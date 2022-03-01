U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,331.50
    -36.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,588.00
    -252.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,092.25
    -135.75 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.90
    -19.60 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.49
    +2.77 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.20
    +23.50 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    +0.31 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1181
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.85
    +4.26 (+15.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3398
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8690
    -0.1210 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,278.67
    +4,913.48 (+12.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.90
    +110.16 (+12.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,397.06
    -61.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Capnography Equipment Market worth $436 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Capnography Equipment Market by Product (Multiparameter & Standalone Capnometer, Accessories), Technology (Mainstream, Sidestream, Microstream), Application (Cardiac Care, Trauma, Emergency Care), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Capnography Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 436 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 334 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Capnography Equipment Market"
192 – Tables
41 – Figures
232 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=236876330

Market growth is mainly driven by the development of portable/POC capnography devices, clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry, and increasing number of surgeries. In addition, healthcare industry in emerging countries are expected to offer growth opportunities for players in the capnography equipment market. However, issues related to stringent (especially in the US) and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for the approval of capnography medical devices are expected to hinder the growth of the capnography equipment market during the forecast period.

The Capnometers segment accounted for the largest share of the capnography equipment market, by product type, in 2021

Based on product, the capnography equipment market is categorized into two major segments, namely, capnometers and capnography accessories & disposables. Capnometers are divided into multiparameter & standalone categories, which are further segmented into handheld and conventional capnometers. Capnometers form the single largest segment, but capnography accessories & disposables hold the larger share of the market—52.5% in 2021. The increasing adoption of capnography equipment, recommendations for its use in patient monitoring, medical reimbursements for capnography equipment across developed countries, and the growing number of surgical procedures are driving the growth of the capnography accessories market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=236876330

The Mainstream Capnography segment accounted for the largest share of the capnography equipment market, by technology, in 2021

Based on technology, the capnography equipment market is segmented into mainstream, sidestream, and microstream. The mainstream capnography segment accounted for 67.4% of the capnography equipment market in 2021. The advantages associated with mainstream capnography, such as ease of use and the ability to monitor breathing in intubated patients accurately, are expected to drive the growth of this market segment during the study period.

The Cardiac Surgeries segment, by application, accounted for the largest share of the global capnography equipment market in 2021

Based on application, the capnography equipment market is segmented into cardiac surgeries, trauma & emergency care, respiratory monitoring, and other applications. In 2021, the cardiac surgeries segment held 40.5% of the capnography equipment applications market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing regulatory guidelines recommending capnography for cardiac surgeries and the rising number of cardiopulmonary surgeries performed across the globe.

On the basis of End Users, Hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global capnography equipment market, in 2021

Based on end users, the capnography equipment market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers & home care, and other end users. Hospitals dominate the capnography equipment market, with a share of 82.3% in 2021. This segment is projected to reach USD 358.6 million by 2027 from USD 275.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as evolving guidelines related to the use of capnography and the rising incidence of chronic disorders are expected to drive the demand for capnography equipment in hospital settings in the coming years.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=236876330

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global capnography equipment market is segmented into North America (comprising the US and Canada), Europe (includes Germany, France, and the UK), the Asia Pacific (includes Japan, China, India), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share of the global capnography equipment market. Growth in this market is attributed to the significant adoption of capnography monitoring, the large patient population for target diseases, and the strong presence of device manufacturers in the region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The presence of a large patient population base for target diseases in this region, increasing adoption of patient monitoring devices, and growing trend of medical tourism across RoAPAC countries are further fueling the growth of the capnography equipment market in the Asia Pacific. However, unclear guidelines for the use of capnography equipment, the high cost of product installation, and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals will restrain the growth of this market.

As of 2020, the capnography equipment market is dominated by Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Medtronic plc (Ireland). Other leading players are ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei) (Japan), Masimo Corporation (US), and Nihon Kohden (Japan).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product (Therapeutic (Ventilator, Mask, PAP Device, Inhaler, Nebulizer), Monitoring (Pulse Oximeter, Capnograph), Diagnostic, Consumables), End User (Hospital, Home Care), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/respiratory-care-368.html

Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product (EEG, MEG, TCD, Pulse Oximeter, Spirometer, Fetal Monitor, Temperature Monitoring, MCOT, ECG, ICP, ILRs, Blood Glucose Monitoring, Blood Pressure Monitor), End-User (Hospitals, ASCs) - Global Forecast to 2025 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/patient-healthcare-monitoring-systems-devices-market-678.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/capnography-equipment-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/capnography-equipment.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capnography-equipment-market-worth-436-million-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301492352.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Russian Markets Start to Look Uninvestable as Sanctions Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars in cash is at risk of being trapped, stock funds have plunged, and capital controls are choking off money flows. Russia has all the hallmarks of an uninvestable market for global investors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe

  • Baidu’s Sales Beat After Cloud Arm Offsets China Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc.’s revenue beat estimates after efforts to monetize artificial intelligence technology helped offset losses in ad sales triggered by China’s economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out o

  • Warren Buffett’s Preferred Equity Allocation Is 100%. Why the Berkshire CEO Hates Bonds.

    Warren Buffett’s preferred equity allocation is 100%, and he has adopted that strategy both personally and at Berkshire Hathaway in a way that is radically different from other companies in the insurance business. Buffett dislikes bonds, and that is apparent in the tiny fixed-income weighting in the company’s insurance investment portfolio. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO wrote in his annual shareholder letter that his penchant for stocks goes back a long way.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Dow Jones Falls As Ukraine Fighting Rages On; 3 Defense Stocks Pass Buy Points; Tesla Surges After This

    The Dow Jones fell as fighting raged in Ukraine despite peace talks. A trio of defense stocks passed buy points. Tesla stock surged.

  • Semiconductor sales to Russia banned, but that shouldn’t hurt Intel, AMD and other chip makers

    Sanctions against Russia are not expected to harm the semiconductor market following last week's invasion of Ukraine, but the cybersecurity sector is expected to benefit on a sales boost out of fear of retaliatory Russian cyberattacks.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were jumping 8.2% as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Monday. The gain reflected continued momentum for the stock after the company announced its fourth-quarter and 2021 full-year results on Friday.

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.

  • AMC Entertainment Reports Earnings Tuesday. Investors Mostly Know What to Expect.

    The movie theater chain released preliminary results at the beginning of February. Therefore, the company's earnings conference call will be worth a listen.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Popped Today

    There was no obvious news to explain the move -- no analyst upgrades or price target hikes, nor any press releases from the defense and aerospace company. Over the past week, digital images of Russian troop movements, and digital analyses of the destruction wreaked by Russian artillery bombardments and missile strikes have proliferated across Twitter. It's clear that as war spreads across a country where civilian aircraft no longer fly, Maxar's satellites are proving an invaluable tool for seeing in real time what is happening on the ground.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped 6.5% Monday

    The EV stock's investors are waiting for a financial update after the bell today, but not from Rivian.