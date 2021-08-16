U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.71
    +11.71 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,625.40
    +110.02 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,793.76
    -29.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.41
    -19.69 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.43
    -1.01 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2550
    -0.3150 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,994.53
    -756.01 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.56
    -37.02 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

CAPREIT Announces Increased August 2021 Distribution

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REIT
·1 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its August 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12083 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The August distribution will be payable on September 15, 2021 to Unitholders of record on August 31, 2021.

“We were pleased to announce a 5% increase in monthly cash distributions last week, a reflection of our strong performance through the pandemic, our confidence in the future, and our commitment to enhancing long-term Unitholder value,” Mark Kenney, President and CEO stated.

As usual, to encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in, and manages, approximately 69,600 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada, in the Netherlands and Ireland. CAPREIT has approximately $18 billion of assets under management globally. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein,
Chairman
(416) 861-5788

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney,
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404

CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer,
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771


