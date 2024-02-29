CapMetro officials say payroll issues result of hasty contractor transition. What we know.

Nearly 700 paychecks issued to Capital Metro bus operators during the first three paydays of the year were short of what was owed, transit officials said Monday, a shortfall they attributed to a truncated transition period between its previous primary contractor overseeing bus operations and the current one.

The majority of the Austin-area transportation authority's bus operators and mechanics are employed by Keolis Transit Services, a France-based company selected last fall to oversee bus operations for Austin's public bussing system. Earlier this month, for January's two paydays, the company said the payroll issues impacted about 360 employees — a figure they say has since decreased to double digits during the two paydays in February.

Those missing pay were issued checks to make up the difference, a Keolis spokesperson said earlier this month. The general manager of the company's Austin operations, Michael Ake, said the issues were a result of a late consensus last year not to shift the biweekly pay cycle or change certain payroll systems in place under CapMetro's previous contractor, MV Transportation.

He said he understood how the pay discrepancies may have complicated the financial position of bus operators.

"That's a hardship. I realize that creates a hardship, so that's why we're striving so determinately to make all of these systems work properly together so no one has to go through it," Ake said in an interview Monday. Speaking to the CapMetro board of directors during a public meeting, he said the discrepancies were "unacceptable."

Michael Ake, of Keolis Transit America, speaks at the CapMetro board meeting at the CapMetro Administration Building Monday February 26, 2024.

How did the pay discrepancies happen?

The first four paydays under Keolis, who began overseeing operations on Jan. 1, were marred with pay discrepancies. The issues came after CapMetro's board of directors selected Keolis last fall as its new contractor following a contentious bidding process. At one point, an Amalgamated Transit Union national director called on leadership to reject Keolis' bid, citing a "history of hostile anti-union conduct."

Keolis has repeatedly affirmed it will honor a collective bargaining agreement with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1091, the Austin union chapter representing more than 1,200 transit employees. The ratified agreement, which runs through December 2025, was negotiated by MV Transportation.

As of Monday, 35 employees had pay discrepancies on their latest paycheck issued on Feb. 23, Ake said. In total, in the three paydays since the beginning of the year, 690 paychecks issued to employees fell short of the expected amount.

The "payroll challenges," as CapMetro has described the discrepancies, are regrettable, but the transit agency's leadership has been "satisfied" with the pace Keolis has worked to address the issue, Andrew Skabowski, CapMetro's chief operating officer, said in an interview.

'Transitions are always kind of complicated'

Last year, Keolis was one of three companies that submitted a bid to be CapMetro's primary contractor, their application ranking the highest on CapMetro's scoring matrix. At the time, CapMetro officials praised Keolis for its experience managing electric fleets, establishing new bus rapid transit lines and having a dedicated labor relations team.

The previous contractor, MV Transportation, a CapMetro contractor since 2012, submitted a bid but was not selected. Speaking to the American-Statesman after the final vote, the Dallas-based company's chief customer success officer Gary Coles, said, "It is unfortunate when an American-owned, minority-started, Texas-based company loses a contract to a company out of France."

CapMetro has committed to pay $426.5 million to Keolis over three years, according to CapMetro's open contracts portal, and has two optional one-year extensions that would bring the total cost to $753.6 million — making the agreement CapMetro's largest executed contract.

Union member Corey Troupe drops his vote into the Ballot box as executive board members Demetria Williams and Kay Holmes look on. A contract between CapMetro's bus operators and their previous employer, MV Transportation, was ratified on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, and runes through Decemeber 2025.

Generally, a transition of this scale takes three months to execute, during which payroll systems would be test run to squash any bugs, Ake said. However, a decision to keep the same biweekly pay schedule for employees left the company with less time to work out kinks, he said.

Bus operators first noticed the issues when they were paid on Jan. 12 and Jan. 26. CapMetro asked Keolis to keep this schedule — paydays that differ from all of Keolis outfits — so the pay for bus operators would not be delayed a week to shift schedules.

"Transitions are always kind of complicated," he said, continuing that the late decision "didn't make it impossible, but complicated it."

Some employees could be owed additional pay due to correction delays

Leadership for the Austin chapter of the bus operators union raised concerns Monday about additional pay owed to employees.

Under a collective bargaining agreement, some bus operators may be owed additional compensation under a section of the contract dealing with the timeliness of payroll corrections. Speaking during a public CapMetro board of directors meeting Monday, Darrell Sorrells, vice president of ATU Local 1091, said the company was dragging its feet.

"We've met a few times to try to get things rectified, but things are not going fast enough," Sorrells said during the meeting.

Darrell Sorrells, Vice President of ATU Local 1091, speaks at the CapMetro board meeting at the CapMetro Administration Building Monday February 26, 2024.

The number of employees who will receive additional pay — referred to by the union as "double pay" and by the company as "pay penalties" — for the timeliness of the payroll corrections remains to be seen. Ake said Keolis had focused efforts in recent weeks on fixing the pay issues prior to assessing how much additional compensation may be owed.

Upon meeting with the union, which has helped tally how many employees were affected and guided them through the reporting process for a correction, Ake said between 300 and 320 employees may be eligible.

