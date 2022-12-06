U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

Capnography Equipment Market is Projected to Reach US$ 486.41 Million in 2028

Stratview Research
·4 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

The Capnography Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 486.41 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.58% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Capnography Equipment Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/645/capnography-equipment-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the capnography equipment market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • The development of portable/point-of-care capnography equipment over pulse oximetry.

  • Evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography.

  • Growing number of surgical procedures.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.


Capnography Equipment Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Product Type (Capnometers, Capnography Accessories),

  • By Technology Type (Sidestream Capnography, Mainstream Capnography),

  • By Application Type (Cardiac Care, Trauma and Emergency Care, Respiratory Monitoring, and Others),

  • By End-User Type (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Home Care),

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Capnography Equipment Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The market is segmented as capnometers and capnography accessories. The capnography accessories segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of capnography equipment during surgeries and post-surgery patient monitoring.  Further, growing number of complex and critical surgical procedures across the globe is likely to act as a catalyst towards the growth of the capnography accessories market.

Market Trends by Technology Type

The market is segmented as sidestream capnography and mainstream capnography. The mainstream capnography segment is projected to register a higher growth during the forecast period. Mainstream capnography is extensively used in various CO2 monitoring applications as it delivers faster response time, higher accuracy, no loss of samples, and better suitability for neonates and children in comparison to sidestream capnography.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as cardiac care, trauma and emergency care, respiratory monitoring, and others. The trauma and emergency care segment are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of road accidents and the rising awareness regarding the clinical benefits offered by capnography equipment for the management of trauma cases.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to be the largest market for capnography equipment owing to large target patient population and presence of major device manufacturers in the region. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Capnography Equipment Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/645/capnography-equipment-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Burtons Medical Equipment, Ltd.

  • Criticare Technologies, Inc.

  • Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

  • Edan Instruments, Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Masimo Corporation

  • Medtronic plc

  • Nonin Medical, Inc.

  • Smiths Group plc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the capnography equipment market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Ambulance Services Market

  2. Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


