Capral (ASX:CAA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of A$0.20

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) will pay a dividend of A$0.20 on the 15th of September. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 8.6%.

Capral's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, Capral's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 20.9% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 34%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Capral's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Capral has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.375 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.70. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Capral has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 21% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Capral Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Capral that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

