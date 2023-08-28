Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR): Is Breakeven Near?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and other diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$29m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$29m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Capricor Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Capricor Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$86m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 61%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Capricor Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Capricor Therapeutics has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

