U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,768.25
    -27.29 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,814.26
    -177.24 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,998.50
    -114.10 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,123.20
    -32.15 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.09
    -0.27 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.80
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2082
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0970
    -0.0320 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.6840
    -0.1160 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,023.98
    +285.21 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    700.65
    -34.49 (-4.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,720.65
    -15.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,242.21
    -276.97 (-0.97%)
     

Capitol rioter allegedly planned to sell laptop from Pelosi's office to Russia

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

A woman who was allegedly part of the mob that stormed Capitol Hill earlier this month may have stolen a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and tried to sell it to Russian intelligence. The FBI is investigating the claim from a "former romantic partner" of Pennsylvania woman Riley Williams, who has been charged with disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building.

According to court documents, Williams' supposed ex (identified as W1) contacted an FBI tipline and said she intended to send the laptop "to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.” W1 claimed to have seen footage of Williams taking a laptop. However, W1 said the plot fell through and that Williams either still has the computer or she has destroyed it.

Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill confirmed that a laptop was stolen from a conference room at the Capitol. However, he said it was only used for presentations.

Williams' mother, who told an ITV News reporter her daughter "had taken a sudden interest in President Trump’s politics and 'far-right message boards,'" recognized Williams in footage from the Capitol. A woman believed to be Williams is heard yelling "upstairs, upstairs" and is seen pushing others toward Pelosi's office.

It doesn't seem that the FBI has apprehended Williams, as it suggested in the affidavit that “Williams has fled.” Meanwhile, Williams' mother filed a suspicious person report with local police last week. The FBI said the person in question "was assumed to be W1."

