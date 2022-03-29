U.S. markets closed

CAPREIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Results & Conference Call

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REIT
·1 min read
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REIT
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REIT

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 after markets close on:

Monday, May 16, 2022

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by the CAPREIT senior management team on:

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

North American Toll Free: (844) 200-6205
International: (929) 526-1599
Conference Access Code: 339698

Please enter the Access Code followed by the # sign when instructed.

A slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca, click on “For Investors” and follow the link on the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences. The live call will also be available as a webcast. Please visit www.capreit.ca, go to the “For Investors” home page and access the link on the page.

The call and accompanying slides will be archived on the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca.

For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein
Chairman
(416) 861-5788

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404








