Financialis pulling cash from elsewhere to keep its shareholders happy.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 130.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could reach 130%, which probably can't continue putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.00 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.34. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 66% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Capitol Federal Financial's EPS has declined at around 26% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Capitol Federal Financial's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Capitol Federal Financial make more consistent payments in the future. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Capitol Federal Financial has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

