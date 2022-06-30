U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,785.38
    -33.45 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,775.43
    -253.88 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.74
    -149.16 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -11.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.01
    -3.77 (-3.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    -9.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.49 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0488
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0054 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7300
    -0.8150 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,887.78
    -1,401.80 (-6.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.82
    -26.65 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

CAPREIT Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Results & Conference Call

·1 min read
TORONTO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 after markets close on:

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by the CAPREIT senior management team on:

Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

North American Toll Free: (844) 200-6205
International: (929) 526-1599
Conference Access Code: 461211

Please enter the Access Code followed by the # sign when instructed.

A slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca, click on “For Investors” and follow the link on the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences. The live call will also be available as a webcast. Please visit www.capreit.ca, go to the “For Investors” home page and access the link on the page.

The call and accompanying slides will be archived on the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca.

For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404

CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Interim Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009


