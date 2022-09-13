U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

Cappfinity Dramatically Advances Skills-Based Hiring with New Recruitment Solutions

·2 min read

With more than one-third of new employees' job hopping within a year, skills-based assessments and recruitment tools have never been more important; Visit Cappfinity Booth #1607 at HR Tech Event in Las Vegas, Sept 13-16, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent acquisition and management solutions provider Cappfinity today announced its newly expanded suite of solutions. Talent leaders around the globe face the uncertainty of an impending recession, inflation, fallout from the Great Resignation and a competitive hiring environment.  As a result, many are actively seeking ways to accelerate hiring. According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), 78 percent of HR professionals say the quality of their organization's hires has improved due to their use of assessments.

One-Stop by Cappfinity is a new assessment that combines behavioral and cognitive skills with motivational interviewing into one easy-to-use integrated solution.  One-Stop is quick to complete, elevates the candidate experience, and provides deep, unbiased insights for hiring managers.

Also new, Preparation Plus by Cappfinity delivers year-round pre-skilling and upskilling insight. "Preparation Plus is an on-demand pre-application resource to help demystify the recruitment process and level the playing field for candidates less familiar with the online assessments and interviewing," said Nicky Garcea, co-founder and head of America at Cappfinity. "Global organizations like HSBC and EY have incorporated Preparation Plus to help candidates interview, secure a role, and start successful careers within their organizations."

According to a survey conducted for The Wall Street Journal by pollsters YouGov and Cappfinity, 38% of Americans landing jobs since January 2021 quit within a year. Millennials, followed by GenZ, are the most likely to job hop.  As such, talent leaders are moving away from traditional strategies and seeking solutions that can help them evaluate skills and existing capabilities, highlight motivation or untapped potential, and foster internal mobility.

Cappfinity's end-to -end skills suite of talent solutions will be demonstrated September 13-16, 2022 at the HR Technology Conference and Expo at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, booth #1607. In addition to One-Stop and Preparation Plus, HR Tech attendees can take a closer look at Cappfinity's talent mapping, hiring insights reports, succession planning solutions, digital work simulations, and immersive life-like VR experiences.

About Cappfinity

Cappfinity is the global leader in skills-based and science-backed recruiting, hiring, and talent development solutions. Since 2005, Cappfinity has assisted forward-looking organizations with diversifying and revitalizing their workforces through recruiting, onboarding, talent development, VR experiences, and more. With teams in the U.S., UK, Ireland and Australia, Cappfinity is proud to be working with 250+ organizations and millions of individuals in service of our shared purpose – Strengthening the World.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cappfinity-dramatically-advances-skills-based-hiring-with-new-recruitment-solutions-301622829.html

SOURCE Cappfinity

