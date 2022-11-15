U.S. markets closed

CAPREIT Announces November 2022 Distribution

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
·1 min read
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its November 2022 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12083 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The November distribution will be payable on December 15, 2022 to Unitholders of record on November 30, 2022.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands with approximately $17 billion of assets under management globally. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney,
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404

CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co,
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009

CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt,
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544

 

 


