CAPREIT Announces Results of 2022 Annual and Special Meeting and Appointment of Gina Parvaneh Cody as Chair of the Board of Trustees

TORONTO, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) (“CAPREIT”) announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today (the “Meeting”), each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 13, 2022 (the “Circular”) were passed by a vote held by ballot.

CAPREIT also announced that, following her re-election to the board of trustees of CAPREIT (the “Board”), Gina Parvaneh Cody has been appointed Chair of the Board. Former Chair Michael Stein retired from the Board upon the conclusion of the Meeting, as announced on April 28, 2022.

“On behalf of the Board and all CAPREIT unitholders, we thank Mike Stein for his leadership and guidance over the last twenty-five years,” Dr. Cody commented. “Looking ahead, we remain very excited about the opportunities to further enhance unitholder value by capitalizing on our proven operating platform and experienced management team and executing the same successful strategies that have generated such strong growth and performance since CAPREIT’s inception.”

A total of 119,795,991 units representing 68.23% of CAPREIT’s issued and outstanding units were voted in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees:

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

Nominee

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Lori-Ann Beausoleil

115,036,738

96.37%

4,326,951

3.63%

Harold Burke

118,078,631

98.92%

1,285,058

1.08%

Gina Parvaneh Cody

114,622,391

96.03%

4,741,298

3.97%

Mark Kenney

118,945,136

99.65%

418,553

0.35%

Poonam Puri

116,885,130

97.92%

2,478,559

2.08%

Jamie Schwartz

117,903,060

98.78%

1,460,629

1.22%

Elaine Todres

118,061,688

98.81%

1,302,001

1.09%

René Tremblay

119,034,724

99.72%

328,965

0.28%


Appointment of Auditors

 

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

PricewaterhouseCoopers,
LLP, Chartered Accountants

103,970,115

86.79%

15,825,876

13.21%


Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT’s approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

113,166,745

94.81%

6,196,944

5.19%


Amendments to Increase the Maximum Number of Units Issuable Under Equity Incentive Plans

The ordinary resolution authorizing amendments to CAPREIT’s deferred unit plan (the “DUP”), employee unit purchase plan (the “EUPP”), restricted unit rights plan (the “RUR Plan”) to increase the maximum number of units of CAPREIT (“Units”) issuable thereunder was approved.

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

118,631,084

99.39%

732,605

0.61%


Amendment and Restatement of the DUP

The ordinary resolution authorizing the amendment and restatement of the DUP was approved.

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

116,802,872

97.85%

2,560,817

2.15%


Amendment and Restatement of the EUPP

The ordinary resolution authorizing the amendment and restatement of the EUPP was approved.

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

118,774,193

99.51%

589,496

0.49%


Amendment and Restatement of the RUR Plan

The ordinary resolution authorizing the amendment and restatement of the RUR Plan was approved.

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

118,230,531

99.05%

1,133,158

0.95%


Reconfirmation of the Unitholders’ Rights Plan Agreement

CAPREIT’s unitholders’ rights plan agreement was reconfirmed.

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

116,336,400

97.46%

3,027,289

2.54%


Amendments to the Declaration of Trust

The special resolution authorizing certain amendments to CAPREIT’s Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust was approved.

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

119,146,377

99.82%

217,312

0.18%


About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in approximately 67,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands with approximately $18 billion of assets under management globally. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404

CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Interim CFO
(416) 306-3009


