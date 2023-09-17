Capricorn Metals Ltd's (ASX:CMM) largest shareholders are individual investors with 45% ownership, institutions own 33%

Key Insights

Capricorn Metals' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

50% of the business is held by the top 23 shareholders

Insiders own 15% of Capricorn Metals

A look at the shareholders of Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 33% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Capricorn Metals.

Check out our latest analysis for Capricorn Metals

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Capricorn Metals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Capricorn Metals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Capricorn Metals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Capricorn Metals. Van Eck Associates Corporation is currently the largest shareholder, with 10% of shares outstanding. Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.7% of common stock, and Mark Clark holds about 5.9% of the company stock. Mark Clark, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board. In addition, we found that Kim Massey, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

Story continues

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 23 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Capricorn Metals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Capricorn Metals Ltd. Insiders own AU$241m worth of shares in the AU$1.7b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in Capricorn Metals. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 7.1%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Capricorn Metals better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Capricorn Metals .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.