CapMetro plans to place private security guards at some Austin bus stops this spring

Capital Metro plans to send unarmed security guards to patrol transit hubs for the first time this spring, citing rising safety concerns from the public and its bus operators during late night and early morning hours.

The Austin-area transportation authority plans to station officers at the Tech Ridge Park and Ride, North Lamar Transit Center, South Congress Transit Center and Republic Square Park in downtown Austin. The additional security could cost a minimum of $630,000 to $670,000 a year, a CapMetro spokesperson said in a statement.

The plan is the latest effort by CapMetro aimed at improving public safety in the transit system. Under an initiative announced in the fall of 2021, the transportation authority has established a new team of uniformed civilians and case workers to survey the system. Efforts to establish a transit-focused police force — the initiative's only unrealized element and the subject of public scrutiny — remain ongoing.

Since March 2023, CapMetro has contracted with a private security firm for its administrative, customer service and operations facilities. Board members approved a more than $10.5 million, three-year contract with the firm, Inter-Con Security Services, with two optional one-year extensions. The extensions would bring the contract to $17.9 million.

A procurement process is underway to have the same California-based firm provide the additional security at transit centers, said Jorge Ortega, the CapMetro spokesperson.

Speaking to a committee of CapMetro board members last month, Gardner Tabon, CapMetro's vice president over accessibility and safety, said the decision to station security guards at transit centers was informed by feedback from the transit users and frontline workers.

"These will be eyes in the field for us," Tabon said, fielding questions from board members on CapMetro's operations, planning and safety committee. Later, he continued, "We are trying to enhance and grow our ridership, and we feel like this may be just another tool in the toolbox to get that to happen."

CapMetro did not make Tabon available for an interview.

Union leadership representing CapMetro's bus operators was waiting for more information about the plans. About 63% of frontline CapMetro staffers responding to a 2021 survey said security needs to be improved. Brent Payne, the president of ATU Local 1091, said CapMetro planned to update the union about its plans last Friday.

"In my opinion, the more help, the better," Payne said in an interview.

At least one board member was unsure about the plan. Eric Stratton, who represents Williamson County, asked about how the security officers factored into CapMetro's ongoing security initiative, which included the hiring of uniformed CapMetro employees called "public safety ambassadors" who perform a similar function and have specialized training.

"I'm a little leery," Stratton said during the meeting.

Tabon said the security guards would serve as an extension of CapMetro's efforts with the public safety ambassadors, allowing their CapMetro counterparts to spend more time on buses rather than at transit centers.

The new arrangement will be in place for an indefinite amount of time, Ortega said. CapMetro will "assess and make adjustments as needed" once its police department is up and running. Officials plan for 12 CapMetro police officers to start work in 2025.

CapMetro needs accreditation from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, which certifies peace officers and law enforcement agencies across the state, to establish a police department. In a statement, Gretchen Grigsby, a commission spokesperson, said CapMetro has yet to submit an application but has been in conversations with the commission's staff.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Capital Metro placing private security officers at some bus stops