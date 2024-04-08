Capral (ASX:CAA) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Capral's (ASX:CAA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Capral:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = AU$38m ÷ (AU$425m - AU$140m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Capral has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Capral compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Capral for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Capral Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Capral. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 110%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Capral thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Capral's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Capral has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 242% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

