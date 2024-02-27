CapMetro says 'couple hundred' Austin FC fans felt train delays. Here's what happened.

Mark Cram has honed his Austin FC game day routine over three seasons.

Like clockwork, the software engineer and a group of his friends, usually between two to 10 people, meet up in East Austin and lounge before catching a Capital Metro train in time to grab a drink at Hopsquad Brewing Co. and a front-row seat in the Major League Soccer team's supporters section.

Aside from occasional hiccups, the commuter rail, called the Red Line, has been an "absolute boon" and part of the game-day experience, taxiing him to nearly every home game since the soccer club's first in 2021. Plans for the fourth season's opening game on Saturday were much the same — until he spotted the crowd.

"I have never seen it that full before," Cram said in an interview, recalling the swath of fans at the Plaza Saltillo Station platform. After he noticed the train was running late, he began questioning whether everyone would fit. "Unfortunately, we kind of looked around and thought, 'What are other options?'"

Bill McCamley, left, Executive Director of Transit Forward, talks to Andrew Skabowski, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CapMetro, at the CapMetro board meeting Monday February 26, 2024.

Cram, 40, decided to hail a ride through a ride-booking service, arriving at Q2 Stadium about 45 minutes after the gates opened, he said. He was among fans who CapMetro says abandoned plans to ride the train because of mechanical issues, delays and insufficient communication with riders — all of which occurred as the Austin-area transit agency launched a new, highly anticipated $60 million station on the line outside the North Austin stadium.

How many people were affected by the delays is unclear. Those unable to board a train either opted to drive, taking their own vehicles or using a ride-booking service, or even abandoned plans to attend the game. In an interview Monday, Andrew Skabowski, CapMetro's chief operating officer, said a "couple hundred" people were impacted — an estimation he says was made by reviewing station surveillance cameras.

A record 4,500 people took the train after the game, nearly double the reported ridership after last year's opener, according to Dottie Watkins, CapMetro's CEO. In a series of posts to X, formerly Twitter, the day after the game, Watkins publicly apologized for the delays and said the transit agency was "committed to getting this right and we will do better."

A large group of Austin FC fans congregate at Plaza Saltillo Station in East Austin prior to Austin FC's season-opening game at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

"To our first-time customers, I know first impressions are incredibly important, but I ask that you give us another shot to prove to you that you can in fact rely on us," Watkins wrote in a blog post published Monday, building upon her posts on X.

We’re going to try this again, but first— on behalf of all CapMetro, I want to apologize to our rail customers whose experience was impacted by last night's service. We are committed to getting this right and we will do better. pic.twitter.com/G8SwRZvSq1 — Dottie Watkins (@CapMetroCEO) February 25, 2024

CapMetro planned the launch of the McKalla Station, a new stop on the 32-mile commuter rail line between Leander and downtown Austin, to coincide with the soccer club's season opener. During a media event Saturday morning, local, state, and federal officials celebrated the opening, saying the $60 million project was finished on time and within budget — a feat Watkins says is significant considering ballooning construction costs and inflationary pressures.

Located outside Q2 Stadium, the double-tracked station is one of the most visible deliverables to date under Project Connect, the $7.1 billion public transportation investment and accompanying property tax increase approved by voters in 2020. More than 40% of the funding — $25 million — comes from the property taxes in the voter-approved expansion.

Last week, Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said the McKalla Station would be a "game-changer." In a statement Monday, an Austin FC spokesperson said the soccer club sold as many tickets as the stadium has seats: 20,738 — meaning more than a fifth of attendees hopped on a train after the game.

Riders took the Red Line at no cost on Saturday. As part of what Watkins called a "do over," CapMetro will again offer fare-free rides for Austin FC's next home game on March 9, a date coinciding with the first full weekend of South by Southwest. The transit agency is making a number of adjustments and preparations to address Saturday's service breakdowns, officials said, including placing in-person guides at every Red Line station.

A CapMetro train passes through the new McKalla Station at Q2 Stadium February 20, 2024. Construction of the McKalla Station started in the summer of 2022 and was expected to cost $58.8 million. The station is double-tracked, with two platforms on each side, and has connecting walk and bike paths to the stadium.

What caused the delays on Austin FC's opening day?

The most significant misstep in CapMetro's planning was not preparing for a rush of riders on the Red Line's southmost stations, particularly the downtown Austin station, Skabowski said. As a result, trains heading up the line to McKalla Station in the hours before kickoff were largely full, leaving little room for people waiting at stops before McKalla Station to hitch a ride.

That was the case for Ramiro Guerra, an East Austin resident who said he most often takes CapMetro's 803 bus route to attend Austin FC games but opted for the Red Line after seeing news about the McKalla Station opening. While braving the crowd at the Plaza Saltillo stop, the tech product manager squeezed into a train heading north shortly after 5 p.m.

"It was so packed," Guerra, 38, said in an interview. "At the last couple stations, they just had to tell people, 'Look, we can't let anybody on.'"

Mechanical issues, in part, contributed to the delays. Riders signed up for Red Line service updates received two notices about 15-minute delays from "signal issues" — a result of traffic gates being pushed out of alignment by vehicular traffic and triggering a failsafe that blocks trains from proceeding through an intersection, said Jorge Ortega, a CapMetro spokesperson.

CapMetro CEO Dottie Watkins apologizes for problems with the opening of the new McKalla Station at Q2 Stadium at the CapMetro board meeting Monday February 26, 2024, about

Officials with Herzog Transit Services, a CapMetro contractor that employs the Red Line’s train conductors and engineers, made the repairs. In addition, one train was temporarily out of service because a switch motor replacement was needed. In her Monday blog post, Watkins said these issues "happen with some regularity on a railroad, but all of them happening at roughly the same time is not typical."

Herzog's general manager over Austin operations did not return phone calls seeking comment Monday.

Compounding the delays, CapMetro was operating with a reduced fleet on Saturday. Nine of the transit agency's 10 trains were running, with one out of commission since a collision with a dump truck derailed the train last year, Skabowski said.

Public transit advocacy group seeks accountability, communication improvements

Among those impacted by the delays was one of Austin's most vocal supporters of local efforts to expand public transit.

Bill McCamley, the executive director of Transit Forward, a nonprofit advocacy group supporting Project Connect, planned to jump aboard a train at the Plaza Saltillo stop to attend the game but was unable to get on due to the crowd. Ultimately, as a result of the delays, he missed attending the game in person.

Bill McCamley, Executive Director of Transit Forward, walks away from the podium after talking to the CapMetro board Monday February 26, 2024, about problems with the opening of the new McKalla Station at Q2 Stadium.

Speaking to CapMetro's board of directors during a public meeting Monday, McCamley called for a number of improvements to the Red Line service, suggesting possible fixes to address shortcomings in CapMetro's internal and customer communications before upcoming, traditionally highly attended events — including Austin FC home games, South by Southwest and Copa America.

"For every person that ended up driving, taking an Uber or simply going home from one of the stations, this is a last opportunity to get new people familiar and comfortable with taking transit," McCamley said during the meeting. "We understand that, as a commuter rail line, this mode of transit needs adjusting for large events, and we know that Austin, a city experiencing exponential growth, will go through some pains, but we expect CapMetro to learn from this experience and do better moving forward."

During his remarks, McCamley thanked CapMetro staff and Watkins — who serves as a nonvoting member of Transit Forward's board of directors — and celebrated the opening of McKalla as a milestone for Project Connect, which is facing a pending legal challenge from critics over changes to the light-rail plans approved by the Austin City Council and transit officials last summer.

The wave of riders Saturday shows the infrastructure improvements planned under Project Connect are needed more than ever, McCamley said.

A CapMetro train makes its way on Red Line to the Kramer station on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Communication was a sticking point for some fans impacted by the delays. Some described how the station displays showing arrival times were not always accurate — an issue CapMetro officials attributed to the display system not being able to account for additional routes added throughout the day as delays continued. To address this, Skabowski said every station on March 9 will have an in-person guide to help inform riders.

Guerra said the lack of communication was the most troubling part of the experience, especially after the game. After going to Kramer Station — the station CapMetro has indicated will close at some point in the future — he said he felt "stranded" as he watched one train go by without slowing down and another stop but not allow passengers aboard. After waiting for nearly an hour, a third train stopped, allowing him to board and head home.

"There needs to be communication on the ground level to let customers know what to do because the worst thing you could do is just leave people," Guerra said. "If this is something that we want to utilize as citizens in the city, and make good of it, there has to be some kind of improvement because the eyes of the city were on it, and it just felt like they weren't ready."

Staff sports writer Colby Gordon contributed to reporting for this article.

