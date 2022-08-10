U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,210.24
    +87.77 (+2.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,309.51
    +535.11 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,854.80
    +360.88 (+2.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.25
    +56.36 (+2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.41
    -0.52 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.80
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.54
    -0.20 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0304
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0110 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8500
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,906.95
    +700.54 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.85
    +28.63 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

CAPREIT Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ERE-UN.TO
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) (“CAPREIT”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Co as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 11, 2022. Mr. Co has been with CAPREIT since 2011 and was appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2022. Prior to his appointment as Interim Chief Financial Officer, he held the position of Vice President, Finance. In addition, Mr. Co has been the Chief Financial Officer of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:ERE.UN) since January 2021. Previously, Mr. Co worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in the assurance practice servicing clients in the real estate sector. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto and holds his Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder and US Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations.

“We are very excited to appoint Stephen as Chief Financial Officer. Stephen brings extensive financial and strategic experience, which will be a huge asset to CAPREIT. Stephen is very familiar with our business and shares CAPREIT’s values. We are thrilled to work with him in this new role as we drive CAPREIT forward,” commented Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands with approximately $18 billion of assets under management globally. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent CAPREIT's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:
CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404


Recommended Stories

  • Disney stock pops amid earnings beat and streaming subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's latest earnings results and how it's moving shares to the upside.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Why Plug Power stock is soaring today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses what's moving Plug Power during Wednesday's trading session.

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • Pan American Silver reports Q2 2022 results

    Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022").

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRuss

  • This Analyst is Bullish on 8 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we’ll discuss the 8 auto stocks analyst Itay Michaeli at Citi has a bullish stance on. If you want to skip our discussion on the automotive industry outlook, go directly to This Analyst is Bullish on 4 Auto Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In a research note issued on August 2, […]

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Avoid semiconductor stocks, Citi analyst warns

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss one Citi analysts warning calling on investors to avoid semiconductor stocks.

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Why Vuzix Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI), a smart-glasses and augmented reality company, soared today after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. While the company's bottom line missed Wall Street's expectations, Vuzix's revenue outpaced analysts' consensus estimate in the quarter. Vuzix reported a second-quarter non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.16 per share, down from a loss of $0.15 in the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street's average estimate of a loss of $0.15.

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q2 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the Q2 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Why semiconductor stocks should be avoided for now: Analyst

    Proceed with caution on chip stocks, warns one top analyst.