U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,925.43
    +44.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,961.86
    +424.51 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,597.97
    +132.77 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,284.38
    +53.07 (+2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.56
    +0.34 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    +0.13 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3890
    +0.0270 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4148
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.9500
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,742.65
    +969.06 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.60
    -35.32 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,658.97
    +33.03 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Premium: 'Trading profitably and prudently as the world reopens'

Register now: Sarge Guilfoyle & Jared Blikre on navigating the emerging post-COVID trading landscape Wed 3/3 at 2PM ET

CAPREIT Reports Continued Growth and Strong Operating Performance in 2020

CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REIT
·29 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today continuing strong operating and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS:

For the Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019(5)

Portfolio Performance

Overall portfolio occupancy (1)

97.5

%

98.2

%

Overall portfolio net Average Monthly Rents (1) (2)

$

1,121

$

1,084

Operating revenues (000s)

$

882,643

$

780,780

Net rental income ("NOI") (000s)

$

578,171

$

508,150

NOI Margin

65.5

%

65.1

%

Financial Performance

Normalized Funds from Operations ("NFFO") (000s) (3)

$

388,958

$

339,121

NFFO per Unit – basic (3)

$

2.273

$

2.139

Cash distributions per Unit

$

1.380

$

1.372

FFO payout ratio (3)

61.4

%

65.5

%

NFFO payout ratio (3)

61.0

%

64.6

%

Liquidity and Leverage

Total debt to gross book value (1)

35.54

%

34.70

%

Total debt to gross historical cost (1)

50.11

%

48.08

%

Weighted average mortgage interest rate (1)

2.56

%

2.85

%

Weighted average mortgage term (years) (1)

5.76

5.13

Debt service coverage (times) (4)

2.01

1.87

Interest coverage (times) (4)

3.95

3.69

Available liquidity – Acquisition and Operating Facility (000s) (1)

$

627,997

$

146,170

Available cash and cash equivalents (000s) (1)

$

121,722

$

477,328

(1) As at December 31.
(2) Net Average Monthly Rent ("Net AMR") is defined as actual residential rents, excluding vacant units, divided by the total number of suites and sites in the property and does not include revenues from parking, laundry or other sources.
(3) These measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or companies. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and the reconciliations provided in this press release.
(4) Based on the trailing four quarters.
(5) Certain 2019 comparative figures have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.

For the Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Other Measures

Weighted average number of Units - basic (000s)

171,123

158,553

Number of residential suites and sites acquired

3,262

9,241

Number of suites disposed

194

Closing price of Trust Units (1)

$

49.99

$

53.01

Market capitalization (millions) (1)

$

8,639

$

9,013

(1) As at December 31.

SUMMARY OF YEAR END 2020 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Key Transactions and Events

  • During the year, CAPREIT completed the buyout of 10 of the 13 remaining operating leases in the Greater Toronto Area for a total purchase price of $158.6 million

  • On June 22, 2020, CAPREIT was included in the S&P/TSX 60 Composite index, a prestigious stock market index of 60 large companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 10 industry sectors

  • CAPREIT continues to invest in accretive opportunities, with total acquisitions for the year ended December 31, 2020 amounting to $690 million comprising 2,847 suites and sites located in Canada, and $130 million comprising 415 suites located in the Netherlands

  • Total dispositions for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $57 million of two Canadian properties comprising of 194 suites and one commercial property owned by ERES

Strong Operating Results

  • CAPREIT has maintained a very high level of rent collection, with over 99% of rents collected year to date

  • On turnovers, monthly residential rents for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased by 7.9% on 18.7% of the Canadian portfolio, compared to an increase of 13.5% on 19.0% of the Canadian portfolio for the year ended December 31, 2019

  • On renewals, monthly residential rents for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased by 1.3% on 86.5% of the Canadian portfolio, compared to 2.1% on 85.9% of the Canadian portfolio for the year ended December 31, 2019. The reduced increases are primarily due to rent freezes enacted in April 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Net AMR for the stabilized portfolio as at December 31, 2020 increased by 3.1% compared to December 31, 2019 where it increased by 4.1%, while occupancies slightly decreased to 97.5%

  • Year-over-year NOI increased by 3.9% for the stabilized portfolio for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a year-over-year NOI increase of 4.9% for the stabilized portfolio for the year ended December 31, 2019

  • NOI margin for the total portfolio increased to 65.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 65.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019

  • NFFO per unit was up 6.3% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to last year despite an increase of 7.9% of weighted average number of units outstanding

Strong and Flexible Balance Sheet

  • CAPREIT's financial position remains strong, with $121.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $628.0 million of available liquidity on CAPREIT's Acquisition and Operating Facility

  • Management expects to raise between $850 million and $900 million in total mortgage renewals and refinancings for 2021, excluding financings on acquisitions

  • CAPREIT closed mortgage refinancing of $1,148.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, with top-ups of $783.4 million, a weighted average term to maturity of 10.2 years and a weighted average interest rate of 1.83%

  • For the year ended December 31, 2020 the fair value of investment properties increased by $1,904.2 million, primarily as a result of (i) capitalization rate compression based on recent market activity, (ii) increases in stabilized NOI, (iii) new acquisitions, (iv) the buyout of operating leases, (v) progress on the development pipeline, and (vi) foreign exchange gains on the European properties. Excluding the impact of net acquisitions and operating lease buyouts, the fair value of the Canadian portfolio increased by $749.9 million, or 6.7%, for the year ended December 31, 2020

"Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we generated another record year in 2020 with solid portfolio growth, strong operating performance, an increase in NFFO, a conservative NFFO payout ratio, and the strongest liquidity position in our twenty-two year history,” commented Mark Kenney, President and CEO. “Looking ahead, we are confident that, as the pandemic eases through 2021 we will see even stronger growth and performance as we capitalize on the proven expertise of our people, the strength of our property portfolio, and the historic resiliency of the residential rental sector."

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Portfolio Net Average Monthly Rents

Total Portfolio

Properties Owned Prior to December 31, 2019

As at December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

AMR

Occ. %

AMR

Occ. %

AMR

Occ. %

AMR

Occ. %

Average residential suites

$

1,293

97.9

$

1,257

98.8

$

1,298

97.9

$

1,257

98.8

Average MHC sites

$

390

95.8

$

383

96.0

$

391

95.8

$

383

96.0

Overall portfolio average

$

1,121

97.5

$

1,084

98.2

$

1,118

97.5

$

1,084

98.2

The rate of growth in stabilized Net AMR has been primarily due to (i) significant rental increases on turnover in the strong rental markets of the Netherlands and Ontario, slightly offset by an increase in vacancy seen in Nova Scotia, a currently weakening Alberta and Saskatchewan markets, both due to economic impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and (ii) increases on renewals due to AGIs achieved in Ontario. Weighted average gross rent per square foot for Canadian residential suites was approximately $1.60 as at December 31, 2020.

Canadian Portfolio

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change in
monthly rent

Turnovers and Renewals (1)

Change in
monthly rent

Turnovers and Renewals (1)

$

%

%

$

%

%

Suite turnovers

84.0

5.9

5.4

169.6

13.1

4.3

Lease renewals

24.2

1.8

27.2

25.3

2.0

18.6

Weighted average of turnovers and renewals

34.1

2.5

52.4

4.1


For the Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change in
monthly rent

Turnovers and Renewals (1)

Change in
monthly rent

Turnovers and Renewals (1)

$

%

%

$

%

%

Suite turnovers

106.7

7.9

18.7

167.3

13.5

19.0

Lease renewals

16.7

1.3

86.5

25.0

2.1

85.9

Weighted average of turnovers and renewals

32.7

2.5

50.8

4.2

(1) Percentage of suites turned over or renewed during the year based on the total weighted number of residential suites (excluding co-ownerships) held during year.

The Netherlands Portfolio (1)

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change in
monthly rent

Turnovers and Renewals (2)

Change in
monthly rent

Turnovers and Renewals (2)

%

%

%

%

Suite turnovers

105.2

12.3

3.5

45.5

5.3

4.2

Lease renewals

Weighted average of turnovers and renewals

105.2

12.3

45.5

5.3


For the Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Change in
monthly rent

Turnovers and Renewals (2)

Change in
monthly rent

Turnovers and Renewals (2)

%

%

%

%

Suite turnovers

82.4

9.3

14.2

52.6

6.4

12.6

Lease renewals

18.9

2.3

92.5

27.4

3.5

84.2

Weighted average of turnovers and renewals

27.4

3.2

30.7

3.9

(1) Includes all residential properties owned by ERES
(2) Percentage of suites turned over or renewed during the year based on the total weighted number of Dutch residential suites held during the year.

Overall, suite turnovers in the Canadian residential suite portfolio (excluding co-ownerships) during the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 resulted in monthly rents increasing by approximately $84 or 5.9% and $107 or 7.9%, respectively, compared to an increase of approximately $170 or 13.1% and $167 or 13.5%, last year, primarily due to the strong rental markets in Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Québec. The reduced turnover increases are mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as discussed in Section II of the 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) under The COVID-19 Pandemic.

Monthly rents on lease renewals on the Canadian residential portfolio (excluding co-ownerships) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 resulted in monthly rents increasing by approximately $24 or 1.8% and $17 or 1.3%, respectively, compared to an increase of approximately $25 or 2.0% and $25 or 2.1%, last year. The reduced renewal increases are mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic rent freezes as discussed in Section II of the 2020 MD&A under The COVID-19 Pandemic.

For the Netherlands portfolio, suite turnovers in the residential suite portfolio during the three months and year December 31, 2020 resulted in monthly rent increasing by approximately €105 or 12.3% and €82 or 9.3%, respectively, compared to an increase of €46 or 5.3% and €53 or 6.4%, last year. Monthly rents on lease renewals for the Netherlands portfolio for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased by approximately €19 or 2.3%, compared to €27 or 3.5% for the same periods last year.

Management estimates the weighted average Canadian residential market rents are approximately 20% higher than average occupied Canadian residential AMR of $1,311. This is an indicator of CAPREIT's mark-to-market potential on turnover, as well as its ability to sustain current revenue levels. However, the actual change in monthly rent on turnover will vary depending on the age of tenancy.

Estimated Net Rental Revenue Run-Rate

CAPREIT’s annualized net rental revenue run-rate as at December 31, 2020 grew to $868.6 million, up 7.1% from $810.9 million. Net rental revenue net of dispositions for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 was $831.5 million (December 31, 2019 – $749.0 million). For further discussion regarding forecasts and guidance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, please see Section II of the 2020 MD&A under The COVID-19 Pandemic for further details.

NOI

Stabilized properties for the year ended December 31, 2020 are defined as all properties owned by CAPREIT continuously since December 31, 2018, and therefore do not take into account the impact on performance of acquisitions or dispositions completed during 2020 and 2019.

($ Thousands)

Total NOI

Stabilized NOI

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019(3)

% (1)

2020

2019(3)

% (1)

Total operating revenues

$

225,238

$

208,183

8.2

$

190,193

$

186,935

1.7

Operating expenses

Realty taxes

(20,413

)

(18,481

)

10.5

(18,037

)

(17,262

)

4.5

Utilities

(17,912

)

(16,695

)

7.3

(15,780

)

(15,619

)

1.0

Other (2)

(38,267

)

(37,303

)

2.6

(31,678

)

(33,224

)

(4.7

)

Total operating expenses

$

(76,592

)

$

(72,479

)

5.7

$

(65,495

)

$

(66,105

)

(0.9

)

NOI

$

148,646

$

135,704

9.5

$

124,698

$

120,830

3.2

NOI margin

66.0

%

65.2

%

65.6

%

64.6

%


($ Thousands)

Total NOI

Stabilized NOI

For the Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019(3)

% (1)

2020

2019(3)

% (1)

Total operating revenues

$

882,643

$

780,780

13.0

$

756,002

$

733,742

3.0

Operating expenses

Realty taxes

(81,596

)

(73,546

)

10.9

(72,970

)

(70,788

)

3.1

Utilities

(65,459

)

(59,197

)

10.6

(57,875

)

(57,113

)

1.3

Other (2)

(157,417

)

(139,887

)

12.5

(132,509

)

(131,612

)

0.7

Total operating expenses

$

(304,472

)

$

(272,630

)

11.7

$

(263,354

)

$

(259,513

)

1.5

NOI

$

578,171

$

508,150

13.8

$

492,648

$

474,229

3.9

NOI margin

65.5

%

65.1

%

65.2

%

64.6

%

(1) Represents the year-over-year percentage change.
(2) Comprises R&M, wages, general and administrative, insurance, advertising, legal costs and bad debt.
(3) Bad debt, previously offset against revenues, has now been reclassified under other expenses in net operating income to conform with current period presentation.

Operating Revenues

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, total operating revenues for the total and stabilized portfolios increased compared to the same periods last year, due to increases in monthly rents on renewals and turnovers throughout the year and full year impact in 2020 from last year’s rental increases, slightly offset by increases in tenant inducements mainly in the Greater Toronto Area. Contributions from acquisitions further contributed to higher operating revenues for the total portfolio.

Operating Expenses

The stabilized operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased compared to the same period last year, primarily due to decreased on-site costs and R&M costs partially offset by higher advertising expenses and realty taxes.

The stabilized operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased compared to last year primarily due to higher realty taxes, bad debt, insurance costs and advertising costs, partially offset by lower R&M costs and on-site costs. The increased realty taxes were due to higher property assessment values in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Québec. The increased bad debt was driven by the economic instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic leading to some commercial tenants and residential tenants forgoing rent payments. The increased insurance costs were driven by higher replacement cost valuations, and overall increases in insurance rates. The increased advertising costs were also due to the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to increase occupancies in some weakened markets.

NOI Margin

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, NOI margin for the total portfolio increased to 66.0%. For the year ended December 31, 2020, NOI margin for the total portfolio increased to 65.5%.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, basic NFFO per Unit increased by 6.2% compared to the same period last year, despite an approximate 5.4% increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding. For the year ended December 31, 2020, basic NFFO per Unit increased by 6.3% compared to the same period last year, despite an approximate 7.9% increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding resulting from the January, April and December 2019 equity offerings. Management expects per unit FFO and NFFO and related payout ratios to strengthen further in the medium term as a result of NOI contributions from recent acquisitions.

PROPERTY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

During the year ended December 31, 2020, CAPREIT made property capital investments (excluding head office assets) of $231.1 million compared to $221.2 million for last year.

Property capital investments include suite improvements, common areas and equipment, which generally tend to increase NOI more quickly. CAPREIT also continues to invest in environment-friendly and energy-saving initiatives, including energy-efficient boilers and lighting systems.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On January 15, 2021, CAPREIT terminated its $65.0 million fully drawn, non-amortizing credit facility and its corresponding CCIR swap, prior to the original maturity date of June 28, 2021. On the same date, CAPREIT entered into a CCIR swap to (i) hedge existing mortgage payables of $69.7 million into €44.8 million and (ii) convert fixed Canadian dollar-based mortgage payments with interest rate of 0.82% for fixed euro-based payments with an interest rate of -0.07%. The new swap will mature on January 15, 2024.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

More detailed information and analysis is included in CAPREIT's audited consolidated annual financial statements and MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under CAPREIT’s profile or on CAPREIT’s website on the investor relations page at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net.

Conference Call

A conference call hosted by Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer and Scott Cryer, Chief Financial Officer will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00 am EST. The telephone numbers for the conference call are: Local/International: (778) 560-2627, North American Toll Free: (833) 714-0874. The conference access code is 2638019#.

A slide presentation to accompany Management's comments during the conference call will be available prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The call and accompanying slides will also be archived on the CAPREIT website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net.

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in, and manages, approximately 67,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada, in the Netherlands and Ireland. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

CAPREIT prepares and releases unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and audited consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. In this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, CAPREIT discloses financial measures not recognized under IFRS which do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS. These include stabilized net rental income (“Stabilized NOI”), Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Normalized Funds From Operations (“NFFO”), Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations (“ACFO”), FFO and NFFO per Unit amounts and FFO, NFFO and ACFO payout ratios, and Adjusted Cash Generated from Operating Activities (collectively, the “Non-IFRS Measures”). These Non-IFRS Measures are further defined and discussed in the MD&A released on February 24, 2021, which should be read in conjunction with this press release. Since these measures are not recognized under IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. CAPREIT presents the Non-IFRS measures because Management believes these Non-IFRS measures are relevant measures of the ability of CAPREIT to earn revenue and to evaluate its performance and cash flows. A reconciliation of these Non-IFRS measures is included in this press release below. The Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of CAPREIT’s performance or the sustainability of our distributions.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained, or contained in documents incorporated by reference, in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to CAPREIT’s future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, occupancy rates, rental rates, productivity, projected costs, capital investments, development and development opportunities, financial results, taxes, plans and objectives of or involving CAPREIT. Particularly, statements regarding CAPREIT’s future results, performance, achievements, prospects, costs, opportunities and financial outlook, including those relating to acquisition and capital investment strategies and the real estate industry generally, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or the negative thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. In addition, certain specific assumptions were made in preparing forward-looking information, including: that the Canadian, Irish, Dutch, German and Belgian economies will generally experience growth, which, however, may be adversely impacted by the global economy and the ongoing health crisis related to the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and its direct or indirect impacts on the business of CAPREIT. These impacts may include the ability to enforce leases, perform capital expenditure work, increase rents and apply for above guideline increases, and obtain mortgage financings; that inflation will remain low; that interest rates will remain low in the medium term; that Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (“CMHC”) mortgage insurance will continue to be available and that a sufficient number of lenders will participate in the CMHC-insured mortgage program to ensure competitive rates; that the Canadian capital markets will continue to provide CAPREIT with access to equity and/or debt at reasonable rates; that vacancy rates for CAPREIT properties will be consistent with historical norms; that rental rates on renewals will grow at levels similar to the rate of inflation; that rental rates on turnovers will grow; that the difference between in-place and market-based rents will be reduced upon such turnovers and renewals; that CAPREIT will effectively manage price pressures relating to its energy usage; and, with respect to CAPREIT’s financial outlook regarding capital investments, assumptions respecting projected costs of construction and materials, availability of trades, the cost and availability of financing, CAPREIT’s investment priorities, the properties in which investments will be made, the composition of the property portfolio and the projected return on investment in respect of specific capital investments. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions, management believes they are reasonable as of the date hereof; however, there can be no assurance actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CAPREIT’s control, that may cause CAPREIT’s or the industry’s actual results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities in future periods to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: public health crises, disease outbreaks, reporting investment properties at fair value, real property ownership, investment restrictions, operating risk, energy costs, environmental matters, catastrophic events, insurance, capital investments, indebtedness, taxation-related risks, government regulations, controls over financial reporting, other legal and regulatory risks, the nature of units of CAPREIT (“Trust Units”), unitholder liability, liquidity and price fluctuation of Trust Units, dilution, distributions, participation in CAPREIT’s distribution reinvestment plan, potential conflicts of interest, dependence on key personnel, general economic conditions, competition for residents, competition for real property investments, risks related to acquisitions, cyber security risk and foreign operation and currency risks. There can be no assurance that the expectations of CAPREIT’s Management will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings, including CAPREIT’s Annual Information Form, which can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, under CAPREIT’s profile, as well as under Risks and Uncertainties section of the MD&A released on February 24, 2021. The information in this press release is based on information available to management as of February 24, 2021. Subject to applicable law, CAPREIT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein
Chairman
(416) 861-5788

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404

CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Condensed Balance Sheets

As at

($ Thousands)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Investment properties

$

15,000,591

$

13,096,426

Total assets

15,499,131

13,938,182

Mortgages payable

5,401,202

4,228,805

Bank indebtedness

118,553

623,893

Total liabilities

6,225,429

5,534,287

Unitholders' equity

9,273,702

8,403,895

Condensed Income Statements

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

($ Thousands, except per Unit amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating revenues

Revenue from investment properties

$

225,238

$

208,182

$

882,643

$

780,780

Operating expenses

Realty taxes

(20,413

)

(18,481

)

(81,596

)

(73,546

)

Property operating costs

(56,179

)

(53,997

)

(222,876

)

(199,084

)

Total operating expenses

(76,592

)

(72,478

)

(304,472

)

(272,630

)

Net rental income

148,646

135,704

578,171

508,150

Trust expenses

(11,629

)

(14,176

)

(43,268

)

(46,244

)

Transaction costs

(8,527

)

Unit-based compensation expense

(3,673

)

(1,422

)

(5,160

)

(14,838

)

Fair value adjustments of investment properties

398,394

418,580

595,859

892,156

Realized loss on disposition of investment properties

(1,387

)

Amortization of property, plant and equipment

(2,005

)

(1,740

)

(7,668

)

(6,290

)

Fair value adjustments of Exchangeable LP Units

(2,584

)

(1,230

)

Gain (loss) on non-controlling interest

5,362

(7,111

)

24,478

(47,058

)

Fair value adjustments of investments

(544

)

(2,370

)

(3,979

)

6,522

Loss on derivative financial instruments

(25,914

)

(10,991

)

(52,672

)

(3,684

)

Interest and other financing costs

(56,604

)

(35,118

)

(164,625

)

(135,216

)

Gain on foreign currency translation

25,944

2,673

5,982

37,933

Other income

20,736

14,887

29,990

34,904

Net income before income taxes

496,129

498,916

954,491

1,217,808

Current and deferred income tax expense

(11,171

)

(6,649

)

(28,563

)

(22,361

)

Net income

$

484,958

$

492,267

$

925,928

$

1,195,447

Other comprehensive income (loss)

$

(1,729

)

$

14,231

$

89,557

$

(48,356

)

Comprehensive income

$

483,229

$

506,498

$

1,015,485

$

1,147,091

SELECTED NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

A reconciliation of net income to NFFO is as follows:

($ Thousands, except per Unit amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income

$

484,958

$

492,267

$

925,928

$

1,195,447

Adjustments:

Fair value adjustments of investment properties

(398,394

)

(418,580

)

(595,859

)

(892,156

)

Realized loss on disposition of investment properties

1,387

Remeasurement of Exchangeable LP Units

2,584

1,230

Remeasurement of investments

544

2,370

3,979

(6,522

)

Remeasurement of unit-based compensation liabilities

1,828

(110

)

(2,170

)

8,286

Interest on Exchangeable Units

223

441

Deferred income taxes (1)

10,633

6,818

26,368

23,129

Loss (gain) on foreign currency translation

(25,944

)

(2,673

)

(5,982

)

(37,933

)

FFO adjustment for income from investment in associate

(13,775

)

(9,174

)

(6,141

)

(15,201

)

Loss on derivative financial instruments

25,914

10,991

52,672

3,684

Fair value mark-to-market adjustment on ERES units held by non-controlling unitholders

(8,561

)

4,777

(37,020

)

43,120

Distributions on ERES units held by non-controlling unitholders

3,199

2,334

12,542

3,938

Net FFO impact attributable to ERES units held by non-controlling unitholders (2)

(4,224

)

(2,635

)

(16,275

)

(4,706

)

Amortization of property, plant and equipment

2,005

1,740

7,668

6,290

Lease principal repayment

(290

)

(262

)

(1,157

)

(1,275

)

CMHC Premium write-offs (4)

14,348

14,348

Net mortgage prepayment cost (5)

4,263

4,429

Transaction costs (3)

8,527

FFO

$

99,311

$

87,863

$

386,388

$

334,628

Adjustments:

Amortization of losses from AOCI (AOCL) to interest and other financing costs

674

637

2,570

2,556

Net mortgage prepayment cost

2

347

Other employee costs (6)

751

Acquisition research costs (7)

839

839

NFFO

$

99,985

$

89,341

$

388,958

$

339,121

NFFO per unit – basic

$

0.581

$

0.547

$

2.273

$

2.139

NFFO per unit – diluted

$

0.580

$

0.545

$

2.265

$

2.131

Total distributions declared (8)

$

59,600

$

56,719

$

237,103

$

219,206

NFFO payout ratio (9)

59.6

%

63.5

%

61.0

%

64.6

%

Net distributions paid (8)

$

40,794

$

40,028

$

167,982

$

150,743

Excess NFFO over net distributions paid

$

59,191

$

49,313

$

220,976

$

188,378

Effective NFFO payout ratio (10)

40.8

%

44.8

%

43.2

%

44.5

%

(1) The 2020 figures consist of $10.6 million and $25.2 million of deferred income tax expenses as well as $nil and $1.2 million of current income taxes on the disposition of a German investment property, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 respectively. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the 2019 figures include $6.8 and $5.1 million of deferred income tax expense and $nil and $18.1 million of income taxes triggered on the deemed disposition of investment properties associated with the reorganization of the legal structure of the Netherlands subsidiaries respectively.
(2) This calculation is based on the weighted average ownership held by ERES non-controlling unitholders.
(3) Costs include legal, audit, tax, consulting, and financial advisory fees related to the Acquisition.
(4) Consists of $9.4 million of expensed prepaid CMHC premiums relating to mortgages refinanced in prior years and $5.0 million of expensed CMHC premiums relating to mortgages refinanced during the year ended December 31, 2020. For further details, please refer to the Liquidity and Financial Condition section found in Section V of the MD&A
(5) Consists of non-recurring mortgage prepayment costs related to mortgages of the recently bought out operating leasehold properties. These costs were incurred in order to accelerate refinancing and take advantage of the favorable interest rate environment. For further details, please refer to the Liquidity and Financial Condition section found in Section V of the MD&A.
(6) Expenses included in unit-based compensation expenses relate to accelerated vesting of previously-granted RUR units.
(7) Expenses included in trust expenses relate to transactions that were not completed.
(8) For a description of distributions declared and net distributions paid, see the Non-IFRS Financial Measures section in the MD&A for the three and year ended December 31, 2020.
(9) The payout ratio compares distributions declared to NFFO.
(10) The effective payout ratio compares net distributions paid to NFFO.

Reconciliation of cash generated from operating activities to Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations:

($ Thousands, except per unit amounts)

For the Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019 (9)

Cash generated from operating activities

$

481,356

458,564

Adjustments:

Working capital adjustment (1)

18,116

8,485

Interest expense included in cash flow from financing activities (2)

(130,398

)

(119,609

)

Non-discretionary property capital investments (3)

(70,545

)

(65,532

)

Capitalized leasing costs (4)

(3,909

)

(1,518

)

Amortization of other financing costs (5)

(23,725

)

(8,601

)

Transactions costs (6)

8,527

Investment income

11,670

10,039

Net ACFO impact attributed to ERES units held by non-controlling unitholders (7)

(13,346

)

(4,179

)

Lease principal and interest repayments

(5,664

)

(3,402

)

Tax on disposition (8)

1,155

ACFO

$

264,710

$

282,774

Total distributions declared

$

237,103

$

219,206

Excess ACFO over distributions declared

$

27,607

$

63,568

ACFO payout ratio

89.6

%

77.5

%

(1) On a quarterly basis, a review of working capital is performed to determine whether changes in prepaids, receivables, deposits, accounts payable and other liabilities, security deposits and other non-cash operating assets and liabilities were attributed to items which were not indicative of sustainable cash flows available for distribution in line with the ACFO guidance provided by REALpac. As a result, the one-time current income tax payment of $18.1 million relating to current income tax expense triggered on the Acquisition was added back for the year ended December 31, 2020. The one-time special distribution to the pre-existing unitholders of ECREIT was added back for the year ended December 31, 2019.
(2) Excludes interest with respect to leases, distributions to ERES non-controlling unitholders, and holders of Exchangeable LP Units.
(3) Non-discretionary property capital investments for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are based on the actual annual 2020 and annual 2019, respectively. For a reconciliation of actual non-discretionary property capital investments incurred during the period to forecast, see the table on the next page.
(4) Comprises tenant inducements and direct leasing costs.
(5) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs, CMHC premiums, deferred loan costs and fair value adjustments. The adjustment in 2020 includes $9.4 million of expensed prepaid CMHC premiums relating to mortgages refinanced in prior years and $5.0 million of expensed CMHC premiums relating to mortgages refinanced during the year ended December 31, 2020.
(6) Relates to expensed transaction costs associated with the Acquisition.
(7) This calculation is based on the weighted average ownership held by ERES non-controlling unitholders.
(8) Represents $1.2 million of income tax expenses on the disposition of a German investment property for the year ended December 31, 2020.
(9) Certain 2019 comparative figures have been adjusted to conform with current period presentation.



Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Shares Stage Tepid Recovery on ‘Buy the Dip’ Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. gained on Wednesday, indicating that investors are buying the dip following a four-day drop that erased the electric-car maker’s year-to-date gains.The day-trader favorite rose as much as 3.7% to $724.86 in New York, rebounding from the 12% slide the previous four sessions. On Tuesday, the stock had slumped as much as 13%, briefly trading below the level when it entered the S&P 500 Index in December, but closed just 2.2% down.The Nasdaq 100 saw a similar rebound on Tuesday as “buy the dip” began trending on Twitter, closing just 0.2% lower after a 3.5% slump in the morning.Other electric-vehicle makers also climbed on Wednesday, with Nikola Corp. gaining as much as 4%, and Lordstown Motors Corp. advancing 4.8%.READ: Dip Buyers Nearly Wipe Out Tech’s Biggest Loss Since Covid PanicCathie Wood, head of Ark Investment Management, was among investors who bought the weakness in Tesla shares, she said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio. A subsequent email from Ark showed that three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds purchased a total 240,548 shares of the automaker on Tuesday.Tesla shares are little changed in 2021, after a 743% rally in 2020.Story Link: Tesla Shares Rally in Premarket Trading on ‘Buy the Dip’ Bounce(Updates stock moves in second, third and fifth paragraphs. A previous version corrected Tesla’s 2020 share gain.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ford CEO Calls for U.S. Battery Production to Avoid Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s top executive said the U.S. must begin building batteries for the coming wave of electric vehicles in order to avoid supply disruptions like the semiconductor shortage now shutting American auto factories.“We need to bring large-scale battery production to the U.S., and we’ll be talking to the government about” that, Jim Farley, Ford’s chief executive officer, said Wednesday at the Wolfe Research Auto Conference. “We can’t go through what we’re doing with chips right now with Taiwan. It’s just too important.”Ford shares surged as much as 6.7%, reaching a three-year high. They finished the New York trading session up 5.6% to $12.27.A global shortage of critically needed computer chips is causing a wave of factory idlings worldwide that could cut automotive earnings before interest and taxes by one-third at Ford and General Motors Co. this year, Moody’s Investor Service estimates. Many of the world’s chips used in cars and consumer electronics come from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which has struggled to meet unexpectedly strong demand from both sectors.Electric F-150Ford’s battery supplier for its upcoming electric F-150 pickup, SK Innovation Co. of South Korea, recently lost an intellectual-property case brought by rival LG Chem Ltd., also from South Korea. The International Trade Commission banned SK Innovation from importing batteries to the U.S. for 10 years, but allowed the company to import components for the next four years for the batteries that will power the plug-in F-150 coming in 2022.Farley has called on both companies to negotiate a settlement. But he also believes the U.S. needs to in-source battery production to resolve supply and labor issues that could disrupt the industry’s broad rollout of electric vehicles over the next decade. Ford has said it will spend $22 billion on EVs through 2025.“This is a huge, multi-solution opportunity,” Farley said. “For legacy players, we have to deal with our labor issues, so more in-sourcing is more important to us.”Farley also said the company is “relentlessly and ruthlessly rooting out inefficiencies” in its auto operations. He said Ford could reduce expenses from warranty-related repairs to its vehicles by between $1 billion and $2 billion annually.“We are not competitive yet on cost,” Farley said. “Warranty is a major opportunity.”Farley, who rose to CEO on Oct. 1, sees a growth opportunity in selling services to drivers and providing data from the company’s cars, which are now connected to the internet. He said that already is a $4 billion market.“It could be bigger,” he said. “And right now we’re just getting started.”(Updates with stock price in third paragraph, additional CEO comments from eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.

  • Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

    China's Geely Automobile and its Swedish sister company Volvo Cars will abandon merger plans but launch a new entity to combine their powertrain operations and expand cooperation on electric vehicles, the companies said. A year ago the two said they were planning to merge, giving Volvo access to public markets, as global automakers pursue alliances to respond better to the cost of the transition to electric cars, tougher emission rules and autonomous driving. Geely and Volvo on Wednesday said they would preserve with their existing separate corporate structures after "a detailed review of combination options".

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies to reach record high as tech stocks recover losses

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • India’s Largest Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Payments Network

    Liink, JPMorgan’s blockchain banking network, is based on a fork of Ethereum.

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • After India stifled its TikTok dreams, Bytedance is building its Asia hub in Singapore

    "Bytedance plans to make Singapore its epicenter for the rest of Asia-Pacific in its quest to find a neutral ground amid the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China."

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellantis Deciding Whether to Close U.K. Plant After Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will decide in the coming days whether to close a car factory in the U.K. that has been in limbo since last year due to Brexit-related uncertainty.The automaker is weighing three options for the plant in Ellesmere Port, England, according to people familiar with the matter. It either will invest in making a new version of the Vauxhall and Opel Astra compact car there, build a different model at the facility, or shut it down, said the people, who asked not to be identified because no decision has been made.The site employing about 1,000 workers has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the Brexit trade deal reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze investment in the factory earlier in the year due to uncertainty about Britain’s future trading relationship with the European Union. While a crisis was avoided, the CEO has raised concerns about additional costs and bureaucracy, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s 2030 ban of combustion-engine cars.“You put your investment close to the market where you sell the highest volume,” Tavares said in January. Given that, he asked rhetorically: “What is left for the U.K.?”Stellantis may announce a decision as soon as Wednesday evening after meeting on the matter, according to a spokesman, who declined to comment further. The company also formed from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler makes commercial vehicles at a factory in Luton, England. That plant’s future is secure, the people said.After the U.K.’s passenger-vehicle production plunged to a 36-year low last year, automakers now face more onerous customs procedures and requirements to source higher portions of components locally to avoid tariffs. There’s scarce battery production in the country now, and Stellantis already has a 5 billion-euro ($6.1 billion) project to make them in France and Germany with oil giant Total SE.“If you look at it from a pure logistic perspective or from a paperwork perspective, perhaps it’s better to put it in continental Europe,” Tavares said last month, referring to the company’s EV investments. “It depends also on the U.K. government’s willingness to protect some kind of automotive industry in its own country.”(Updates to add reference to possible timing of announcement in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Goes Easy on Surging Yields While Central Bank Peers Fret

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the world economy from its coronavirus recession is being tested as rising bond yields and inflation bets threaten their ability to keep borrowing costs down.While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, other counterparts are sounding less sanguine as their recoveries lag that of the U.S..European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Monday that she and colleagues are “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, Australia’s central bank has been forced to resume buying bonds to enforce its yield target and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.The bond market isn’t listening, tumbling again on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury yields surged as much as 11 basis points to 2.29%, their highest level since before the coronavirus-induced meltdown in March. The rate on similar-dated U.K. bonds also soared, with Germany’s following suit.Because government borrowing costs are used as the benchmark for pricing loans to businesses and consumers, any increase in yields trickles through to the real economy. That counters the campaign by central banks to drive recoveries with cheap money, potentially forcing them to deliver even more stimulus at some point.“It’s the U.S. bond market pulling up global bond yields, and in some cases in ways that are moving faster than they’d like,” said Ethan Harris, Bank of America Corp.’s head of global economic research. “If you’re in countries outside the U.S., you’re looking at this as kind of an unwelcome import.”In the U.S., 10-year Treasury yields have risen more than 50 basis points since the end of December as its economy shows signs of improving, vaccinations roll out and lawmakers ready even more fiscal stimulus. Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. now see growth of 6.2% this year, up from 4.2% at the start of the year.More broadly, the yield on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, which includes investment-grade sovereign and corporate debt, has risen 20 basis points this year to above 1%. That follows a 62-basis-point decline in 2020.The jump in U.S. yields threatens to drag up other markets, challenging the policies of the ECB, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi of Evercore ISI told clients in a report this week. That’s a worry for those policy makers whose focus remains more on stoking growth than containing any nascent inflation pressures.The ECB could be in a particularly uncomfortable spot as it has pledged to keep financing conditions “favorable” through the crisis and is already facing a weaker recovery than counterparts.Yields on 10-year German government bonds have climbed above -0.3% this month from -0.6% in November while equivalent French yields are now barely below zero, compared with -0.3% three months ago.One option for the ECB is to accelerate bond buying via its pandemic emergency purchase program. Another is to strengthen its message on how long it intends to keep interest rates low.“The ECB has a number of potentially powerful options in its toolbox to anchor bond yields,” said Nick Kounis, head of financial markets research at ABN Amro Holding NV.In Japan, where investors are nervously awaiting the outcome of the central bank’s policy review, yields for 10-year bonds rose to 0.12%, the highest level since Nov. 2018. That’s still within officials’ comfort range of 20 basis points on either side of its target, but some market participants forecast the range to be expanded with the BOJ announcement on March 19.Higher Treasury yields are also a threat for emerging economies, where historically they sparked currency volatility and choppy capital flows, especially for countries that rely on external funding. That then slows expansions, as happened in 2013 when concern the Fed was pulling back triggered a ripple effect.Bloomberg Economics predicts the central banks of Argentina, Brazil and Nigeria will all turn more hawkish this year.“The Fed remains in a more comfortable position compared to many of its peers in emerging markets,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc. “Inflation in the U.S. is far better anchored than in small, open economies.”Some economists say the yield moves and the bets on an inflation revival may mark something of a turning point for the global economy.“Central banks are now throwing the kitchen sink at beating deflation and disinflation just as they threw it at high inflation in the 1980s and early 1990s,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “There is a strong case to be made that the disinflation seen since the 1970s is coming to an end and that the long-term trend in inflation is at or close to bottoming.”Still, others point out that disinflation forces will linger, especially as labor markets remain weaker than before the pandemic and full economic recoveries hinge on successfully controlling the virus and delivering vaccines.“I am still not so sure whether the recovery-related steepening of the curve will be long lasting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Asia Pacific chief economist with Natixis SA. “There are a number of risks that might bring us back to a less upbeat scenario.”(Updates with Wednesday’s market moves in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • Upstart brokerage hires Michael Bolton to help poach Robinhood’s users

    Public, a no-commission brokerage, enlists Michael Bolton to help users "break up" with Robinhood.

  • U.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate

    U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labor market amid declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional money from the government to help the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers warming up to overseas vacations, though fewer intended to purchase homes, automobiles and other big-ticket items over the next six months. Consumers anticipated higher inflation as well.

  • Bitcoin Gains as Bulls’ Buying Helps Soothe Nervous Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rebounded from its sharp selloff of the past few days as additional purchases by MicroStrategy Inc. and Square Inc. helped to ease concern investors were starting to exit the famously volatile cryptocurrency.The digital token rose as much as 7% Wednesday, finding support near the $50,000 level. It traded around $49,400 as of 2:29 p.m. in New York. Prices plummeted about 13% on Tuesday in the worst retreat in a year.Square said it had purchased $170 million in Bitcoin, raising its holdings to about 5% of the company’s cash and equivalents. MicroStrategy said it paid an average $52,765 for nearly 20,000 tokens last week after issuing $1.05 billion in convertible bonds.Coinbase Inc., the largest U.S. digital-asset exchange, said it was impact by outage at the Federal Reserve’s system for interbank payments Wednesday afternoon.Overall investor sentiment has also been boosted by comments Tuesday from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who signaled the central bank is nowhere close to unwinding its easy policy. Cryptocurrencies have been buoyed by a tide of monetary and fiscal stimulus to fight the impact of the pandemic.“The rebound was helped along by a concurrent recovery in stocks as the Fed chair reassured the market of the central bank’s ongoing commitment to pursue ultra-accommodative monetary policy,” said Joel Kruger, cryptocurrency strategist at LMAX Digital.The cryptocurrency rally is at the center of one of the hottest debates in financial markets. Believers see an emerging asset class being embraced by long-term investors, not just speculators. Critics fear Bitcoin is in a bubble that will inevitably burst. What the two sides seem to agree on is that the world’s largest digital asset’s famed volatility is likely to continue.“Bitcoin continues to see massive realized volatility,” said Gary Pike, head of trading at London-based B2C2. “We expect continued volatility going forward whether from forced liquidations to the downside or more capital flowing into the space causing further upward momentum.”Globally, regulators are keeping a close watch. The Bank of Portugal on Wednesday reiterated previous advisories to consumers about virtual assets like Bitcoin due to their recent volatility. That follows a warning from Sweden’s financial watchdog about selling exchange-traded crypto-tracking products to average consumers. Meanwhile, the Biden Administration also signaled concerns with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling Bitcoin an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions” earlier this week.Still, cryptocurrencies continue to gain support from financial heavyweights. Cathie Wood, the head of Ark Investment, said in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday that she’s “very positive on Bitcoin, very happy to see a healthy correction here.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • Texans Will Pay for Decades as Crisis Tacks Billions Onto Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that the lights are back on in Texas, the state has to figure out who’s going to pay for the energy crisis that plunged millions into darkness last week. It will likely be ordinary Texans.The price tag so far: $50.6 billion, the cost of electricity sold from early Monday, when the blackouts began, to Friday morning, according to BloombergNEF estimates. That compares with $4.2 billion for the prior week.Some of those costs have already fallen onto consumers as electricity customers exposed to wholesale prices wracked up power bills as high as $8,000 last week. Other customers won’t know what they’re in for until they receive their gas and power bills at the end of the month. Ultimately, the financial pain will probably be shared by ratepayers and taxpayers alike, said Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and chief science officer for French power company Engie SA.If prior U.S. power market failures are any guide, Texans could be on the hook for decades. Californians, for example, have spent about 20 years paying for the 2000-2001 Enron-era power crisis, via surcharges on utility bills.CPS Energy, which is owned and run by the city of San Antonio, said on Twitter it was looking into ways to spread costs for the last week over the next 10 years. That didn’t sit well with its customers, who railed against the company’s proposal during a board meeting on Monday.“Spreading the cost of this event over a decade is unacceptable,” said Aaron Arguello, an organizer with Move Texas. “Customers are already in debt with student loans, mortgages and other payments.”But companies that ran up huge losses as the cost of electricity skyrocketed last week will inevitably try to recoup those through their customers, taxpayers or bonds. How quickly Texans pay depends on who their provider is.Gas utilities usually pass the costs onto customers at the end of the monthly billing cycle, said Toby Shea, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service. Municipal utilities, co-ops and regulated power providers have the ability to spread out costs over a longer time-frame. “It’s very easy for a government to spread this out for many years and even a few months,” he said.CPS Chief Executive Officer Paula Gold-Williams said last week the company may also issue bonds to help pay for the natural gas it bought at inflated prices.Some utilities are looking to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidity to spread out costs for 10 to 20 years, said Scott Sagen, an associate director in U.S. public finance at S&P Global Ratings. Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc., for example, has fully drawn its $250 million syndicated line of credit and has recently entered into a $300 million bilateral line of credit with National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp. for one year, according to an S&P report published Monday.A number of utilities are in talks with their banks to get liquidity to pay off their current debts so they can then take out a bridge loan that they’ll convert to long-term bonds. “They’re trying to smooth out these costs as much as possible and provide cover for their customers,” Sagen said.But small retailers who tend to be more thinly capitalized and less robustly hedged have limited options. One such company, Griddy, said last week it would challenge the prices set by the grid operator during the crisis, in an apparent bid to recoup losses for itself and its customers. Another company, Octopus Energy, said Monday it would forgive any energy bill in excess of the average price of electricity for the week, and eat the resulting losses which could be millions of dollars.The state’s utility regulator on Sunday blocked power sellers from disconnecting customers for non-payment, saying the governor and lawmakers need time to come up with a plan to address sky-high bills, first. Texas lawmakers will likely take up the discussion of consumer relief as part of their committee hearings on the crisis which will begin this week, a spokesman for the Public Utility Commission of Texas said.In theory, the legislature could pass an emergency bill that could cover the excessive costs charged by generators during the crisis, said Julie Cohn, an energy historian with affiliations at Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies and the University of Houston’s Center for Public History. “Another piece would be to say you can have a competitive power market that we have, but prohibit the provider from linking the price directly to the wholesale price, as Griddy does.”That would be easier to do in a state that takes a more heavy-handed regulatory approach to its electricity market, according to Webber. But Texas decided to take a more hands off approach with its deregulated system, he said.“The question is where is the money going to come from?” Shea said. “Will Texas go and bail out certain customers? That’s not their attitude toward how they manage their market or manage their economy.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.