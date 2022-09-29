U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,683.75
    -48.25 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,444.00
    -306.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,370.00
    -185.75 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,694.10
    -26.70 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.65
    +0.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.30
    -10.70 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.21 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9708
    -0.0031 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8060
    +0.1010 (+2.73%)
     

  • Vix

    31.93
    -0.67 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6570
    +0.5350 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,240.74
    +163.69 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.13
    +11.35 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,916.22
    -89.17 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Capresso froth TS For Decadent Hot Chocolate Any Way You Want It

·2 min read

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the season with a toast to chocolate, with a little help from the Capresso froth TS automatic milk frother. This compact countertop appliance makes it easy to whip up frothy hot cocoa using chocolate chips, syrup, or powder.

The froth TS is a simple concept with maximum versatility. It can prepare café quality frothed milk for rich cappuccinos, lattes and more. With three settings – cold froth, hot froth, and hot chocolate – it can froth up to 8 ounces or heat up to 12 ounces of milk. It invites creativity, with possibilities of making decadent hot chocolate or frothy foam with any type of milk or a variety of nondairy options.

Capresso's exclusive hot chocolate function is designed to prepare the best hot chocolate. The chocolate chips, syrup or powder can be added directly into the pitcher and will be incorporated into the milk as the beverage is prepared.

The froth TS offers simple one-button operation with illuminated control. Patented frothing technology delivers maximum milk froth at the touch of a button. The removable nonstick coated aluminum milk pitcher has a stay-cool handle and is dishwasher safe on the top rack.

Dual auto shut-off ensures safety. The unit comes with two frothing disks and one heating disk. The disks store securely in the bottom of the base, so there's always at hand when needed.

Visit the Capresso recipe blog for flavorful inspiration, including Brown Sugar Hot Chocolate, Mumbai Hot Chocolate, Hazelnut Hot Chocolate – or cold chocolate treats such as Coconut Chocolate Milk and Frothed Mud Slide – plus other delicious beverages from Vanilla and Maple Steamers to Thai Iced Tea and Key Lime Latte.

Media contact: Field Marketing & Media, 345501@email4pr.com, 713-869-1856

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capresso-froth-ts-for-decadent-hot-chocolate-any-way-you-want-it-301635730.html

SOURCE Capresso

Recommended Stories

  • National coffee day approaches: Here are 17 spots for great coffee in central PA

    Celebrate National Coffee Day this Thursday, Sept. 29, or sooner, with a cup of java from one of these 17 spots in central Pa.

  • Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

    The chain offers something that McDonald's and Burger King don't, and it keeps building on that advantage.

  • McDonald's Menu Adds Answers for Wendy's Popular Offering

    McDonald's has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working). Yes, Wendy's has experimented with Frosty flavors and even Frosty sundaes, while McDonald's sometimes rolls out a limited-time-offer McFlurry, but it's generally a menu part that hasn't received a lot of attention from any of the big three burger chains.

  • 22 450-Calorie Dinners to Make This Fall

    Sweet potatoes, ginger, spinach and butternut squash: you can taste flavors of fall in each bite of these low-calorie meals. With no more than 450 calories per serving, these dinners are light yet satisfying options that can help you meet your nutritional goals without sacrificing taste. Recipes like our American Goulash and Roasted Chickpea Curry Bowl are healthy and delicious dishes that will help keep you warm and nourished this season.

  • Where to Get Free Coffee This Thursday

    For some of us, the daily cup of coffee (whether iced or hot) is absolutely essential. There’s nothing to be ashamed of, my caffeinated comrades. In fact, there’s an official holiday to celebrate us: September 29 is National Coffee Day, and several restaurant chains are just itching to give you a deal on your morning cup. Who am I to stand in the way of that celebration? Here are the best offers to take advantage of this Thursday.

  • 21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • Top Beer Stocks for Q4 2022

    The beer industry is made up of companies specializing in the production of beer, although many of them also produce other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. As a result, the beer industry is part of the much broader consumer staples sector. According to a report by Technavio, the beer industry in 2022 is seeing increasing demand for premium beers, which continue to drive market growth.

  • Steakholder Foods Begins Use Of Agency-Approved Animal Source For Development Activity

    Steakholder Foods Ltd (NASDAQ: STKH) has commenced the development of a bovine cell line in the U.S., isolating cells sourced from live cattle raised on a farm approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Steakholder Foods is extracting the cells from USDA-approved sources to produce edible products in a sterile environment. "We aim to work with federal agencies as we perfect our processes for sustainable and scalable cultured meat production," said CEO Arik Kaufman. The compa

  • Why Germany's fizzy drinks might face a shortage

    STORY: German brewers are facing a dire carbon dioxide shortageLocation: Markt Schwaben, GermanyIt's affecting the production of beer, soft drinks and mineral water(Erich Schweiger, Director, Brewery Schweiger) "Beer is actually the least endangered of all products because the carbonic acid in beer is natural carbonic acid. It is produced during fermentation. I only need a little CO2 to fill the beer into the bottle. With soft drinks, lemonades, mineral water, the situation is different. We add the carbonic acid that is in there with technical carbonic acid. And if I don't have any carbonic acid, I can't fill a lemonade. It's as simple as that."CO2 is in short supply because less fertilizer is being made in Germanydue to soaring energy prices(Walter Koenig, The Bavarian Brewers' Association)"The brewers are very worried. Not only because of the carbon dioxide. Energy prices are skyrocketing, other supply chains are breaking. We are having a very, very difficult time because we really have to think completely from week to week. We have procurement problems, raw material prices have exploded insanely with the Ukraine war. It's a tough time. The pandemic was a piece of cake."

  • How to Make Authentic Mexican Street Tacos

    Here's what chefs say you need to prepare tacos like those you find in MexicoCorn tortillas are more authentic than flour tortillas for a Mexican street taco.By Althea Chang-CookFor many people i...

  • Best Types of Coffee Mugs for Keeping a Brew Warm

    Plus, how a smaller serving can make all the differenceBy Anna KocharianThe perfect cup of coffee may begin with fresh beans and a high-quality coffee maker, but the vessel from which it’s consum...

  • Celebrate National Coffee Day with the best gifts for coffee lovers

    These are the best coffee lover gift ideas including coffee makers, coffee gift baskets and espresso machines

  • 30 Easy Halloween Dinner Ideas for Kids From Mini Spider Pizzas to Bandaged Finger Hot Dogs

    Halloween dinner ideas for kids make the holiday even more fun! It may seem like a day that is all about the treats, but it's certainly not a trick to make sure you fuel up your little ghouls and goblins for their journey through the neighborhood—or even around the house this year. And it's even ...

  • 6 Reasons Why Chickpeas Are One of the Healthiest Pantry Staples You Can Buy

    These shelf-stable legumes pack in protein, fiber, and so much more.

  • Abuela TikToker Salty Cocina Is Passing Down Important Family Recipes To The Next Generation

    Ana M. Regalado took to TikTok to preserve family recipes. But she's found a much wider audience for her Mexican cooking and warm lessons.

  • The 22 Best Sale Items at Costco in October

    They're on sale now through October 23–get 'em while you can!

  • You won't believe that you can reheat your coffee with your phone

    With this smart mug, you can keep your favorite hot drink at the perfect temperature with your phone.

  • Everything People Get Wrong About Coffee

    If you’ve ever come up against a coffee snob, it might be comforting to know that avid coffee drinkers aren’t always coffee experts. When it comes to the matter of storing coffee and keeping it fresh, a recent survey conducted by Roasting Plant Coffee revealed some gaps in knowledge among American millennial coffee drinkers.

  • How to Make Homemade Greek Yogurt

    Learning how to make Greek yogurt at home is simple with the easy homemade Greek yogurt recipe in this video. Start by making homemade yogurt by heating milk, combining with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and letting it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. Making protein-rich Greek yogurt takes one more step than making regular yogurt: straining the yogurt to thicken it. You can add the leftover liquid--also known as whey--to smoothies, or you can use it in place of buttermilk in baking.

  • Where to Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

    If you can't grab a free coffee on September 29, you're not really trying.